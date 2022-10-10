ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Residential Breaking and Entering in the area of Lanark Road in Brighton

Detectives assigned to District D-14 are looking to identify the following person relative to a Breaking and Entering occurring in the area of Lanark Road in Brighton at about 1:30 am on October 8, 2022. Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact Area D-14 detectives at 617-343-4256.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Vehicle Window Smashed Saturday Morning

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police received a report of a vehicle window smashed early Saturday morning October 8. Police were called to Route 9 and Curve Street at 1:32 a.m. for smashed window, said the police spokesperson. Framingham Police have no suspects at this time. The owner did not report...
WHAV

Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop

A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Pocketbooks Stolen at Park

FRAMINGHAM – Two pocketbooks were reported stolen at the Arlington Street Park over the weekend. The thefts were reported on Monday, October 10 at 11:59 a.m. The two individuals reported “their pocketbooks were taken while they were utilizing the park,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck Sunday Afternoon

FRAMINGHAM – An adult woman bicycling on Route 126 was struck on Sunday afternoon, said Framingham Police. The woman was struck at 266 Concord Street in downtown Framingham around 3:30 p.m. on October 9. She suffered minor injuries, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. She did not go to the hospital.
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Responding To Truck Fire

FRAMINGHAM – Expect delays on Route 9 in Framingham near Temple Street, as firefighters deal with a truck fire.. The fire happened just before 9 p.m. today, October 11. SOURCE will update when we have more facts. Photos by Joseph Norton.
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

