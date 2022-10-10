CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – A 20-month-old boy who was reported missing on Oct. 5 in Georgia is believed to be dead, according to the Chatham County Police Department. In a series of posts on its social media accounts, the department stated on Wednesday that Leilani Simon, the boy’s mother, was named “as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made nor charges filed at time of writing, according to the statements.

