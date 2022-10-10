Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Insurance experts warn Northwest Floridians to watch premiums following Hurricane Ian
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Following Hurricane Ian, insurance experts are warning Northwest Florida residents to watch their premiums. While the storm didn't directly impact the area, analysts say claims made from Ian will surely impact insurance rates for customers statewide. Insurance experts WEAR News spoke to are urging residents without...
WEAR
Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrests 24 gang members involved in drug ring
TAMPA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested 24 SUR 13 gang members involved in operating a drug ring in Florida. According to a release, the SUR 13 gang, also known as Surenos, began as a prison gang in Southern California and has since grown into an international criminal organization with members operating both in and out of prison.
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach man hits for $1 million on Florida Lottery scratch-off
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A 47-year-old Fort Walton Beach man hit big on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. On Tuesday, Andrew Hyche claimed a $1 million prize fromthe GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off gameat Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000. Hyche...
Comments / 0