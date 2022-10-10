ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

The Inn at Maggodee Creek rooted in past

A Boones Mill native has uncovered a log cabin while renovating his childhood home. Danny Poff grew up in a big farmhouse along Maggodee Creek about a mile from Boones Mill. He and his wife, Rhonda Poff, came into possession of the property following his mother’s death in February. The Poffs’ initial goal for the property was to renovate it and turn it into an AirBnB and wedding venue.
BOONES MILL, VA
Franklin News Post

Cheer squad finishes fifth in Blue Ridge competition

ROANOKE—Franklin County’s competition cheer squad finished fifth in Tuesday night’s Blue Ridge District championships at Northside Middle School. The Eagles totaled 176 points. By rule, the overall score is achieved by deleting the best and worst score from a quintet of judges and by subtracting points for...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
City
Rocky Mount, VA
Franklin News Post

Editorial: Rocky Mount voters should study confrontation videos

With a history that dates back before the American Revolution, Rocky Mount, the 4,900-population seat of Franklin County, is generally a charming place that, like most all rural communities, is striving to find new ways forward in an economy that’s no longer centered on factory jobs. Though some town...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Eagles seek 2-0 mark in Blue Ridge District

VINTON—Franklin County goes in search of its fifth win Friday, its second this season in the Blue Ridge District, when the Eagles visit William Byrd. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Bob Patterson Stadium. By winning, the Eagles (4-2, 1-0 Blue Ridge District) would match is victory total (5) from...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Franklin County comes from behind in Blue Ridge opener

Franklin County rallied for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter Friday for a 26-21 victory over Staunton River in the 2022 Blue Ridge District football opener for both clubs at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. The victory is Franklin County’s third in a row and its...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Milloy joins men's basketball staff

FERRUM- Dan Milloy has joined Ferrum College’s men’s basketball staff as an assistant coach, college athletic officials announced. Milloy joins a three-man staff that’s led by first-year head coach Patrick Corrigan. Preseason practice officially begins Saturday (Oct. 15). Milloy comes to Ferrum from Bethel High School in...
FERRUM, VA
Franklin News Post

Panthers face Generals for homecoming

FERRUM— Ferrum College’s football team attempts to end a seven-game losing streak Saturday when the Panthers entertain Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Washington and Lee for homecoming. Kickoff is 2 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium. The Panthers (0-5, 0-2 in the ODAC) are playing the Generals, who...
FERRUM, VA
Franklin News Post

Ferrum adds 5 to HOF membership in November

FERRUM—Frank C. Haywood, Jr., Don Testerman, Andra Thomas, Jim Kitts and Matthew Jordan comprise the Class of 2022 and are set for induction into the Ferrum College Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was christened in 1994. This year’s class is the 29th to be inducted.
FERRUM, VA

