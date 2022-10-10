FLIGHT CLUB LAS VEGAS DEBUTS FIRST TASTE OF MENU OFFERINGS AVAILABLE AT THE ALL-NEW LOCATION INSIDE GRAND CANAL SHOPPES AT THE VENETIAN® RESORT LAS VEGAS

THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS’ ICONIC ROOFTOP ICE RINK RETURNS FOR ITS ELEVENTH HOLIDAY SEASON, NOV. 15. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved Ice Rink for the eleventh year, open to the public daily starting Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Boulevard Pool will once again transform into the only rooftop winter wonderland overlooking the Las Vegas Strip featuring a 4,200-square-foot rink made of real ice, and the return of The Chalet, a holiday village with open-air fire pits perfect for cocktails and s’mores making while classic holiday films display above the rink on the resort’s 65-foot marquee. Back by popular demand, the Ice Rink’s famed Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony returns this year hosted by Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders.

