Lima News
Lima YMCA opens registration for fall classes
LIMA — The YMCA has announced the beginning of new classes starting Oct. 31. Classes are available for youth, adults, seniors and families. Gymnastics, karate, swim lessons, cardio fitness classes, chair exercise classes, strength classes and Lego League youth classes are available for participation. Community members can register for classes by contacting the YMCA at 419-223-6045 or visiting www.limaymca.net.
hometownstations.com
Trick or Treat events in the Lima area
The City of Lima has announced a variety of Trick or Treat options for residents and their families. Holly Geaman has more on the details. The Lima Noon Optimist Safety City event will be Saturday, October 22nd at the facility at 700 South Collett Street.
peakofohio.com
BIS teacher beats cancer, returns to the classroom
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a Bellefontaine Intermediate School teacher is an inspiration to her students, colleagues, and community. Longtime BIS teacher Lori Horn was diagnosed with breast cancer last October. Horn shared some great news over the weekend. “Saturday was my 1-year anniversary of being diagnosed with...
hometownstations.com
Hudson Named Ohio Outstanding Master Gardener
Press Release from OSU Extension Hardin County: Hardin County – Penny Hudson was one of five individuals recognized as “Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer” at the 2022 MGV State Conference Awards Program held October 7-8 in Cuyahoga County near Cleveland. The local Hardin County OSU Extension group was also nominated for five other state awards at the conference. The project ‘Children’s Garden’ was recognized in the “Environmental Horticulture Outstanding MGV Project” award category for small sized groups. Cessna Transport was recognized for the “Friend of the OSU Extension MGV Program.” Mark Badertscher was recognized by his peers for being nominated as an “Outstanding MGV Coordinator” in the paid staff category. Hardin County was also one of four counties recognized for the “Pandemic Perseverance Award” for their efforts restoring the educational Friendship Gardens after the pandemic. In addition, the Hardin County group was recognized as a platinum “Standards of Excellence” award winner. Awards presented at the conference were for the previous program year.
fcnews.org
Sauder Village free to county residents Saturday
On Saturday, Sauder Village will host Community Health Day/Fulton County Appreciation Day – an opportunity for guests to make history of their very own while exploring Ohio’s historic past and also learn valuable information about how to lead a healthy and safe lifestyle. Thanks to the Fulton County Health Center, all Fulton County residents will receive free admission.
hometownstations.com
West Ohio Food Bank holds combined resource fair and food distribution at Allen County Fairgrounds
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Hundreds of people got out to the Allen County Fairgrounds for the West Ohio Food Bank's combined resource fair and food distribution. More than 30 local agencies and organizations were on hand to get information on their services out to the public. People were able to stop at the booths that interested them. They then were able to drive through and pick up a trunk full of food at the West Ohio Food Bank's food distribution day. The day was important to all that participated.
hometownstations.com
Seminars held in Lima to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol use in the workplace
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Safety and drug-free workplaces go hand in hand, and the Lima/Allen County Chamber held a seminar to help area businesses meet that goal. The Drug-Free Safety Program provided by the Bureau of Workers' Compensation held three sessions in Lima to address alcohol and drug abuse. Employees involved with drugs can be up to 50% less productive, and the goal is preventing on-the-job injuries or illness. The leader of the program says drug use is a growing problem for various industries, especially with the legalization and acceptance of marijuana. The goal is to raise awareness of the dangers these drugs present.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Travel back in time to the European theatre of World War II at the Living History Weekend event at Lauer Farms, 800 Roush Road, Lima. As many as 150 to 200 re-enactors will be at the event showing what life was like for soldiers on the front lines during the Lorraine campaign in 1944. Battle reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
hometownstations.com
West Ohio Food Bank receives donation from Fresh Encounter stores
Press Release from the West Ohio Food Bank: LIMA, OH (October 11, 2022) – The West Ohio Food Bank and Fresh Encounter stores (Chief and Community Markets) in Lima and Findlay teamed up back in August for a back-to-school themed food bag drive called “Nourish our Students.”. Donations...
wktn.com
Trick or Treat Dates and Times Around Hardin County
Trick or treat dates and times vary around Hardin County. and Ridgeway from 6 until 7:30.
wktn.com
Ribbon Cutting Held for Sweet Note
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Sweet Note Cafe Tuesday morning. The cafe has been open for over a year, but the ribbon cutting was a formal celebration of the nascent business. During the day on Tuesday, a slideshow was presented that...
Lima News
Howlin’ at the Moon Festival to make debut
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Fairgrounds will host a new event this weekend just in time for the fall season. The Howlin’ at the Moon Festival will bring a mix of musical acts, activities and food to the Wapakoneta area on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15.
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Board Approves Displaying Of Eyes Of Freedom Memorial
FAIR BOARD … Fulton County Fair Board hears updates of the upcoming Spooktacular, scheduled at the fairgrounds October 13 through October 16. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Fulton County Fair Board began their meeting at 7:00 p.m. on October 6 in Fulton Hall. Following a call to order the...
Lima News
Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies from Bluffton baker recalled
BLUFFTON — Bluffton Baking Co. recalled its Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies on Wednesday after a possible link to Salmonella illnesses. The recall affects cookies from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 in the Hancock or Putnam County markets. According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture,...
Daily Advocate
Quarter auction for Bucklew family
GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department introduces their newest officer
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department introduced the newest officer to join their ranks. Meet Officer Roscoe! He is now on the streets with his handler Lima Police Officer Logan Patton. Patton has been with the department since 2017 and has always wanted to be a canine handler. Officer Roscoe and Officer Patton have been in training since September with certifications from the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers and the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. They also had extensive training covering all types of skills including patrolling, apprehensions and narcotics.
peakofohio.com
Former Navy Captain addresses large crowd at The Holland Theatre
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce has been working for over three years to bring in former Navy Captain Mike Abrashoff. Thursday morning, over 300 members from the community, including 20 students, were on hand at The Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine to listen to Abrashoff’s story. Captain Abrashoff took...
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Co. Fire/EMS busy
VAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County Fire/EMS departments have been busy over the past week. Over a three-day period they were on-scene for a fire at a large dairy farm, a semitrailer accident, and a house fire at the corner of First and North Washington Street here in town.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Council on Aging reminding seniors to review healthcare needs
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - More than two million Ohioans are enrolled in the federal health insurance program and it's time to review your healthcare needs. The Allen County Council on Aging hosting a Medicare update with a staff member from the Ohio Department of Insurance. They encourage seniors to look over their plans to see if it's still the best one for them. They say that there are times things can change and if you don't review your policy it could cost you.
fcnews.org
Spooky fun returns to fairgrounds
The Fulton County Fairgrounds will be hosting its third annual Spooktacular Fall Family Campout this weekend. Camping is full for this year, with 400 campers registered, but anyone is welcome to come for the events happening throughout the weekend. Fair board member, Luanne Strauss said that the campout has “100 more campers than last year and our event continues to grow each year.”
