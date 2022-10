FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Playing in his home region of Tuscany, third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti rolled past 74th-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-3, 6-0 in the second round of the Firenze Open on Thursday. The 20-year-old Musetti hit 21 winners to his Spanish opponent’s eight.

TENNIS ・ 12 HOURS AGO