AOL Corp
$400K in meth hidden in pumpkins found at Texas border, CBP says
Border patrol officials found $400,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden inside pumpkins at the U.S-Mexico border in Texas, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The discovery was made at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry across from Piedras Negras when an SUV coming from Mexico was referred for further inspection, CBP said.
AccuWeather forecasters study new areas for development in Atlantic as Karl heads for Mexico
Tropical storm warnings were issued for parts of Mexico on Thursday as Tropical Storm Karl continued to drift southward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Although Karl is currently the only named system in the Atlantic, AccuWeather meteorologists caution that the Atlantic hurricane season is far from over, and there remain areas to watch for development in the coming weeks.
