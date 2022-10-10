Read full article on original website
Fentanyl Burden Growing in Wyoming
With overdose deaths connected to synthetic opioid use rising in Wyoming and across the country, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), in coordination with Governor Mark Gordon, is sharing important information about fentanyl and similar drugs with state residents. Fentanyl is a synthetic, or manmade, opioid. In prescription form, fentanyl...
Children's Savings Account Program Launched in Wyoming
Teton Literacy Center (TLC) is excited to share the success of the pilot launch of our Funding Futures Children's Savings Account tool to encourage post-secondary education and savings. Funding Futures aims to shift family and student expectations, increase academic performance and long-term TLC retention, and provide financial literacy and empowerment....
Picture Wyoming Life and Enter Rural Health Photo Contest
State residents are invited to share their pictures of Wyoming life by entering photos in this year’s National Rural Health Day Photo Contest, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health. Prizes will be awarded in two categories: “People, Places and Things” and “Landscape...
AARP Wyoming Names Three Finalists For 2022 Andrus Award
Volunteers from Sheridan, Laramie, and Cheyenne Make the Cut. AARP Wyoming is asking the public for help in honoring Wyoming’s top volunteer over the age of 50. The nominees are Bernie Horst of Laramie, Wayne Schatz of Sheridan, and Ed Strader from Cheyenne. The annual Andrus Award for Community...
Judicial Nominating Commission Announces Nominees for District Court
On behalf of the Judicial Nominating Commission, Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, who serves as Chairman, announced today that the Commission has completed its consideration of all who have expressed interest in the position of District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District in Pinedale. Pursuant to...
Hageman Invites Missouri Congressman to Wyoming
Hageman welcomed Rep. Jason Smith (MO-8) to Wyoming to talk energy & small business. Harriet Hageman, Republican nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, this week welcomed Rep. Jason Smith (MO-8) to the state to discuss methods to protect energy industries and small businesses from the radical policies of the Biden administration. Hageman took Smith to Casper and Gillette to meet with energy leaders and local employers. They were joined by state Representatives John Bear, Chip Neiman, and Cyrus Western.
Wyoming Department of Corrections Announces the Retirement of Eddie Wilson, Prison Division Administrator
Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) Director Daniel Shannon would like to announce the retirement of Prison Division Administrator Eddie Wilson, effective Sunday, October 16, 2022. Mr. Wilson joined the Central Ofﬁce as Prison Division Administrator, July 2020; he was promoted to his current position from the Warden at the Wyoming...
New Grants From Rocky Mountain Power Concentrate on Education and STEM Learning
Research shows that learning happens best when social, emotional and cognitive growth are connected. High-quality, evidence-based programs are also critical to positive academic outcomes, better attendance and improved graduation rates. That’s why Rocky Mountain Power puts funding and resources behind schools and organizations that work toward these goals and open the doors of opportunity for learners of all ages.
Wyoming Unclaimed Property Pays out $2.564 Million in First Quarter
Treasurer’s Office still holding approximately $97 million owed to State residents. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office issued 2,389 checks totaling $2.564 million between July 1 and Sept. 30. The first-quarter results included $1.07 million paid in the month of September highlighted by a...
Governor Orders Flags be Flown at Half Staff Statewide on October 9 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to a Presidential Proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide for the entire day on Sunday, October 9 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and to pay our respects to brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans.
Wyoming Law Firm Receives Champion of Justice Award
The Wyoming State Bar is pleased to announce that the law firm of Crowley Fleck PLLP, a regional firm with offices throughout Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming, has received the 2022 Pro Bono Award for being a Champion of Justice. Angie Dorsch, Executive Director of Equal Justice Wyoming, presented the award at last week’s Pro Bono Luncheon which was held in conjunction with the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Casper.
Wyoming Rescue Mission Statement on Employment Discrimination Lawsuit
Wyoming homeless shelter defends its freedom to hire only those who share its beliefs. The Wyoming Rescue Mission filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against state and federal officials for threatening to punish the Christian nonprofit for hiring employees who share the ministry’s religious beliefs. Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys represent the faith-based organization in its civil rights suit to protect its ability to hire like-minded individuals who share its beliefs and mission to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through its homeless shelter, clothing vouchers, faith-based recovery programs, and life-rebuilding assistance to Casper residents.
