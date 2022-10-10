FLIGHT CLUB LAS VEGAS DEBUTS FIRST TASTE OF MENU OFFERINGS AVAILABLE AT THE ALL-NEW LOCATION INSIDE GRAND CANAL SHOPPES AT THE VENETIAN® RESORT LAS VEGAS

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino announces $100 million convention center remodel
The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.
jammin1057.com
New Italian Restaurant Opens At Rampart Casino In Las Vegas
The Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin gets overlooked quite often but true locals know the hidden hotspots this place has to offer. The Rampart Casino is associated with the JW Marriott Hotel which offers ultimate vacation packages. Located across from Tivoli Village, at 221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145, in Summerlin.
Las Vegas Weekly
With new ownership and the same great pizza, the Hard Hat Lounge aims to become Las Vegas’ local fave
Experts call it “sympathetic restoration.” Loosely defined, it’s about restoring something’s working parts—like, say, those of a venerable local bar—while preserving the wear and tear that gives it character. The new owners of Downtown’s 60-plus-year-old Hard Hat Lounge, Robby Cunningham and Frank Sidoris, have done just that with Industrial Road’s beloved blue-collar local.
963kklz.com
King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas
A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
vegas24seven.com
shareDOWNTOWN Fremont East to begin booking hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Oct. 17
ShareDOWNTOWN Fremont East to begin booking hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Oct. 17. Demand for premium apartment community in downtown Las Vegas is high. The construction of the second shareDOWNTOWN residential apartment community in the Fremont East neighborhood of downtown Las Vegas is ahead of schedule and will begin offering hard hat tours for prospective tenants on Monday, Oct. 17.
Food Beast
This Bagel Shop is Serving Up Las Vegas' Wildest Bagels
Food on The Strip in Las Vegas is plentiful, delicious and comes accompanied with a sense of luxury. I love food on The Strip and it's a great way to explore a lot of different cuisines in one place from some of the most notable chefs from around the world.
Pizza Marketplace
Buddy Valastro brings Bake Express hot food kiosks to Las Vegas
LBX Food Robotics, a provider of hot food vending machines, and Buddy Valastro, celebrity chef and owner of the Buddy Valastro Restaurants, have partnered to customize Bake Xpress hot food kiosks to serve foods from The Boss Cafe in Las Vegas, according to a press release. The first two machines...
vegas24seven.com
Circa Resort & Casino Wins North American Property of the Year at 2022 Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas
CIRCA RESORT & CASINO WINS NORTH AMERICAN PROPERTY OF THE YEAR AT 2022 GLOBAL GAMING AWARDS LAS VEGAS. Downtown Las Vegas Casino-Resort Claims Title for Second Consecutive Year. Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa Resort & Casino has won the coveted North American Property of the Year award at Global Gaming Awards...
vegas24seven.com
The Punk Rock Museum to Open in Las Vegas January 2023
L: The Punk Rock Museum, under construction near the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown; R: Johnny Thunders’ jacket, part of. Curator Bryan Ray Turcotte’s collection (photo credit: Lisa Johnson). NEVER MIND THE GUGGENHEIM! THE PUNK ROCK MUSEUM. TO OPEN IN LAS VEGAS JANUARY 2023. World’s Most Comprehensive Punk...
963kklz.com
Best Places In Las Vegas To Celebrate ‘National Sausage Pizza Day’
For those that love pizza, you might already know this, but today we celebrate a little known holiday known as “National Sausage Pizza Day”! The Mike & Carla Morning Show, big pizza fans, talk about the simplicity of just ordering a one topping type pizza and all that it offers!
963kklz.com
Foodies: New Local Spot For Dry-Aged Beef, Chicken, Pork And Fish
Foodies! There’s a new spot opening in Henderson this weekend that will feature dry-aged beef, chicken, pork, fish, and even vegan options as well. According to an article posted by Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, chef and owner Matthew Meyer will be opening 138° at the same location as his previous restaurant, Served Global Dining. Opening night is this Saturday, October 15th, serving dinner from 5pm-10pm. Brunch service will begin the following Saturday, October 22nd, with lunch service soon after that.
