The secret is out on this Florida vacation island
Florida is known for its long sandy beaches and luxurious islands, but what about an island that combines these two things? Look no further than Anna Maria Island on the state’s Gulf Coast. The secret is out, Anna Maria Island has always been known for its sugar-white beach coastline,...
Some storms possible as cold front moves into Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A stationary front is bring the chance for some heavy downpours Thursday that could lead to more flooding across Central Florida. There will also be the chance for thunder and lightning with a few strong wind gusts especially into the afternoon. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set...
How to donate baby formula, other supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
ORLANDO, Fla. – Baby supplies are needed in hurricane-affected parts of Florida, and Healthy Start Florida is putting out a call for donations. The agency said it needs pre-mixed baby formula — not powdered formula — since some areas don’t have access to safe drinking water. It also needs baby bottles with disposable liners and other baby supplies like diapers.
‘Massive convoy’ of Florida linemen, first responders use Sanibel Causeway damaged in Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A “massive convoy” of linemen and first responders used the temporarily repaired Sanibel Causeway that was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis said 200 bucket trucks, 150 line and pickup trucks and other first responder vehicles were making...
Florida Farmworkers Association hosts Orange County drive-up food drive
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Farmworkers Association hosted a food drive on Wednesday at their Apopka office to provide resources for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane victims were able to pull into the group’s parking lot and have donations placed into their vehicles. [TRENDING: NASA sets...
Here’s when Central Florida schools will have Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORLANDO, Fla. – Students and teachers throughout Central Florida have all returned to school after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state nearly two weeks ago. Now, Central Florida districts are working to determine when students will make up the school days missed due to the hurricane. [TRENDING: Video game...
Gov. DeSantis awards $2M from Florida Disaster Fund to first responder groups
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the disbursement of $2 million from the growing Florida Disaster Fund to several groups representing law enforcement and first responders in the state. During a news conference at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s Willian H. Reilly Administration Building...
Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead; mother named primary suspect, police say
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – A 20-month-old boy who was reported missing on Oct. 5 in Georgia is believed to be dead, according to the Chatham County Police Department. In a series of posts on its social media accounts, the department stated on Wednesday that Leilani Simon, the boy’s mother, was named “as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made nor charges filed at time of writing, according to the statements.
‘They know where the money is:’ Fraud could cost Florida homeowners, carriers billions
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly three dozen contractors with a criminal past have started a door-to-door campaign to Florida homes damaged by Hurricane Ian, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). NICB CEO David Glawe said his agents have already tracked 35 companies with a history of fraud operating...
Tax ‘holiday’ gas price savings wiped out
For the first time, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida on Thursday topped the price before a gas-tax “holiday” began Oct. 1. The AAA auto club said the statewide average price Thursday was $3.40 a gallon, a penny higher than at the end of September.
Bicyclist killed in Osceola County crash with pickup truck, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist from Kissimmee was hit and killed in an Osceola County crash with a pickup truck early Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Nova Road west of Gator Branch Road in St. Cloud around 6:30 a.m. when a Ford F-250 and a bicyclist were both traveling in the eastbound lane of that same road.
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX – Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one...
Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots
PHOENIX – A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation, with the judge saying he did not think she had accepted responsibility for her crime. The sentence for...
