4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
How to earn more this holiday season in Kansas CityInstaworkKansas City, MO
Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals How The ‘Brotherhood’ Of The 2021 Locker Room Was Different For Him
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, Matt Canada has been under steady fire from fans and the calls for his firing have reached a fever pitch. Mitch Trubisky claimed he wasn’t allowed to audible, although the coaching staff denied it. Kenny Pickett was forced into throwing only on third down while the game was slipping away against the Buffalo Bills and Ben Roethlisberger threw some fuel on the fire Monday night during his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast with his special guest, Brett Keisel .
Troy Aikman refuses to acknowledge Patrick Mahomes passing him on all-time list
Mahomes passed Aikman on the career touchdowns thrown list when he threw No.166 to tight end Travis Kelce in his 68th career game. Aikman threw 165 touchdowns in 165 games. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback didn't remark on Mahomes' milestone, and Aikman's silence spoke volumes to viewers watching at home.
Steve Young on 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'No wonder the locker room loves this guy'
Hall-of-Fame quarterback Steve Young likes what he saw from current San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the past two weeks. "When you have no turnovers, clean games, and look, there were some throws that were 50/50, and they go your way, awesome," Young explained about Garoppolo during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, according to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I think that was a perfect Jimmy game, right? That was like, 'Jimmy, do that. Do that every week, and let's just roll.' And I think he would say, 'Great. I got you covered.'"
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
Former Steelers DL Brett Keisel Talks Retirement in 2014 And Facing Brutal Honesty From Mike Tomlin On His Failing Abilities
It has been a rough go for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season. They are sitting at 1-4 and there are more questions than answers at the moment. It has been brutal to watch on both sides of the ball, sans rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett looking solid in his starting debut. One highlight of the season however, has been former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger starting up his Footbahlin podcast. In his most recent episode, he had Brett Keisel on to talk about the team, among other things.
Aaron Rodgers retirement plans revealed
The question for every Packers fan this season has been, how long will Aaron Rodgers play? While Rodgers has not avoided any questions about retirement, he has also not been extremely clear. He has said he is not going to play as long as Tom Brady but Brady is an anomaly. However, some news today may have shed some light on the situation. Aaron Rodgers’ retirement plans may have just been revealed.
The Steelers Offense Is So Deadly That Matt Canada Doesn’t Know How To Insert Calvin Austin
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense need a jolt, quite clearly. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett was able to provide that in Week 4, as he took over for Mitch Trubisky in the second half. The offense looked promising in the second half of that game despite the loss, but they followed that up with a three-point performance in Week 5.
49ers' Jeff Wilson Jr.: Jimmy Garoppolo is 'one of the greatest quarterbacks in this game right now'
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has let it be known he's heard enough of the perceived slander against quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. "Jimmy is Jimmy," Wilson said during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station 95.7 FM The Game, per David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "He's one of the greatest quarterbacks in this game right now. He doesn't get enough respect. He doesn't get enough credit."
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Drawing Massive Respect from 2 of the NFL’s Top Players After Week 5 Loss
There is no doubt that Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett is one of the most fiery competitors in the NFL. That fact had been evident to Steelers fans, players, and coaches throughout the preseason, and Pickett’s first regular season appearance in Week 4 against the New York Jets. However, now players from other teams are starting to take notice. Among those players are Denver Broncos legend and current Buffalo Bills linebacker, Von Miller, and Bills star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley linked with Bills in trade proposal
The 4-1 New York Giants may be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped ESPN's Bill Barnwell from suggesting Big Blue could soon jettison star running back Saquon Barkley to a willing buyer. For a piece published Thursday, Barnwell wrote the Giants...
Jason Peters comments on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game
Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia,...
Former Bears RB signed by Saints to practice squad
The Saints signed a former Chicago Bears running back Wednesday. On Tuesday, reports came out former Bears running back Jordan Howard was working out with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints waived running back Tony Jones last Saturday, and the Seattle Seahawks picked up that player. The Saints invited several running backs to try out for an open practice squad position this week.
NFL senior VP defends roughing the passer call against Chiefs in video sent to all 32 teams
The NFL's officiating office sent a video to all 32 teams Wednesday in which senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell backed the controversial roughing the passer penalty called against Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones during the Week 5 "Monday Night Football" contest vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. In the video, Fewell narrated, as a replay of Jones' strip-sack of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was being shown.
Eagles’ Jason Kelce has noteworthy description of Cowboys fans
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters made headlines earlier this week for his description of the Philadelphia Eagles’ fanbase, and fellow veteran Jason Kelce has returned fire — sort of. Peters, who spent 11 seasons with the Eagles, will return to Philadelphia on Sunday as a member of...
Ryan Fitzpatrick has blunt advice for Bears' Justin Fields
Justin Fields once again played poorly in the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, and one former NFL quarterback offered him some blunt advice. Fields went just 14/27 for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Chicago’s 12-7 loss. He has now eclipsed 200...
Cardinals Insider Predicts A Potential Big Extension On The Way
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a new era without Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and possibly even Adam Wainwright. Their season came to a screeching halt on Saturday night with their 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Now, the...
Steelers RB1 Najee Harris “A Pedestrian Back Who Doesn’t Have Any Juice” According To Legendary NFL Films Analyst
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Steelers needed a bell cow back to finally replace Le’Veon Bell and ease the burden on Ben Roethlisberger. The NFL has moved away from three down backs and outside of Pittsburgh, the pick was widely panned. The Steelers saw something special in Harris and he did set the Pittsburgh rookie rushing and reception record last season.
Protestor trucked by Rams' Bobby Wagner reportedly suffered concussion
According to TMZ Sports, the Santa Clara Police Department explained in a report that Alexander Taylor, the protestor leveled by Los Angeles Rams LB Bobby Wagner two Mondays ago, suffered a concussion as a result of the hit seen around the sports world. "Mr. Taylor had a headache, a concussion...
Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve
Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
Former NFL QB Explains Why Daniel Jones Is Thriving
The New York Giants are thriving despite not having the best team on paper. Their only defeat through five games was against the Dallas Cowboys. They are also finding ways to win close contests, as proven by their total winning margin of 17 points. But despite their success, they are...
