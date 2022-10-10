Read full article on original website
Thursday's Transactions
COLORADO ROCKIES — Announced third base and infield coach Stu Cole has been reassigned to a minor league staff position and hitting coach Dave Magadan and the Rockies have mutually agreed to part ways. Returning staff are manager Bud Black, bullpen coach Reid Cornelius, first base coach Ron Gideon, assistant hitting coach Andy González, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere, bench coach Mike Redmond and pitching coach Darryl Scott.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS AT CHICAGO BEARS — WASHINGTON: S Percy Butler, OT Samuel Cosmi, WR Jahan Dotson, QB Sam Howell, CB William Jackson, TE Logan Thomas, RB Jonathan Williams. CHICAGO: WR N'Keal Harry, CB Lamar Jackson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, TE Jake Tonges.
Dallas' Peters set for rowdy Eagles fans in division matchup
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Peters is ready to return to Philly and play in front of some bleeping idiots. His endearing words toward the fans, of course. A nine-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro, Peters built a Hall of Fame-worthy career at left tackle for the Eagles that included a spot on the NFL’s Team of the Decade for the 2010s.
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’...
Bengals, Saints meet with both looking to get back to .500
CINCINNATI (2-3) at NEW ORLEANS (2-3) Sunday 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Bengals by 1 1/2 according to FanDuel SportsBook. SERIES RECORD: Series tied at 7. LAST MEETING: Saints beat Bengals 51-14 on Nov. 11, 2018, in Cincinnati. LAST WEEK: Bengals lost to Ravens 19-17; Saints beat Seahawks 39-32.
49ers match NFL's toughest defense against Falcons, Mariota
SAN FRANCISCO (3-2) at ATLANTA (2-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: 49ers by 4½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 3-2, Falcons 5-0. SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 48-32-1. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Falcons 31-13, Dec. 19, 2021, at San Francisco. LAST WEEK: 49ers beat Panthers...
Wilks seeks debut win when Panthers visit struggling LA Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Not many NFL offenses have struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams' unit this season. The Carolina Panthers' offense is one of them. The Panthers' struggles aren't exactly surprising, since their top three quarterbacks are either injured or ineffective. Carolina (1-4) took drastic steps to fix its larger problems Monday by firing coach Matt Rhule, and Steve Wilks will make his interim head coaching debut Sunday when the Panthers visit the defending Super Bowl champions (2-3) at SoFi Stadium.
Rams aim to get back on track hosting Wilks-led Panthers
CAROLINA (1-4) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (2-3) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: Rams by 10, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Panthers 1-4; Rams 1-4. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Panthers 30-27 on Sept. 8, 2019 in Charlotte. LAST WEEK: Panthers lost to 49ers 37-15; Rams lost to...
Bills visit KC in rematch of memorable January playoff game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — In one of the wildest playoff games in NFL history, the Bills and Chiefs traded the lead three times and scored 25 points in the final 2 minutes of regulation, including a 13-second field-goal drive by Kansas City to force overtime that folks in Buffalo are still trying to live down.
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Sunday. ARIZONA CARDINALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS...
This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead, Oct. 14-20
1905 — Christy Mathewson blanked the Philadelphia Athletics 2-0 to give the New York Giants the World Series in five games. All were shutouts, with Mathewson getting three, Joe McGinnity one, and Chief Bender of Philadelphia one. 1929 — The Philadelphia A’s rallied for three runs in the ninth...
MLB Pitching Comparison
TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Paul Cotter scores, Golden Knights beat Blackhawks 1-0
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul Cotter scored and Logan Thompson stopped 27 shots in the Vegas Golden Knights' 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 Thursday night. The victory marked the fourth time in Vegas’ first six seasons in the NHL it opened 2-0-0, while Chicago (0-2-0) has now lost its first two games in four straight seasons.
McVay says Rams aren't done chasing disappointed WR Beckham
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have not given up on re-signing Odell Beckham Jr., even if the injured receiver was decidedly unimpressed by their initial attempts to do so. Rams coach Sean McVay responded confidently to questions Wednesday about tweets from Beckham regarding his early...
Memphis 126, Detroit 111
MEMPHIS (126) Aldama 3-6 0-0 6, Brooks 2-13 2-2 6, Adams 2-4 1-5 5, Bane 7-16 1-1 16, Morant 12-21 6-8 31, Clarke 5-8 6-7 16, LaRavia 3-8 3-5 10, Roddy 4-8 2-2 12, Tillman 3-4 2-2 8, Konchar 1-4 0-0 3, Williams Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 2-4 1-2 5, Jones 2-4 3-4 8. Totals 46-101 27-38 126.
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 1
Buffalo022—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Tkachuk 1 (Brannstrom, Batherson), 10:16. Second Period_2, Buffalo, Peterka 1 (Cozens), 4:31. 3, Buffalo, Dahlin 1 (Krebs, Okposo), 7:25. Third Period_4, Buffalo, Olofsson 1, 19:18 (en). 5, Buffalo, Olofsson 2 (Lyubushkin), 19:33 (en). Shots on Goal_Ottawa 16-9-11_36. Buffalo 9-15-12_36. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 4; Buffalo...
Wizards' Carey in concussion protocol after traffic accident
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. of the Washington Wizards has entered the NBA's concussion protocol following what the team said was a minor traffic accident. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Thursday that Carey started having symptoms after practice Wednesday. Unseld said he didn't have details about the accident, but he thought it happened on Carey's way home from the team's open practice Tuesday night.
Avalanche begin Cup defense with 5-2 victory over Blackhawks
DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin each scored two power-play goals, Mikko Rantanen had four assists and the fast-skating Colorado Avalanche began their Stanley Cup title defense with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. Shortly after raising their newest banner to the rafters,...
Anderson leads Sabres in 4-1 season-opening win over Ottawa
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Craig Anderson showed he’s still capable of making numerous clutch saves. The Buffalo Sabres' 41-year-old goalie also isn’t bad at cracking a few jokes between periods, either. Anderson opened his 20th NHL season getting the last laugh by stopping 35 shots in a...
Washington 12, Chicago 7
Was_FG Slye 38, :46. Drive: 9 plays, 57 yards, 1:37. Key Play: McKissic 16 run. Washington 3, Chicago 0. Chi_Pettis 40 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 7:16. Drive: 9 plays, 94 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: Fields 10 pass to V.Jones on 3rd-and-8; Montgomery 13 run on 3rd-and-3; Fields 21 pass to Mooney. Chicago 7, Washington 3.
