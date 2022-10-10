ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: ‘Over the Moon’

Bumping along! Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing belly while announcing she is pregnant with her and Tom Pelphrey’s first child. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram photos of the couple’s sex reveal cake on Tuesday, October 11. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Big Bang Theory' Almost Starred Completely Different Actress Instead of Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory almost starred a completely different actress, instead of Kaley Cuoco, for the role of Penny, and fans are going to be very surprised at who nearly won the part. The Hollywood Reporter has shared an exclusive excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book that details the oral history of the hit Chuck Lorre-created CBS sitcom. In the book, it is revealed that Marisa Tomei was previously considered for the role that eventually went to Cuoco.
TV & VIDEOS
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Elfman
Person
Jim Parsons
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Chuck Lorre
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Pixie Cut#Big Bang Theory#Grand Central Publishing
People

Mila Kunis Confirms Ashton Kutcher First Told Her 'I Love You' While Drunk: 'It Happened, Guys'

Ashton Kutcher previously said he first told now-wife Mila Kunis "I love you" after drinking "a little too much tequila" Mila Kunis is sharing her side of Ashton Kutcher's drunk-in-love story. At the premiere of the actress's new Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive Thursday, Kunis, 39, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that 44-year-old Kutcher's assertion in a TikTok clip that he "might have had a little too much tequila" the first time he told Kunis he loved her was accurate. "It really happened," Kunis told ET. "Oh, I remember that...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan Snuggles Up To Wife Keely Shaye Smith On Her 58th Birthday: ‘I Love You Dearly’

“Happy Birthday, my darling,” Pierce Brosnan wrote in celebration of Keely Shaye Brosnan (née Smith), turning 58 on Sept. 25. Pierce, 69, commemorated the occasion with a touching tribute, posting a photo of PDA to his Instagram page. In the pic, Keely snuggled her hubby from behind in some unknown location, a tropical flower in her hair. “I love you dearly,” wrote The World’s End star. “So many years of love, life, work, and play. Onwards we go!”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy