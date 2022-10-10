Read full article on original website
Idaho nuclear waste treatment plant could start in December
A nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Idaho designed to treat 900,000 gallons of sodium-bearing, radioactive waste will likely start operating in early December. The post Idaho nuclear waste treatment plant could start in December appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Among 11 States to Share in $1 Billion in Funding for Small Businesses
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that an additional 11 states will receive up to $1 billion to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. Funding for the programs will come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative that Democrats reauthorized and expanded in their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, known as the American Rescue Plan.
Rigby angler sets new Idaho hybrid trout record
BOISE, Idaho — There is a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in the State of Idaho. On Oct. 4, Rigby angler Hailey Thomas hooked a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid while fishing Henrys Lake. According to Idaho Fish and Game, Thomas' hybrid smashes the previous state record of 30...
Massive Elk Shot In Idaho Stirs Up Huge Controversy With Avid Hunters
A massive elk was shot in Idaho that could potentially be record-breaking. However, it is causing some serious issues with avid hunters due to the nature of the way the elk was killed. When I wrote the original story about the elk being shot, I could not find information about...
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
Census data: Montana saw drastic rise of high-income households during pandemic
Montana saw by far the largest percentage increase of wealthy households during the pandemic compared with all other states in the U.S., according to census data. Bryce Ward, a Montana economist and consultant, used American Community Survey data and found that between 2019 and 2021, the number of Montana households earning $200,000 or more per year increased by nearly 12,000, or 63%.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho workers’ compensation rates decreasing 11.5% for 2023
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) recently submitted their annual rate recommendation to the Department of Insurance for review. NCCI’s recommendation is based on claims volume, claims utilization, workforce, and wages, as well as any changes in rules or legislation. After review and...
Post Register
Idaho's largest wildfire still burning after nearly 3 months
SALMON, Idaho (CBS2) — The Moose Fire started on Sunday, July 17 at about 4 p.m. in the Salmon River mountains, 17 miles north of Salmon. The fire was caused by an unextinguished, unattended campfire. According to InciWeb, a dry cold front has arrived in the area, reducing high...
northernminer.com
Site visit: Revival Gold closes in on prefeasibility for historic Beartrack-Arnett project in Idaho
When Revival Gold (TSXV: RVG) was founded in 2017 around a property consolidation of the Beartrack-Arnett gold project — a land position that was originally held by the first governor of the state of Idaho in the late 1800s — the vision was to revive what was the nearby town of Salmon’s first modern mine.
Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
WDFW to Lift Fire Restrictions on Most Department-Managed Lands Starting October 14
OLYMPIA - The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife has announced it will lift its campfire and other remaining fire restrictions on most Department-managed lands starting Friday, October 14. Campfire restrictions for WDFW's South Central Region, including Benton, Franklin, Yakima and Kittitas counties will remain in place through October 15.
The Scary Reason Boise Residents Should Check Their Car Engines
A warning from local and national animal organizations this week is a great reason to remind folks in the Treasure Valley--it's that time of the year again. Why Every Idahoan Should Be Checking Under Their Hood. As temperatures drop around the Treasure Valley, more and more animals are roaming around...
Democratic nominee for Idaho attorney general announces long list of prominent Republicans backing his campaign
BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh. Arkoosh faces former four-term GOP Congressman Raul Labrador in the race to be Idaho’s next attorney general; Labrador defeated longtime GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May primary. ...
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Bonus Thanksgiving payments worth $300 to be sent out in Idaho
Idaho residents can expect as much as an extra $300 in their wallets this Thanksgiving as long as they filed their taxes on time, Gov. Brad Little announced recently. The rebate checks, which were approved during the Idaho legislature's special session on Sept. 1, are a part of an approximately $1 billion package to reduce the state’s record budget surplus, cut taxes, and increase education funding. So far, the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million, Little told the Idaho Capital Sun.
59 Percent of Washingtonians may Have Unintentionally Enrolled in a Subscription Service, Survey Shows
OLYMPIA - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has released the results of a consumer survey revealing that 59% of Washingtonians may have been unintentionally enrolled in a subscription plan or service when they thought they made a one-time purchase, highlighting a problem that may be impacting millions of Washingtonians.
kmvt
The race for Idaho Attorney General is causing party lines to blur
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many well-known Republican leaders from across Idaho have announced their support for Tom Arkoosh to be Idaho’s next Attorney General and they are urging other Republicans to join them. The group, Republicans for Arkoosh, announced their support for Arkoosh at a Boise news conference today. Former Deputy Attorney General Dave High, who spoke for the group, said that “Idaho needs a competent, ethical and respected lawyer to run the largest law office in the State of Idaho. Tom Arkoosh has the right stuff to do an excellent job.”
Old Idaho Law Forbids Unmarried Fornication
All states have some old laws that have not been updated for decades upon decades. While Idaho is a progressive state that is ahead of the curve with technology, business development and other city happenings, the outdated laws are at this point humorous. Take this gem from the law book that originally started in 1921, when Idaho looked and behaved pretty differently.
Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho
Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
Potlatch Jr-Sr High School Awarded $103,000 CTE Grant Through Idaho Governor Brad Little's 'Leading Idaho' Initiative
BOISE - On Wednesday, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced which secondary and postsecondary career technical education (CTE) programs were awarded grants as part of his "Leading Idaho" initiative. In total, $8 million in grants were awarded. According to Little, more than 140 secondary and 26 postsecondary programs applied for the...
Idaho’s Deadliest Creatures, Big and Little
Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone. Let's start with the big ones then get down to the creepy crawlies... Do You Know The Deadliest...
