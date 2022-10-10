HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In life when one feels a bit peckish, chicken wings fit the bill nicely, and there is a new spot for just that in Grand Island. Blazin’ Wings N More opened its doors to the public on Monday morning at 1023 West Second Street. While the business is new to Grand Island it’s no stranger to Central Nebraska.

