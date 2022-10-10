ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FLIGHT CLUB LAS VEGAS DEBUTS FIRST TASTE OF MENU OFFERINGS AVAILABLE AT THE ALL-NEW LOCATION INSIDE GRAND CANAL SHOPPES AT THE VENETIAN® RESORT LAS VEGAS

By admin
vegas24seven.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jammin1057.com

New Italian Restaurant Opens At Rampart Casino In Las Vegas

The Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin gets overlooked quite often but true locals know the hidden hotspots this place has to offer. The Rampart Casino is associated with the JW Marriott Hotel which offers ultimate vacation packages. Located across from Tivoli Village, at 221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145, in Summerlin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

With new ownership and the same great pizza, the Hard Hat Lounge aims to become Las Vegas’ local fave

Experts call it “sympathetic restoration.” Loosely defined, it’s about restoring something’s working parts—like, say, those of a venerable local bar—while preserving the wear and tear that gives it character. The new owners of Downtown’s 60-plus-year-old Hard Hat Lounge, Robby Cunningham and Frank Sidoris, have done just that with Industrial Road’s beloved blue-collar local.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas

A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
vegas24seven.com

shareDOWNTOWN Fremont East to begin booking hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Oct. 17

ShareDOWNTOWN Fremont East to begin booking hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Oct. 17. Demand for premium apartment community in downtown Las Vegas is high. The construction of the second shareDOWNTOWN residential apartment community in the Fremont East neighborhood of downtown Las Vegas is ahead of schedule and will begin offering hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Monday, Oct. 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Food Beast

This Bagel Shop is Serving Up Las Vegas' Wildest Bagels

Food on The Strip in Las Vegas is plentiful, delicious and comes accompanied with a sense of luxury. I love food on The Strip and it's a great way to explore a lot of different cuisines in one place from some of the most notable chefs from around the world.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pizza Marketplace

Buddy Valastro brings Bake Express hot food kiosks to Las Vegas

LBX Food Robotics, a provider of hot food vending machines, and Buddy Valastro, celebrity chef and owner of the Buddy Valastro Restaurants, have partnered to customize Bake Xpress hot food kiosks to serve foods from The Boss Cafe in Las Vegas, according to a press release. The first two machines...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Valastro
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Tory Burch
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Emeril Lagasse
vegas24seven.com

The Punk Rock Museum to Open in Las Vegas January 2023

L: The Punk Rock Museum, under construction near the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown; R: Johnny Thunders’ jacket, part of. Curator Bryan Ray Turcotte’s collection (photo credit: Lisa Johnson). NEVER MIND THE GUGGENHEIM! THE PUNK ROCK MUSEUM. TO OPEN IN LAS VEGAS JANUARY 2023. World’s Most Comprehensive Punk...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Foodies: New Local Spot For Dry-Aged Beef, Chicken, Pork And Fish

Foodies! There’s a new spot opening in Henderson this weekend that will feature dry-aged beef, chicken, pork, fish, and even vegan options as well. According to an article posted by Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, chef and owner Matthew Meyer will be opening 138° at the same location as his previous restaurant, Served Global Dining. Opening night is this Saturday, October 15th, serving dinner from 5pm-10pm. Brunch service will begin the following Saturday, October 22nd, with lunch service soon after that.
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Grand Canal Shoppes#Canal#Venetian#Pub#Food Drink#Flight Club Las Vegas#Social Darts#The Oche Menu#Cotija
KDWN

New Bagel Hotspot Opens In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas

Bagels are a necessity for every breakfast meal. We said what we said. The Bagel Nook is Vegas‘ newest spot for everything bagels. Recently opened in late September, locals were eager to get their hands on the doughy goodness. The new shop is located inside Downtown Summerlin, at 11010 Lavender Dr. Las Vegas, Nevada, 89135.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Invites Guests to Ales & Tails Pet Adoption Event, Sunday, Oct. 16

L to R: Promotional Graphic for Ales & Tails; Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive entrance. (Photos Courtesy of Tivoli Village) Tivoli Village and Las Vegas’ Jason Mahoney of ALT 107.5 will host Ales & Tails at The Piazza. This pet adoption event will include dogs onsite from the Samadhi Legacy Foundation and Heaven Can Wait Animal Society available for adoption. In addition, attendees can learn more about veterinarian care, dog training and animal welfare and safety from Durango Animal Hospital, imPETus Animal Training, Pawsunbroken Rescue & Sanctuary and Clark County Animal Protection Services.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Classic Rock Act

The Las Vegas Strip has evolved over the years from hosting glitzy, if kitschy, performers like Donny & Marie, magicians Siegfried & Roy and pianist Liberace in the past to currently booking a parade of mainstream musical performers in long-term residencies. What hotel casino owners know is that it takes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Iconic Rooftop Ice Rink Returns For Its Eleventh Holiday Season, Nov. 15

THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS’ ICONIC ROOFTOP ICE RINK RETURNS FOR ITS ELEVENTH HOLIDAY SEASON, NOV. 15. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved Ice Rink for the eleventh year, open to the public daily starting Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Boulevard Pool will once again transform into the only rooftop winter wonderland overlooking the Las Vegas Strip featuring a 4,200-square-foot rink made of real ice, and the return of The Chalet, a holiday village with open-air fire pits perfect for cocktails and s’mores making while classic holiday films display above the rink on the resort’s 65-foot marquee. Back by popular demand, the Ice Rink’s famed Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony returns this year hosted by Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox5 KVVU

Rock, Paper, Scissors game debuts at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A downtown Las Vegas property is channeling “Vegas Vacation” vibes with a new game it debuted on its casino floor. According to Circa Las Vegas, the property has debuted the rock, paper, scissors game on its casino floor. “The game used to settle...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

LAS VEGAS GREAT SANTA RUN REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

Register today for the in-person or virtual event!. Registration for the Las Vegas Great Santa Run – the most wonderful fun run of the year – is now open! The race is returning to Downtown Las Vegas for its 18th year with a hybrid format, offering runners around the world two options to support Opportunity Village: a full capacity in-person race on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, or a virtual race that can be completed any time between Dec. 3-24, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy