ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Rigby angler sets new Idaho hybrid trout record

BOISE, Idaho — There is a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in the State of Idaho. On Oct. 4, Rigby angler Hailey Thomas hooked a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid while fishing Henrys Lake. According to Idaho Fish and Game, Thomas' hybrid smashes the previous state record of 30...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Traffic
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
State
Hawaii State
City
Lewiston, ID
105.5 The Fan

There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Census data: Montana saw drastic rise of high-income households during pandemic

Montana saw by far the largest percentage increase of wealthy households during the pandemic compared with all other states in the U.S., according to census data. Bryce Ward, a Montana economist and consultant, used American Community Survey data and found that between 2019 and 2021, the number of Montana households earning $200,000 or more per year increased by nearly 12,000, or 63%.
MONTANA STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho workers’ compensation rates decreasing 11.5% for 2023

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) recently submitted their annual rate recommendation to the Department of Insurance for review. NCCI’s recommendation is based on claims volume, claims utilization, workforce, and wages, as well as any changes in rules or legislation. After review and...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho's largest wildfire still burning after nearly 3 months

SALMON, Idaho (CBS2) — The Moose Fire started on Sunday, July 17 at about 4 p.m. in the Salmon River mountains, 17 miles north of Salmon. The fire was caused by an unextinguished, unattended campfire. According to InciWeb, a dry cold front has arrived in the area, reducing high...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Refineries
Idaho State Journal

Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Idaho State Journal

Democratic nominee for Idaho attorney general announces long list of prominent Republicans backing his campaign

BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh. Arkoosh faces former four-term GOP Congressman Raul Labrador in the race to be Idaho’s next attorney general; Labrador defeated longtime GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May primary. ...
IDAHO STATE
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate 2022: Bonus Thanksgiving payments worth $300 to be sent out in Idaho

Idaho residents can expect as much as an extra $300 in their wallets this Thanksgiving as long as they filed their taxes on time, Gov. Brad Little announced recently. The rebate checks, which were approved during the Idaho legislature's special session on Sept. 1, are a part of an approximately $1 billion package to reduce the state’s record budget surplus, cut taxes, and increase education funding. So far, the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million, Little told the Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

The race for Idaho Attorney General is causing party lines to blur

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many well-known Republican leaders from across Idaho have announced their support for Tom Arkoosh to be Idaho’s next Attorney General and they are urging other Republicans to join them. The group, Republicans for Arkoosh, announced their support for Arkoosh at a Boise news conference today. Former Deputy Attorney General Dave High, who spoke for the group, said that “Idaho needs a competent, ethical and respected lawyer to run the largest law office in the State of Idaho. Tom Arkoosh has the right stuff to do an excellent job.”
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Old Idaho Law Forbids Unmarried Fornication

All states have some old laws that have not been updated for decades upon decades. While Idaho is a progressive state that is ahead of the curve with technology, business development and other city happenings, the outdated laws are at this point humorous. Take this gem from the law book that originally started in 1921, when Idaho looked and behaved pretty differently.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho

Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Potlatch Jr-Sr High School Awarded $103,000 CTE Grant Through Idaho Governor Brad Little's 'Leading Idaho' Initiative

BOISE - On Wednesday, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced which secondary and postsecondary career technical education (CTE) programs were awarded grants as part of his "Leading Idaho" initiative. In total, $8 million in grants were awarded. According to Little, more than 140 secondary and 26 postsecondary programs applied for the...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Deadliest Creatures, Big and Little

Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone. Let's start with the big ones then get down to the creepy crawlies... Do You Know The Deadliest...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy