KSNB Local4
Blazin’ Wings N More open for business
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In life when one feels a bit peckish, chicken wings fit the bill nicely, and there is a new spot for just that in Grand Island. Blazin’ Wings N More opened its doors to the public on Monday morning at 1023 West Second Street. While the business is new to Grand Island it’s no stranger to Central Nebraska.
Aurora News Register
Sizeable field fire sparks outside Aurora
Fire crews from Henderson, Hampton and Aurora were on scene fighting this field fire, sparked by a combine fire (according to radio traffic) around 12:50 p.m. today on south U Road. Wind and dry conditions have the county under fire weather watch. Watch for more details in the upcoming ANR.
Kearney Hub
New haunted spot, Farmer Brown's Field of Screams, near Kearney
KEARNEY — Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams is 160 acres of terror. Visitors begin their journey with a hayrack ride to the Psycho Path, a hike of terror through the river along the Oregon Trail. Other points of interest include the Van Down by the River, the Hellbilly...
klkntv.com
York hospital refutes claim that most of Nebraska is a ‘maternity care desert’
YORK, Nebraska (KLKN)- The March of Dimes conducted a Nationwide study showing the lack of maternity care across the county. The problem is they list most of Nebraska as being a “maternity care desert,” including York County. Doctors at York General say it’s simply not true. “We...
News Channel Nebraska
McCook man charged with child enticement
MCCOOK, Neb. -- A McCook man is in jail facing allegations that he tried to lure a 14-year-old into his vehicle. Thirty-five-year-old Lance Krotter was arrested Tuesday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said an investigation began after a juvenile called them saying someone, later identified as Krotter, drove up and began speaking with the juvenile.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Thursday 10-13
Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Bert’s Pharmacy, and Homestead of Hastings. For sale: All in One Computer $150, Giving away: Cat, 402-705-3293. For sale: Exercise Equipment make an offer, 738 S Chicago. For sale: Lighted Hutch $125, 402-463-1861. For sale: 2 – Youth Jeans...
News Channel Nebraska
Local restaurant owner will chair United Way of South Central Nebraska 2023 campaign
HASTINGS, NE — A Hastings restaurant owner will be the next person to lead the local United Way fundraising campaign. The United Way of South Central Nebraska announced Wednesday that Jamey Hamburger is the chair of its 2023 campaign. Hamburger is a lifelong Hastings resident and owns Blue Fork Kitchen and Odyssey restaurants.
knopnews2.com
Portion of county road to be given back to private owners
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lincoln County Commissioners passed a motion Monday to give a portion of Sommerset Road south of North Platte back to property owners who originally owned the land. The road was initially take to be a part of the Nebraska State Highway System, but was later given...
klkntv.com
Man accused of intimidating police officers with a stick outside Nebraska church
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a man armed himself with a large stick when officers approached him Monday. This happened near St. Mary’s Cathedral on South Cedar Street around 3 p.m. Police say Othman Mohamed began swinging the stick around, struck a tree,...
News Channel Nebraska
Court documents outline central Nebraska woman's alleged murder-for-hire plan
ELWOOD, Neb. -- New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a central Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller, of Elwood, describes how she allegedly made plans to meet up with an undercover investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol.
News Channel Nebraska
Said's request for post-conviction relief denied
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A convicted murderer from central Nebraska has had his latest attempt to be freed from prison shot down. The Nebraska Court of Appeals denied Ahmed Said's request for post-conviction relief on Tuesday morning. Said was initially convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 for the murder of...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police investigating home robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a reported robbery. According to police, the incident was called in around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of West 10th Street. GIPD said a homeowner reported that a man came to his house claiming to be...
News Channel Nebraska
Texas man sentenced for threatening to shoot people at McCook Walmart
MCCOOK, Neb. -- A Texas man was sentenced Thursday to more than two years in prison for threatening to shoot Walmart employees in McCook. The US Attorney announced that 26-year-old Rogelio Salas Jr. of Texas, was sentenced by the US District Judge to 33 months in prison for threatening to shoot employees and a specific victim who worked at the McCook Walmart.
KSNB Local4
Hastings plant expanding, adding workers
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A company which makes truck and trailer supplies is expanding its Hastings plant and adding more workers. In a press release, Stellar Industries announced that they’re adding a 50-foot by 225-foot building with more than 11,000 square feet of manufacturing space for trailer frames, cabinets, fuel trailers and lube products.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams
LINCOLN — The death of Nebraska prison inmate Niccole Wetherell from cervical cancer might have been prevented if she had received regular, preventive health examinations, according to a state prison watchdog. The Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, in a report Tuesday, said the Nebraska Department of Corrections...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Warrants are active as of Oct. 13, 2022. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: 1st degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft. Timothy L. Caudillo.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings City Council addresses movie theater liquor license, city administrator contract
HASTINGS, NE - The Hastings City Council ruled on issues related to the soon-to-open Golden Ticket Cinema and the new city administrator on Monday night. The council voted 7-0 in favor of a pair of requests regarding a liquor license for the new movie theater. The license grants the business the ability to sell beer, wine and liquor. Manager Christopher Britton told the council the theater plans to limit alcohol sales to one drink per person per hour.
Kearney Hub
Firefighters from 2 agencies fight Gibbon apartment fire
GIBBON — Firefighters from Gibbon and Shelton responded to an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Gibbon. At 3 p.m. the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department was called to an apartment complex in the 700 block of West Avenue for a possible structure fire. When firefighters arrived at the scene smoke was coming from the structure.
News Channel Nebraska
California man sentenced eleven years for transporting drugs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A California man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for transporting drugs. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha was sentenced on Oct. 7, 2022, by the United States District Court Judge to a term of 135 months in prison.
