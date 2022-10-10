ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Metro Moves: CBRE signs three new shops in Brighton shopping center

THREE OPENINGS

Palizzi Marketplace shopping center in Brighton gained three new businesses: The Doughnut Social, Premier Martial Arts and the U.S. Army, according to a news release.

The Doughnut Social is a local concept that opened its first location in the center during the summer. Premier Martial Arts, a national company, and the U.S. Army will open this fall, according to CBRE.

The King Sooper’s-anchored shopping center is located at 450 E Bromley Lane. These three new leases total 4,320 sq. ft., a sign of the increased activity in retail across the Denver metro area according to Molly Bayer, retail specialist with CBRE. She managed the marketing and three leases this summer. The shopping center’s owner, Westwood Financial, was represented by Bayer.

COMING SOON

Terra Bluffs, a senior assisted living and memory care community in Parker, opened its community sales offices at 8797 S. Chambers Road. The center is owned by Ellipsis, Invesque and Health Dimensions Group, the latter of which will mange the property.

The community is expected in open Spring 2023, offering pet-friendly living with several amenities such as gardens, a movie theater, a library, a fitness center, and a sky lounge with a pub. The culinary program will be served in a restaurant-style dining space with views of the foothills. On-site clinical professionals will provide both care and enrichment activities, according to the release.

NOW OPEN

A seasonally-influenced deli, Pirate Alley Boucherie, opened in the Historic Ice House in the Union Station neighborhood serving lunch Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The restaurant, located at 1801 Wynkoop St Suite A-175, can hold up to 40 people for dine-in service or 80 people for private events.

Chef Kyle Foster leads the way for the concept, according to the release. It will also serve as an event space. Foster previously served as a chef at Rebel Restaurant and Colt & Gray. This concept first began in 2019 as Pirate Alley Po’Boys operating out of Julep, the RiNo restaurant owned by Foster. Pirate Alley Boucherie offers New Orleans style Po’Boys, sandwiches, charcuterie boards, soups and salads. Beer and canned wine are available for in-restaurant diners.

