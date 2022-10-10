Read full article on original website
Nashville Scene
Anita Wadhwani’s Mason, Tenn., Coverage
Since starting up in 2020, the Tennessee Lookout has established itself as a sharp-eyed observer of how the state exercises its power in urban and rural areas. Anita Wadhwani’s coverage of Mason, Tenn., exemplifies this mission: Her story on how the Tennessee comptroller tried to convince the majority Black town — located near the future sight of a Ford Motor plant — to dissolve its charter quickly attracted national attention, which continues as the story develops. Photographer John Partipilo also deserves a shout-out for driving out to West Tennessee to document the residents alongside Wadhwani.
WBBJ
Lyndon “Gerry” Harrison
Lyndon “Gerry” Harrison, age 77, passed away after a long illness at the West Tennessee Healthcare -Dyersburg Campus on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mr. Gerry was born in Tigrett, TN on September 3, 1945, to the late...
WBBJ
Howard White
Howard White was born April 20, 1953 to the late James and Josie White in Somerville, Tennessee. He departed his life at his home on October 7, 2022. Howard retired from Walmart after 28 years of service as a manager. After retirement, he loved to do woodwork and craft until his health failed.
WBBJ
Mrs. Maggie Lucille Taylor
Mrs. Maggie Lucille Taylor, 84, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at her residence in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:00 P. M. at Peaceful Chapel Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Peaceful Chapel Baptist Church.
WBBJ
William “Bill” Taylor Polston
William “Bill” Taylor Polston, age 66, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Tara Polston, departed this life Sunday morning, October 9, 2022 at his home. Bill was born February 20, 1956 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, the son of the late Billy Polston and Alma Taylor Butler. He was the owner of Polston Construction and was a big dreamer where he made many people’s dreams come true by building them their custom homes.
WBBJ
Clyde Caldwell Woods
Clyde Caldwell Woods, age 66, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his residence. Funeral Services for Mr. Woods will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 10:30 AM, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Bro. John Banks and Pastor Mike Walker officiating. Burial will follow at the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton, TN. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.
WBBJ
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
wkms.org
A small town in West Tennessee has a mayor’s race many outsiders are watching
The small West Tennessee town that nearly lost its ability to govern its own finances will soon elect its next mayor. Four candidates are campaigning to lead Mason in what has become an increasingly heated mayoral race, which has seen one lawsuit and accusations of vandalism. One of the most...
QSR magazine
Taziki's to Open in Jackson, Tennessee
Taziki’s will soon be sharing its health-focused, flavorful Mediterranean dishes with the Jackson community. Located at 1142 Vann Drive, in front of Home Depot in the Columns – at the Northwest corner of Interstate 40 and the Highway 45 bypass – the 1,183-square-foot Mediterranean café is slated to open its doors in early 2023.
WBBJ
‘Pine Arts Camp’ to bring free arts learning experiences to Jackson parks
JACKSON, Tenn. — Who’s line is it, anyway?. The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center and the Jackson Recreation and Parks Department are teaming up for a “Pine Arts Camp” for children. The Pine Arts Camp will provide children with a special learning experience...
WBBJ
West Tennessee educator honored with Financial Literacy Award
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three Tennessee educators are being honored for their leadership in bringing financial education to their students. Hardin County Middle School teacher Detra Thomas was presented with the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission Leadership Award at an event in Nashville. “Educators play many roles and take on many...
WBBJ
JSCC Foundation holds new scholarship fundraiser
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local fundraiser is helping students further their education. The Jackson State Community College foundation held a new scholarship fundraiser named Tacos, Tecates & Scholarships. The fundraiser aims to bring additional funding into the college’s foundation to support students that may not be eligible to receive...
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on October 13, 2022
Sale at public auction will be on November 9, 2022 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the front steps of the Chester County Courthouse,133 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CHRISTINA COOPER AND SAMUEL COOPER, to Susan Voss, Trustee, on April 28, 2016, at Record Book 408, Page 120 as Instrument No. 53679 in the real property records of Chester County Register’s Office, Tennessee.
Shelby County awards $977,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity to help area seniors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis is getting a huge grant to help area seniors make critical home repairs. The Shelby County Government awarded the organization $977,000 for the Aging In Place program. The program helps older homeowners in Fayette and Shelby counties with accessibility improvements, mobility modifications, and home repairs.
WBBJ
Prevention specialist addresses recent overdoses in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — In a world where overdoses are a reality, we can help to be a part of the solution. Overdoses have been proven to be reversed by Narcan, and you can help save a life through education and training. “Year 2020, we saw 31 fatal drug overdose...
WBBJ
Education foundation discusses investments and endowments
JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson-Madison County education foundation was dormant for five years, now officials say they’re getting back to where they need to be. The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation was invited to the meeting to discuss disbursements from the city and the county to the foundation. According to...
Agriculture Online
Cotton harvester makes a special announcement
Like many couples, Chad and Heather Hardy of Haywood County, Tennessee, have struggled with infertility. Finally, after nearly four years, they were thrilled to learn Heather was expecting earlier this year. "I was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2021 after 2 years of undiagnosed infertility and referred to a fertility specialist,"...
WBBJ
Bulk waste pickup soon to change in new year
JACKSON, Tenn.– The city of Jackson has a new way of picking up bulk waste in the city. Starting early next year there will be a new process for residents. “Starting January we’re going to go to a process where each pile has to be scheduled and that can be done two or three ways we’re going to have an only process where you can go to our website or the app and do it yourself or you can continue to call the office and we can schedule it,” says the City of Jackson superintendent of health, Chris Woods.
WBBJ
Madison County Fire Chief talks common causes of house fires
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — National Fire Prevention Week continues. This year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”. Firefighters all over the country are celebrating 100 years of Fire Prevention Week. With proper preparedness, you can help keep your family safe from fire. Two easy...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/12/22 – 10/13/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/12/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/13/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