SFGate
Soul Train Awards Returns to Las Vegas as BET Sets November Event Date (EXCLUSIVE)
BET is bringing the “Soul Train Awards” back to Las Vegas. The channel is set to announce on Thursday that the annual event’s 2022 edition will tape on Sunday, November 13, in Sin City. The awards show aims to recognize the year’s top soul, R&B and hip hop.
KDWN
New Bagel Hotspot Opens In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas
Bagels are a necessity for every breakfast meal. We said what we said. The Bagel Nook is Vegas‘ newest spot for everything bagels. Recently opened in late September, locals were eager to get their hands on the doughy goodness. The new shop is located inside Downtown Summerlin, at 11010 Lavender Dr. Las Vegas, Nevada, 89135.
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Invites Guests to Ales & Tails Pet Adoption Event, Sunday, Oct. 16
L to R: Promotional Graphic for Ales & Tails; Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive entrance. (Photos Courtesy of Tivoli Village) Tivoli Village and Las Vegas’ Jason Mahoney of ALT 107.5 will host Ales & Tails at The Piazza. This pet adoption event will include dogs onsite from the Samadhi Legacy Foundation and Heaven Can Wait Animal Society available for adoption. In addition, attendees can learn more about veterinarian care, dog training and animal welfare and safety from Durango Animal Hospital, imPETus Animal Training, Pawsunbroken Rescue & Sanctuary and Clark County Animal Protection Services.
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Classic Rock Act
The Las Vegas Strip has evolved over the years from hosting glitzy, if kitschy, performers like Donny & Marie, magicians Siegfried & Roy and pianist Liberace in the past to currently booking a parade of mainstream musical performers in long-term residencies. What hotel casino owners know is that it takes...
vegas24seven.com
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Iconic Rooftop Ice Rink Returns For Its Eleventh Holiday Season, Nov. 15
THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS’ ICONIC ROOFTOP ICE RINK RETURNS FOR ITS ELEVENTH HOLIDAY SEASON, NOV. 15. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved Ice Rink for the eleventh year, open to the public daily starting Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Boulevard Pool will once again transform into the only rooftop winter wonderland overlooking the Las Vegas Strip featuring a 4,200-square-foot rink made of real ice, and the return of The Chalet, a holiday village with open-air fire pits perfect for cocktails and s’mores making while classic holiday films display above the rink on the resort’s 65-foot marquee. Back by popular demand, the Ice Rink’s famed Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony returns this year hosted by Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Fox5 KVVU
Rock, Paper, Scissors game debuts at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A downtown Las Vegas property is channeling “Vegas Vacation” vibes with a new game it debuted on its casino floor. According to Circa Las Vegas, the property has debuted the rock, paper, scissors game on its casino floor. “The game used to settle...
vegas24seven.com
House of Blues to Hire More Than 50 Employees Across Music Hall, Restaurant & Bar, Foundation Room, and More
Upgrade Your Career to Backstage VIP Status with a Rockin’ Position at House of Blues Las Vegas. Join a culture that encourages patrons to Eat. Drink. Rock. Now hiring for positions in the music hall, restaurant & bar, Foundation Room and more. WHO:. House of Blues Las Vegas –
vegas24seven.com
LAS VEGAS GREAT SANTA RUN REGISTRATION NOW OPEN
Register today for the in-person or virtual event!. Registration for the Las Vegas Great Santa Run – the most wonderful fun run of the year – is now open! The race is returning to Downtown Las Vegas for its 18th year with a hybrid format, offering runners around the world two options to support Opportunity Village: a full capacity in-person race on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, or a virtual race that can be completed any time between Dec. 3-24, 2022.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tourist shakes up Las Vegas tradition — and returns home with a massive jackpot win
A tourist wanted to switch things up during her stay in Las Vegas, and it paid off big time. The woman from Hawaii, who wanted to remain anonymous, booked a hotel room at Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel & Casino instead of her typical stay at the California Hotel & Casino, Boyd Gaming said in a news release.
