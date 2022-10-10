ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

The secret is out on this Florida vacation island

Florida is known for its long sandy beaches and luxurious islands, but what about an island that combines these two things? Look no further than Anna Maria Island on the state’s Gulf Coast. The secret is out, Anna Maria Island has always been known for its sugar-white beach coastline,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Some storms possible as cold front moves into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A stationary front is bring the chance for some heavy downpours Thursday that could lead to more flooding across Central Florida. There will also be the chance for thunder and lightning with a few strong wind gusts especially into the afternoon. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

How to donate baby formula, other supplies for Hurricane Ian victims

ORLANDO, Fla. – Baby supplies are needed in hurricane-affected parts of Florida, and Healthy Start Florida is putting out a call for donations. The agency said it needs pre-mixed baby formula — not powdered formula — since some areas don’t have access to safe drinking water. It also needs baby bottles with disposable liners and other baby supplies like diapers.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Gov. DeSantis awards $2M from Florida Disaster Fund to first responder groups

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the disbursement of $2 million from the growing Florida Disaster Fund to several groups representing law enforcement and first responders in the state. During a news conference at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s Willian H. Reilly Administration Building...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead; mother named primary suspect, police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – A 20-month-old boy who was reported missing on Oct. 5 in Georgia is believed to be dead, according to the Chatham County Police Department. In a series of posts on its social media accounts, the department stated on Wednesday that Leilani Simon, the boy’s mother, was named “as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made nor charges filed at time of writing, according to the statements.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
click orlando

Tax ‘holiday’ gas price savings wiped out

For the first time, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida on Thursday topped the price before a gas-tax “holiday” began Oct. 1. The AAA auto club said the statewide average price Thursday was $3.40 a gallon, a penny higher than at the end of September.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Bicyclist killed in Osceola County crash with pickup truck, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist from Kissimmee was hit and killed in an Osceola County crash with a pickup truck early Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Nova Road west of Gator Branch Road in St. Cloud around 6:30 a.m. when a Ford F-250 and a bicyclist were both traveling in the eastbound lane of that same road.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX – Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one...
ARIZONA STATE
click orlando

Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots

PHOENIX – A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation, with the judge saying he did not think she had accepted responsibility for her crime. The sentence for...
SAN LUIS, AZ

