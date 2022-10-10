Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Rocky Mount. (2) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
The Inn at Maggodee Creek rooted in past
A Boones Mill native has uncovered a log cabin while renovating his childhood home. Danny Poff grew up in a big farmhouse along Maggodee Creek about a mile from Boones Mill. He and his wife, Rhonda Poff, came into possession of the property following his mother’s death in February. The Poffs’ initial goal for the property was to renovate it and turn it into an AirBnB and wedding venue.
Cheer squad finishes fifth in Blue Ridge competition
ROANOKE—Franklin County’s competition cheer squad finished fifth in Tuesday night’s Blue Ridge District championships at Northside Middle School. The Eagles totaled 176 points. By rule, the overall score is achieved by deleting the best and worst score from a quintet of judges and by subtracting points for...
Editorial: Rocky Mount voters should study confrontation videos
With a history that dates back before the American Revolution, Rocky Mount, the 4,900-population seat of Franklin County, is generally a charming place that, like most all rural communities, is striving to find new ways forward in an economy that’s no longer centered on factory jobs. Though some town...
Franklin County youth mountain bike club to hit the trails Saturday at Waid Park
The Franklin County Youth Mountain Bike Club plans one of its first events — a free youth race — at Waid Park on Saturday. The race begins at 9 a.m., with registration and check-in starting at 8:15. “An adult guardian or parent needs to sign the children in...
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for October 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post.
Eagles seek 2-0 mark in Blue Ridge District
VINTON—Franklin County goes in search of its fifth win Friday, its second this season in the Blue Ridge District, when the Eagles visit William Byrd. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Bob Patterson Stadium. By winning, the Eagles (4-2, 1-0 Blue Ridge District) would match is victory total (5) from...
Franklin County comes from behind in Blue Ridge opener
Franklin County rallied for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter Friday for a 26-21 victory over Staunton River in the 2022 Blue Ridge District football opener for both clubs at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. The victory is Franklin County’s third in a row and its...
Milloy joins men's basketball staff
FERRUM- Dan Milloy has joined Ferrum College’s men’s basketball staff as an assistant coach, college athletic officials announced. Milloy joins a three-man staff that’s led by first-year head coach Patrick Corrigan. Preseason practice officially begins Saturday (Oct. 15). Milloy comes to Ferrum from Bethel High School in...
Panthers face Generals for homecoming
FERRUM— Ferrum College’s football team attempts to end a seven-game losing streak Saturday when the Panthers entertain Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Washington and Lee for homecoming. Kickoff is 2 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium. The Panthers (0-5, 0-2 in the ODAC) are playing the Generals, who...
Ferrum adds 5 to HOF membership in November
FERRUM—Frank C. Haywood, Jr., Don Testerman, Andra Thomas, Jim Kitts and Matthew Jordan comprise the Class of 2022 and are set for induction into the Ferrum College Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was christened in 1994. This year’s class is the 29th to be inducted.
