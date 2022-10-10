ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Quantum Leap' reboot getting more episodes

By Stephen Iervolino
 2 days ago
NBC's reboot of the '80s show Quantum Leap has been a hit for the network, and as proof, NBC is adding six more episodes to its freshman season.

This means season 1 will be 19 episodes long.

The series stars Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song, following in the footsteps of Scott Bakula's time-skipping scientist, Dr. Sam Beckett. Caitlin Bassett plays Addison, Ben's fiancée and hologram guide as he leaps through time, following Beckett's research.

The cast also includes Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee.

Quantum Leap ranks as the season's #1 new show in the 18-49 demo, and on streaming, it's topped all other first-run NBC TV shows on Peacock.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

