ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO