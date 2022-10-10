ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue to increase for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A drying and warming trend will be the main story for the rest of this week. Lingering shower and thunderstorm activity will be limited to the western portions of the CWA in higher terrain of Riverside and Imperial Counties for today. Otherwise, focus will continue to be on the evolution of what is to come this weekend, where the return of isolated to scattered showers and storms look likely at this point.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Lithium gold rush in Imperial County

Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Oct. 6-Oct. 9

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9. 4:18 p.m.: A power line was damaged near Silsbee Road and Hacklemen Road. The pole was broken at the bottom and the structure was leaning; no power lines were touching the ground.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Brawley council moves forward on dealing with eyesore

BRAWLEY — Brawley city council voted 5-0 to begin a feasibility study on the decommissioned water treatment plant (WTP) located on Highway 86 for $42,000 dollars to the firm Gafcon, Inc. The proposal is to determine the old water treatment plant’s suitability for development and discover any costs associated...
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

Trunk or Treat Spooktacular coming soon to El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro Parks & Recreation is hosting the Trunk or Treat event on Friday, October 21, 2022. For further context, Trunk or Treat is a family event for children of all ages to dress up and trick-or-treat in a safe environment.
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing

EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday at noon. Bring your family and friends out to the fairgrounds and enjoy the Carnival, outdoor exhibitors, great food and drinks, the demolition derby, live entertainment and much more. The classic Demolition Derby will be Thursday evening at 7. The fall fest The post Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday appeared first on KYMA.
KPBS

The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley

The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kyma.com

Man fatally shot in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found with a gunshot wound by the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) on Monday, October 10 around 12:45 a.m. According to the El Centro Police Department, the man was found on the 2300 block of South Fourth street in El Centro and had a gunshot wound.
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Imperial County DA Debate Forum heats up

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County District Attorney Candidate Forum between George Marquez and Mario Vela occurred at the IC Board of Supervisors Board Room in El Centro, Monday, October 10 where David Cañez Jr. served as the moderator. Each candidate was allocated a three-minute opening statement, two...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Local Health Authority Tabs PMH’s Lewis as CEO

EL CENTRO — Longtime Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District Chief Executive Officer Larry Lewis has been hired to lead the Imperial County Local Health Authority, it was announced at the authority’s commission meeting on Monday, Oct. 10. Lewis will assume responsibilities on Nov. 14, according to a Tuesday, Oct....
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

1 Man Killed by Gunfire, 2 Suspects Sought

EL CENTRO — Police are searching for two suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at an El Centro bar around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, according to authorities. Little information was being released by El Centro Police Department on Monday afternoon, other than the officers responded to the 2300 block of South Fourth Street to reports of gunshots, where they found an adult male with a gunshot wound.
thedesertreview.com

EC police ask public's help in murder investigation

EL CENTRO — Officers from the El Centro Police Department responded to the 2300 block of South Fourth Street, Monday, October 10, around 12:45 a.m., regarding a report of gunshots, according to a ECPD press release. When the officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound....
EL CENTRO, CA

