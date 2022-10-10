Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
740thefan.com
‘Swatting calls’ suspected across North Dakota schools
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and schools in several other cities across North Dakota received unverified threats, including threats of active shooters in the schools, Thursday morning. Fargo Police said dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Fargo Davies. They said...
$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – One player in Minnesota is a $1 million Powerball winner. The Minnesota State Lottery said a ticket purchased at a Holiday Station Store in Duluth for Monday’s drawing matched the first five numbers. That Holiday location will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Minneapolis police searching for murder suspect possibly living in St. Cloud
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis Police have issued an alert concerning an “armed and dangerous” woman wanted for a murder. Erica Roberts, 36, has been charged in the fatal shooting of Tanasha Austin on March 18. There is an active warrant for her arrest in Hennepin County. Authorities said...
Deer Replacement Tag Reminder
Deer hunters who can’t find their deer license should contact the North Dakota Game and Fish Department soon to secure their tag before the season opens. The Game and Fish Department must be contacted by phone at 701-328-6335, or email ndgf@nd.gov, to authorize the online purchase of a replacement tag. Printable applications are not available.
Armstrong, Mund spar over wide range of issues during debate
FARGO (KFGO) – Republican incumbent Kelly Armstrong and Independent challenger Cara Mund faced off in a debate Tuesday as they vie for North Dakota’s lone congressional seat. KFGO moderated the debate which covered a wide range topics ranging from abortion rights, immigration, infrastructure, and the upcoming 2024 presidential...
Search underway for New Hope woman accused of abducting her daughter
NEW HOPE, Minn. – A search is underway for a New Hope woman who is accused of abducting her daughter from her ex-husband to prevent her from getting vaccinated. Deanna Konz, 47, is wanted on charges of depriving parental rights. The whereabouts of Konz and her 9-year-old daughter are unknown.
