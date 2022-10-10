ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Responds To Former Player Ryan Clark Calling Out Team’s Lackluster Effort In Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into their Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 1-4 record and sit at the bottom of the AFC North (and AFC as a whole) standings. There have been a ton of people who have been critical of what has gone on within the organization this season and former Super Bowl winning safety, Ryan Clark has been at the top of that list. After the embarrassing 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, he did not shy away once again on Monday morning when he ripped into the team’s effort and put the blame on head coach, Mike Tomlin .
Yardbarker

Week 5 Las Vegas Raiders Receiving Game Analysis

Unfortunately, the Las Vegas Raiders lost for the fourth time in their first five games on Monday night. In a hard-fought, wildly exciting game from both sides, Las Vegas once again fell to Kansas City. The Chiefs remain the one team the Raiders can never quite figure out. A big part of the game was the team’s receiving core. Here’s an overview of the Raiders’ receiving game as a whole.
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 Knee-Jerk Reactions Post-Week 5

After finally getting a win in Week 4, the Las Vegas Raiders got right back to blowing games in Week 5. Their latest disappointing masterpiece result was a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. It’s time for some knee-jerk reactions following this crushing loss.
Yardbarker

Can The Las Vegas Raiders Save Their Season?

In a close AFC divisional showdown with the Kansas City Cheifs, the Las Vegas Raiders lose a crucial game 30-29. Las Vegas enter Arrowhead with a 1-3 record, hoping to upset the division leaders. The Raiders played well in the first half, holding down Kansas City. The offense was doing well, with Derek Carr performing well and Josh Jacobs rushing for 154 yards. Las Vegas’ defense also played well in the game despite the loss. This game also had terrible calls from the referees against both the Chiefs and Raiders during the game. Along with the bad calls from the refs, a costly mistake in the fourth quarter from the Raiders may have cost them the season.
Yardbarker

Raiders News: 1st Round Bust Listed As A Viable Trade Candidate

Clelin Ferrell, a first-round pick back in 2019 by the Las Vegas Raiders, has often been the subject of trade rumors and conjecture. Nevertheless, nothing has ever materialized. Be that as it may, the NFL’s Eric Edholm recently listed No. 99 as a possible bargaining chip with the league’s trade deadline quickly approaching. The question is, what is he truly worth and would a team actually surrender draft capital for him?
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Chiefs edge Raiders on MNF

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There was no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs now lead the all-time series 71-54-2. Here...
