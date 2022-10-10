Gary Lineker wants to see a Premier League player come out as gay during the Qatar World Cup to send a strong message to a host nation where homosexuality remains a crime.Former England striker Lineker told the Daily Mirror he knows of two gay Premier League players, saying they had been “very close” to coming out before now.“It would be great if one or two of them came out during the World Cup. It would be amazing,” Lineker said.“I know for a fact that some have been very close and contemplated it. There’s a couple I know, but obviously it’s...

