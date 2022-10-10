ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrests 24 gang members involved in drug ring

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested 24 SUR 13 gang members involved in operating a drug ring in Florida. According to a release, the SUR 13 gang, also known as Surenos, began as a prison gang in Southern California and has since grown into an international criminal organization with members operating both in and out of prison.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy