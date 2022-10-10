Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
United wins on McTominay late goal, Arsenal victorious in EL
Scott McTominay scored deep into stoppage time to give Manchester United a 1-0 victory over Omonoia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday. McTominay received a pass from fellow substitute Jadon Sancho and fired the winner past Nigeria international goalkeeper Francis Uzoho at Old Trafford. Uzoho made some great saves...
Porterville Recorder
Mbappé scores as PSG held 1-1 by Benfica in Champions League
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain can still count on Kylian Mbappé despite rumors he wants to leave the club. The World Cup winner scored his 31st Champions League goal for PSG to become the club's record scorer in the competition as the French champions drew 1-1 with Benfica on Tuesday.
UEFA・
Gary Lineker hopes gay footballer will come out during Qatar World Cup
Gary Lineker wants to see a Premier League player come out as gay during the Qatar World Cup to send a strong message to a host nation where homosexuality remains a crime.Former England striker Lineker told the Daily Mirror he knows of two gay Premier League players, saying they had been “very close” to coming out before now.“It would be great if one or two of them came out during the World Cup. It would be amazing,” Lineker said.“I know for a fact that some have been very close and contemplated it. There’s a couple I know, but obviously it’s...
Porterville Recorder
WTA Transylvania Open Results
CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Transylvania Open at Arenele BNR (seedings in parentheses):. Anastasia Potapova (4), Russia, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-3. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-1, 6-4. Anhelina Kalinina (2), Ukraine, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2. Women's Doubles. Quarterfinals. Kirsten Flipkens,...
