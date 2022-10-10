ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
740thefan.com

‘Swatting calls’ suspected across North Dakota schools

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and schools in several other cities across North Dakota received unverified threats, including threats of active shooters in the schools, Thursday morning. Fargo Police said dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Fargo Davies. They said...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – One player in Minnesota is a $1 million Powerball winner. The Minnesota State Lottery said a ticket purchased at a Holiday Station Store in Duluth for Monday’s drawing matched the first five numbers. That Holiday location will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
DULUTH, MN
740thefan.com

Deer Replacement Tag Reminder

Deer hunters who can’t find their deer license should contact the North Dakota Game and Fish Department soon to secure their tag before the season opens. The Game and Fish Department must be contacted by phone at 701-328-6335, or email ndgf@nd.gov, to authorize the online purchase of a replacement tag. Printable applications are not available.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Anoka, MN
Lifestyle
Half Moon Bay, CA
Government
State
Minnesota State
Anoka, MN
Government
Half Moon Bay, CA
Lifestyle
City
Anoka, MN
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
California Government
740thefan.com

Armstrong, Mund spar over wide range of issues during debate

FARGO (KFGO) – Republican incumbent Kelly Armstrong and Independent challenger Cara Mund faced off in a debate Tuesday as they vie for North Dakota’s lone congressional seat. KFGO moderated the debate which covered a wide range topics ranging from abortion rights, immigration, infrastructure, and the upcoming 2024 presidential...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
740thefan.com

Search underway for New Hope woman accused of abducting her daughter

NEW HOPE, Minn. – A search is underway for a New Hope woman who is accused of abducting her daughter from her ex-husband to prevent her from getting vaccinated. Deanna Konz, 47, is wanted on charges of depriving parental rights. The whereabouts of Konz and her 9-year-old daughter are unknown.
NEW HOPE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy