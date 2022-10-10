ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Comments / 1

KSNB Local4

Blazin’ Wings N More open for business

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In life when one feels a bit peckish, chicken wings fit the bill nicely, and there is a new spot for just that in Grand Island. Blazin’ Wings N More opened its doors to the public on Monday morning at 1023 West Second Street. While the business is new to Grand Island it’s no stranger to Central Nebraska.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Aurora News Register

Sizeable field fire sparks outside Aurora

Fire crews from Henderson, Hampton and Aurora were on scene fighting this field fire, sparked by a combine fire (according to radio traffic) around 12:50 p.m. today on south U Road. Wind and dry conditions have the county under fire weather watch. Watch for more details in the upcoming ANR.
AURORA, NE
Kearney Hub

New haunted spot, Farmer Brown's Field of Screams, near Kearney

KEARNEY — Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams is 160 acres of terror. Visitors begin their journey with a hayrack ride to the Psycho Path, a hike of terror through the river along the Oregon Trail. Other points of interest include the Van Down by the River, the Hellbilly...
KEARNEY, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
Hastings, NE
Sports
City
Mccook, NE
City
Hastings, NE
Mccook, NE
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

McCook man charged with child enticement

MCCOOK, Neb. -- A McCook man is in jail facing allegations that he tried to lure a 14-year-old into his vehicle. Thirty-five-year-old Lance Krotter was arrested Tuesday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said an investigation began after a juvenile called them saying someone, later identified as Krotter, drove up and began speaking with the juvenile.
MCCOOK, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Police found two lost juveniles

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Partyline Thursday 10-13

Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Bert’s Pharmacy, and Homestead of Hastings. For sale: All in One Computer $150, Giving away: Cat, 402-705-3293. For sale: Exercise Equipment make an offer, 738 S Chicago. For sale: Lighted Hutch $125, 402-463-1861. For sale: 2 – Youth Jeans...
HASTINGS, NE
knopnews2.com

Portion of county road to be given back to private owners

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lincoln County Commissioners passed a motion Monday to give a portion of Sommerset Road south of North Platte back to property owners who originally owned the land. The road was initially take to be a part of the Nebraska State Highway System, but was later given...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Court documents outline central Nebraska woman's alleged murder-for-hire plan

ELWOOD, Neb. -- New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a central Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller, of Elwood, describes how she allegedly made plans to meet up with an undercover investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol.
ELWOOD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Said's request for post-conviction relief denied

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A convicted murderer from central Nebraska has had his latest attempt to be freed from prison shot down. The Nebraska Court of Appeals denied Ahmed Said's request for post-conviction relief on Tuesday morning. Said was initially convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 for the murder of...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Sports
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Police investigating home robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a reported robbery. According to police, the incident was called in around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of West 10th Street. GIPD said a homeowner reported that a man came to his house claiming to be...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Texas man sentenced for threatening to shoot people at McCook Walmart

MCCOOK, Neb. -- A Texas man was sentenced Thursday to more than two years in prison for threatening to shoot Walmart employees in McCook. The US Attorney announced that 26-year-old Rogelio Salas Jr. of Texas, was sentenced by the US District Judge to 33 months in prison for threatening to shoot employees and a specific victim who worked at the McCook Walmart.
MCCOOK, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings plant expanding, adding workers

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A company which makes truck and trailer supplies is expanding its Hastings plant and adding more workers. In a press release, Stellar Industries announced that they’re adding a 50-foot by 225-foot building with more than 11,000 square feet of manufacturing space for trailer frames, cabinets, fuel trailers and lube products.
HASTINGS, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Warrants are active as of Oct. 13, 2022. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: 1st degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft. Timothy L. Caudillo.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings City Council addresses movie theater liquor license, city administrator contract

HASTINGS, NE - The Hastings City Council ruled on issues related to the soon-to-open Golden Ticket Cinema and the new city administrator on Monday night. The council voted 7-0 in favor of a pair of requests regarding a liquor license for the new movie theater. The license grants the business the ability to sell beer, wine and liquor. Manager Christopher Britton told the council the theater plans to limit alcohol sales to one drink per person per hour.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Firefighters from 2 agencies fight Gibbon apartment fire

GIBBON — Firefighters from Gibbon and Shelton responded to an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Gibbon. At 3 p.m. the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department was called to an apartment complex in the 700 block of West Avenue for a possible structure fire. When firefighters arrived at the scene smoke was coming from the structure.
GIBBON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

California man sentenced eleven years for transporting drugs

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A California man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for transporting drugs. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha was sentenced on Oct. 7, 2022, by the United States District Court Judge to a term of 135 months in prison.
CALIFORNIA STATE

