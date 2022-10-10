Read full article on original website
Related
thedesertreview.com
El Centro Fire Station #3 holds open house and youth traffic safety course
EL CENTRO — Parents brought their children to the El Centro Fire Station #3 open house to see an array of fire engines, medical transport helicopters, police patrol unit cars, and a miniature city on the morning of Saturday, October 8. “Today was El Centro Fire Department’s kick-off to...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue to increase for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A drying and warming trend will be the main story for the rest of this week. Lingering shower and thunderstorm activity will be limited to the western portions of the CWA in higher terrain of Riverside and Imperial Counties for today. Otherwise, focus will continue to be on the evolution of what is to come this weekend, where the return of isolated to scattered showers and storms look likely at this point.
KPBS
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Oct. 6-Oct. 9
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9. 4:18 p.m.: A power line was damaged near Silsbee Road and Hacklemen Road. The pole was broken at the bottom and the structure was leaning; no power lines were touching the ground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 Quechan Indian Days event happening this weekend
The Quechan Indian Tribe will be hosting their 2022 Quechan Indian Days event happening from October 13-16 to celebrate the resilience of their people. The post 2022 Quechan Indian Days event happening this weekend appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, clear week ahead, but potential strorms could be in play for weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - The Desert Southwest will see quieter weather for much of the work. week. Beneath a ridge of high pressure, sunshine will warm us back above normal. By Thursday and Friday, the lower deserts, including Phoenix and Yuma, will reach the mid to upper 90s. Any isolated.
thedesertreview.com
Brawley council moves forward on dealing with eyesore
BRAWLEY — Brawley city council voted 5-0 to begin a feasibility study on the decommissioned water treatment plant (WTP) located on Highway 86 for $42,000 dollars to the firm Gafcon, Inc. The proposal is to determine the old water treatment plant’s suitability for development and discover any costs associated...
kyma.com
Trunk or Treat Spooktacular coming soon to El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro Parks & Recreation is hosting the Trunk or Treat event on Friday, October 21, 2022. For further context, Trunk or Treat is a family event for children of all ages to dress up and trick-or-treat in a safe environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
calexicochronicle.com
Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing
EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday at noon. Bring your family and friends out to the fairgrounds and enjoy the Carnival, outdoor exhibitors, great food and drinks, the demolition derby, live entertainment and much more. The classic Demolition Derby will be Thursday evening at 7. The fall fest The post Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday appeared first on KYMA.
KPBS
The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley
The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
kyma.com
Man fatally shot in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found with a gunshot wound by the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) on Monday, October 10 around 12:45 a.m. According to the El Centro Police Department, the man was found on the 2300 block of South Fourth street in El Centro and had a gunshot wound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedesertreview.com
Imperial County DA Debate Forum heats up
EL CENTRO — The Imperial County District Attorney Candidate Forum between George Marquez and Mario Vela occurred at the IC Board of Supervisors Board Room in El Centro, Monday, October 10 where David Cañez Jr. served as the moderator. Each candidate was allocated a three-minute opening statement, two...
12th annual Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat event coming soon
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) announced that the "Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat" event is on Halloween night. The post 12th annual Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat event coming soon appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Local Health Authority Tabs PMH’s Lewis as CEO
EL CENTRO — Longtime Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District Chief Executive Officer Larry Lewis has been hired to lead the Imperial County Local Health Authority, it was announced at the authority’s commission meeting on Monday, Oct. 10. Lewis will assume responsibilities on Nov. 14, according to a Tuesday, Oct....
‘Cut for the Cause’ hair cut event on October 23
The 14th annual 'Cut for the Cause' hair cut event will be on Sunday, October 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The post ‘Cut for the Cause’ hair cut event on October 23 appeared first on KYMA.
SPECIAL REPORT: Yuma’s first organic worm farm changing how we grow healthier food
In a special report news 11 reporter Melissa Zaremba shares how using earthworms will benefit our local soil. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Yuma’s first organic worm farm changing how we grow healthier food appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
1 Man Killed by Gunfire, 2 Suspects Sought
EL CENTRO — Police are searching for two suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at an El Centro bar around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, according to authorities. Little information was being released by El Centro Police Department on Monday afternoon, other than the officers responded to the 2300 block of South Fourth Street to reports of gunshots, where they found an adult male with a gunshot wound.
thedesertreview.com
EC police ask public's help in murder investigation
EL CENTRO — Officers from the El Centro Police Department responded to the 2300 block of South Fourth Street, Monday, October 10, around 12:45 a.m., regarding a report of gunshots, according to a ECPD press release. When the officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound....
Comments / 0