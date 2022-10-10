Read full article on original website
Howard White
Howard White was born April 20, 1953 to the late James and Josie White in Somerville, Tennessee. He departed his life at his home on October 7, 2022. Howard retired from Walmart after 28 years of service as a manager. After retirement, he loved to do woodwork and craft until his health failed.
Lyndon “Gerry” Harrison
Lyndon “Gerry” Harrison, age 77, passed away after a long illness at the West Tennessee Healthcare -Dyersburg Campus on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mr. Gerry was born in Tigrett, TN on September 3, 1945, to the late...
Ms. Mildred May Payne
Ms. Mildred May Payne, 72, a Homemaker, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. She was born on September 28, 1950 in McKenzie, TN to James Franklin and Dorothy May Pryor Harrison. She was Baptist in faith. She was preceded in death by her parents. At this time plans are being made for a memorial service at a later date.
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
Maurine Gaither Halliburton
Maurine Gaither Halliburton, age 94, resident of Memphis, Tennessee and wife of the late W.A. Halliburton, departed this life Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2022 at Kirby Pines Manor in Memphis. Maurine was born August 26, 1928 in Williston, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Sam Gaither and Minnie Lee McGee...
Prevention specialist addresses recent overdoses in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — In a world where overdoses are a reality, we can help to be a part of the solution. Overdoses have been proven to be reversed by Narcan, and you can help save a life through education and training. “Year 2020, we saw 31 fatal drug overdose...
JSCC Foundation holds new scholarship fundraiser
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local fundraiser is helping students further their education. The Jackson State Community College foundation held a new scholarship fundraiser named Tacos, Tecates & Scholarships. The fundraiser aims to bring additional funding into the college’s foundation to support students that may not be eligible to receive...
‘Pine Arts Camp’ to bring free arts learning experiences to Jackson parks
JACKSON, Tenn. — Who’s line is it, anyway?. The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center and the Jackson Recreation and Parks Department are teaming up for a “Pine Arts Camp” for children. The Pine Arts Camp will provide children with a special learning experience...
Education foundation discusses investments and endowments
JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson-Madison County education foundation was dormant for five years, now officials say they’re getting back to where they need to be. The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation was invited to the meeting to discuss disbursements from the city and the county to the foundation. According to...
Governor Bill Lee announces $100M crime intervention initiative
JACKSON,Tenn.– Governor Bill Lee’s announcement comes as an initiative to curb violent crime and strengthen public safety. “Local law enforcement at times need help a lot of technology that’s coming down the pipe in the last 5 to 10 years, especially rural departments that technology is unaffordable at times,” says Milan Police Department Chief Bobby Sellers.
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/12/22 – 10/13/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/12/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/13/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Milan police dept. holds coat drive
MILAN, Tenn. — A local police department is making sure children stay warm this winter. The Milan Police Department is giving back to its community by hosting a coat drive. Officers say it helps to build a relationship with the community, while also helping kids in need. School resource...
Bulk waste pickup soon to change in new year
JACKSON, Tenn.– The city of Jackson has a new way of picking up bulk waste in the city. Starting early next year there will be a new process for residents. “Starting January we’re going to go to a process where each pile has to be scheduled and that can be done two or three ways we’re going to have an only process where you can go to our website or the app and do it yourself or you can continue to call the office and we can schedule it,” says the City of Jackson superintendent of health, Chris Woods.
Madison County Fire Chief talks common causes of house fires
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — National Fire Prevention Week continues. This year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”. Firefighters all over the country are celebrating 100 years of Fire Prevention Week. With proper preparedness, you can help keep your family safe from fire. Two easy...
Crime Stoppers 10-12-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the two (2) suspects that took the victim’s wallet out of her purse at Cracker Barrel and in no time at all, charged $3,000 at Sam’s Club and $800 at another location. If you recognize them or have any information call...
Meet Spirit: Local veteran shares how service dog has impacted his life
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mental health is an important topic for everybody, and veterans are no exception. Statistics are showing nearly 22 veterans that have been diagnosed with PTSD are committing suicide a day, according to the Military Veteran Project. Organizations like K9s for Warriors are helping to change lives...
Jackson City Council votes in new member, approves new trash pickup rules
JACKSON, Tenn. — In Tuesday’s Jackson City Council meeting, council members voted on a new member. This member will take Gary Pickens’ place, who resigned earlier this year. Sam Turner won the vote seven to one and was sworn in after voting had completed. Turner says he...
‘Long COVID’ sufferers experience ‘significant’ limitations to daily life
JACKSON, Tenn. — The personal effects of “long COVID” have a large impact on the lives it touches. Long COVID patients suffer from dizziness, brain fog, change in smell or taste, sleep problems and many more alarming symptoms. There are currently no cures or treatments for millions...
Storm Threat Moves Out Tonight, Cooler Thursday & Friday
We still may see a few lightning strikes and light rain southeast of Madison county over the next hour or two, but no strong or severe storms are expected. There are some bigger storms in Mississippi but they are moving away from us. Most of West Tennessee picked up some...
Ribbon cutting held for Direct Customer Solutions in Bells
BELLS, Tenn. — Bells welcomes a new business with a ribbon cutting. Direct Customer Solutions was founded in 2017 to provide cost-effective, high-quality logistic services to the pharmaceutical and related health care industry. DCS creates partnerships to find a solution for every need. Their mission is to enhance the...
