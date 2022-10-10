Read full article on original website
Framingham Police To Charge Woman in Road Rage Incident
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Trader Joe’s parking lot earlier this month, for what police are describing as a “road rage incident.”. The incident happened on October 2 at 1:18 p.m. SOURCE has been requesting the report since October 3, but it has not been...
Worcester Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Man in Theft Investigation
The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a theft at a local hardware store. The theft occurred at Barrow's Hardware on Webster Street in Worcester last month. Anyone with information about the identity of the man in the...
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Residential Breaking and Entering in the area of Lanark Road in Brighton
Detectives assigned to District D-14 are looking to identify the following person relative to a Breaking and Entering occurring in the area of Lanark Road in Brighton at about 1:30 am on October 8, 2022. Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact Area D-14 detectives at 617-343-4256.
Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
Man charged with OUI after head-on collision in Wilmington
Wilmington firefighters had to resort to using the jaws of life to extract two individuals from the wreckage of a serious crash, and now one of those drivers is facing charges. A 33-year-old Lowell man is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: One man killed after crash during stopped traffic on Route 495
A man has been killed after a crash during stopped traffic on Route 495 on Thursday morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash in Andover involving two commercial trucks that resulted in the death of one of the operators.
Framingham Police Investigating Burglary on Route 30
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering on Route 30. The incident was reported to police on October 6 at 3:17 p.m. at 693 Cochituate Road. A man was seen entering the building, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. When police arrived at the building, no one was...
Serious crash involving truck snarls morning traffic on highway in Andover
ANDOVER, Mass. — A serious crash involving a truck is snarling traffic on a highway in Andover on Thursday morning. The crash happened on the southbound side of Interstate 495 just before Interstate 93, according to Massachusetts State Police. Photos from the scene showed a trailer that had gone...
Police: Vehicle Window Smashed Saturday Morning
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police received a report of a vehicle window smashed early Saturday morning October 8. Police were called to Route 9 and Curve Street at 1:32 a.m. for smashed window, said the police spokesperson. Framingham Police have no suspects at this time. The owner did not report...
Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop
A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.
Framingham Police: Pocketbooks Stolen at Park
FRAMINGHAM – Two pocketbooks were reported stolen at the Arlington Street Park over the weekend. The thefts were reported on Monday, October 10 at 11:59 a.m. The two individuals reported “their pocketbooks were taken while they were utilizing the park,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 47, in Connection With Motor Vehicle Burglaries
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man, 47, in connection with multiple motor vehicle burglaries. Police arrested on October 6, David T. Bradford, 47, with no known address. He was arrested on three warrants out of Framingham Police. Two warrants were for “breaking and entering into motor vehicles” and...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited After Midnight Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to the Learned’s Pond neighborhood just after midnight on Saturday for a crash. The call came in at 12:02 a.m. on October 8 for Shawmut Terrace and Brigham Road. The driver of a vehicle struck a parked vehicle on Brigham Road and...
Framingham Police: Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft at MassBay Campus
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to MassBay Community College on Flagg Drive Saturday for an attempted catalytic converter theft. The incident was reported on October 8 at 9:41 a.m. at 19 Flagg Drive. There was an “attempt to cut the catalytic converter off of a vehicle,” said the...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Larceny Incident
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a larceny incident that occurred on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 9:30 PM at 471 Blue Hill Avenue. Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, approximately 18-25 years old wearing a red Cincinnati flat brim cap with...
Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck Sunday Afternoon
FRAMINGHAM – An adult woman bicycling on Route 126 was struck on Sunday afternoon, said Framingham Police. The woman was struck at 266 Concord Street in downtown Framingham around 3:30 p.m. on October 9. She suffered minor injuries, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. She did not go to the hospital.
Wilmington firefighters use jaws of life to extract two at ‘serious’ crash
Wilmington firefighters had to resort to using the jaws of life to extract two individuals from the wreckage of a “serious” crash. According to Woburn Police, the crash on Main Street near the border of Wilmington and Woburn was closed to traffic for an extended period of time before reopening at approximately 8:18 p.m.
Framingham Responding To Truck Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Expect delays on Route 9 in Framingham near Temple Street, as firefighters deal with a truck fire.. The fire happened just before 9 p.m. today, October 11. SOURCE will update when we have more facts. Photos by Joseph Norton.
Framingham Police: Gaming Systems Stolen in Smash & Grab Robbery
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a smash & grab robbery at a downtown Framingham business. The theft was reported at 4:21 a.m. at 100 Concord Street on October 6. “The front door was smashed” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “Two Xbox One gaming systems” were...
Driver Cited in 2-Vehicle Crash in Downtown Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A driver was cited following a two-vehicle crash in downtown Framingham on Wednesday morning, October 5. The crash happened at 9:50 a.m. at the train track at the intersection of Route 135 and Route 126. “One vehicle was disabled on tracks” after the crash said Framingham Police...
