Read full article on original website
Related
What Derek Carr said After the Raiders' Loss to the Chiefs
After the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Silver and Black QB Derek Carr spoke and we have it for you.
Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams charged with assault after post-game shove in Kansas City
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault on Wednesday after he shoved a man to the ground on the sidelines, moments following his team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The assault allegation was filed in Kansas City Municipal Court, accusing Adams of pushing photographer...
Photographer shoved to the ground by Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams files police report
A photographer filed a police report after Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved him to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked confrontation, Kansas City authorities said Tuesday. Adams delivered a forceful two-handed shove to the man after the final gun sounded at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night, following...
Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs top Las Vegas Raiders in a Monday night thriller
Here are the highlights from the “Monday Night Football” matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Game Updates
Join us for live game updates between the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders at the 3-1 Kansas City Chiefs
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Responds To Former Player Ryan Clark Calling Out Team’s Lackluster Effort In Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers head into their Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 1-4 record and sit at the bottom of the AFC North (and AFC as a whole) standings. There have been a ton of people who have been critical of what has gone on within the organization this season and former Super Bowl winning safety, Ryan Clark has been at the top of that list. After the embarrassing 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, he did not shy away once again on Monday morning when he ripped into the team’s effort and put the blame on head coach, Mike Tomlin .
Yardbarker
Ron Rivera addressed Carson Wentz and team about ‘quarterback’ comments
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera did some damage control Tuesday morning for his comments on Monday. Rivera said on the BIG 100’s Don Geronimo Show that he addressed his quarterback Carson Wentz and the Commanders’ team about the matter. “I didn’t have to. I was fortunate enough...
BBC
Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders as Travis Kelce makes 'Monday Night Football' history
Travis Kelce became the first player to catch four touchdown passes in 'Monday Night Football' history as the Kansas City Chiefs came from 17-0 down to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes found the tight end with two passes of one yard, plus four and eight-yard throws.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Week 5 Las Vegas Raiders Receiving Game Analysis
Unfortunately, the Las Vegas Raiders lost for the fourth time in their first five games on Monday night. In a hard-fought, wildly exciting game from both sides, Las Vegas once again fell to Kansas City. The Chiefs remain the one team the Raiders can never quite figure out. A big part of the game was the team’s receiving core. Here’s an overview of the Raiders’ receiving game as a whole.
Mahomes, Kelce shine in comeback win vs. Raiders
On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs proved once again that no lead is safe against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Raiders announce inactive players ahead of Week 5 matchup vs. Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 on Monday Night Football. Needless to say, it’s a huge game for the Raiders as a win could put them within a 0.5 game of the division after an 0-3 start. But with...
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders: 3 Knee-Jerk Reactions Post-Week 5
After finally getting a win in Week 4, the Las Vegas Raiders got right back to blowing games in Week 5. Their latest disappointing masterpiece result was a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. It’s time for some knee-jerk reactions following this crushing loss.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Can The Las Vegas Raiders Save Their Season?
In a close AFC divisional showdown with the Kansas City Cheifs, the Las Vegas Raiders lose a crucial game 30-29. Las Vegas enter Arrowhead with a 1-3 record, hoping to upset the division leaders. The Raiders played well in the first half, holding down Kansas City. The offense was doing well, with Derek Carr performing well and Josh Jacobs rushing for 154 yards. Las Vegas’ defense also played well in the game despite the loss. This game also had terrible calls from the referees against both the Chiefs and Raiders during the game. Along with the bad calls from the refs, a costly mistake in the fourth quarter from the Raiders may have cost them the season.
Yardbarker
The Raiders Still Don’t Have An Answer For Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
The Las Vegas Raiders proved on Monday Night Football, in front of a global audience, that they still don’t have an answer for Travis Kelce. In so many words, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end still owns the Silver and Black. Whether Raider Nation likes it or not.
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Revisiting the wild finish between Raiders & Chiefs on MNF
Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
Yardbarker
Raiders News: 1st Round Bust Listed As A Viable Trade Candidate
Clelin Ferrell, a first-round pick back in 2019 by the Las Vegas Raiders, has often been the subject of trade rumors and conjecture. Nevertheless, nothing has ever materialized. Be that as it may, the NFL’s Eric Edholm recently listed No. 99 as a possible bargaining chip with the league’s trade deadline quickly approaching. The question is, what is he truly worth and would a team actually surrender draft capital for him?
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5: Chiefs edge Raiders on MNF
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There was no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs now lead the all-time series 71-54-2. Here...
Comments / 0