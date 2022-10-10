ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

The Cheyenne Post

Fentanyl Burden Growing in Wyoming

With overdose deaths connected to synthetic opioid use rising in Wyoming and across the country, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), in coordination with Governor Mark Gordon, is sharing important information about fentanyl and similar drugs with state residents. Fentanyl is a synthetic, or manmade, opioid. In prescription form, fentanyl...
Children's Savings Account Program Launched in Wyoming

Teton Literacy Center (TLC) is excited to share the success of the pilot launch of our Funding Futures Children's Savings Account tool to encourage post-secondary education and savings. Funding Futures aims to shift family and student expectations, increase academic performance and long-term TLC retention, and provide financial literacy and empowerment....
The Cheyenne Post

Hageman Invites Missouri Congressman to Wyoming

Hageman welcomed Rep. Jason Smith (MO-8) to Wyoming to talk energy & small business. Harriet Hageman, Republican nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, this week welcomed Rep. Jason Smith (MO-8) to the state to discuss methods to protect energy industries and small businesses from the radical policies of the Biden administration. Hageman took Smith to Casper and Gillette to meet with energy leaders and local employers. They were joined by state Representatives John Bear, Chip Neiman, and Cyrus Western.
New Grants From Rocky Mountain Power Concentrate on Education and STEM Learning

Research shows that learning happens best when social, emotional and cognitive growth are connected. High-quality, evidence-based programs are also critical to positive academic outcomes, better attendance and improved graduation rates. That’s why Rocky Mountain Power puts funding and resources behind schools and organizations that work toward these goals and open the doors of opportunity for learners of all ages.
The Cheyenne Post

Governor Orders Flags be Flown at Half Staff Statewide on October 9 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to a Presidential Proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide for the entire day on Sunday, October 9 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and to pay our respects to brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans.
Wyoming Law Firm Receives Champion of Justice Award

The Wyoming State Bar is pleased to announce that the law firm of Crowley Fleck PLLP, a regional firm with offices throughout Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming, has received the 2022 Pro Bono Award for being a Champion of Justice. Angie Dorsch, Executive Director of Equal Justice Wyoming, presented the award at last week’s Pro Bono Luncheon which was held in conjunction with the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Casper.
Wyoming Rescue Mission Statement on Employment Discrimination Lawsuit

Wyoming homeless shelter defends its freedom to hire only those who share its beliefs. The Wyoming Rescue Mission filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against state and federal officials for threatening to punish the Christian nonprofit for hiring employees who share the ministry’s religious beliefs. Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys represent the faith-based organization in its civil rights suit to protect its ability to hire like-minded individuals who share its beliefs and mission to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through its homeless shelter, clothing vouchers, faith-based recovery programs, and life-rebuilding assistance to Casper residents.
