Gainesville, FL

Neil
3d ago

when you play stupid games you win stupid prizes I hope there's a lesson learned somewhere. especially for the young ladies involved

alachuachronicle.com

Tampa man arrested on I-75 with 133 pounds of marijuana

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Robert Flores, 26, was arrested yesterday afternoon after 133 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs were allegedly found in his truck following a traffic stop on I-75. At about 4 p.m. yesterday, a Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler who was assigned to the 8th Judicial Circuit-Gainesville Domestic Highway Enforcement Task Force conducted a traffic stop at mile marker 373 for improper lane change and failure to maintain a single lane of travel. Flores was reportedly the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD seeks witness to shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the witness in this video. This witness spoke to the victim just prior to the shooting that occurred at Circle K, 1515 N Main St, on October 8, 2022, at approx. 2:30 a.m. If you have any information, please contact GPD Detective Bernal at 352-393-7729 or bernalvl@cityofgainesville.org.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Second man arrested in Newberry carjacking

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Justin Will Croft, 29, of Live Oak, was arrested in Suwannee County and transferred to the Alachua County Jail this morning. He has been charged with carjacking, along with Justin Lee Rimes, 24, who was arrested on September 21. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded on...
NEWBERRY, FL
ocala-news.com

Belleview man arrested after being accused of construction site theft

A 54-year-old Belleview man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing from a posted construction site. On Tuesday, October 11, an MCSO deputy responded to the 3600 block of SE 138th Street in Summerfield and observed a bicycle equipped with a wagon that was parked on two properties. The deputy noted in the MCSO report that both properties were posted construction sites.
BELLEVIEW, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Ocala man arrested for trying to enter apartments off Tower Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tayon Lavon Alexander, 31, of Ocala, was arrested last night and charged with burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment, and resisting arrest. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 4200 block of SW...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Levy County shooting

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County. Levy County sheriff’s office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of county road 318 and NE 212th court. A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department reminding drivers to watch out for pedestrians

The Ocala Police Department is reminding drivers to watch out for pedestrians, especially when approaching a crosswalk. Earlier this year, a crosswalk for pedestrians was added on SE 36th Avenue, just south of E Silver Springs Boulevard. Any driver who approaches a crosswalk must yield or stop in order to...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident voices concerns on loud vehicles

I’m amazed at how many cars, trucks, and motorcycles have loud exhausts. I can hear them coming and going for a mile. It makes me wonder if the police care, or maybe they need hearing aids. Also, there was a new law that music from a vehicle cannot be...
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

Mother of suspected killer of 2 boys takes the stand

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — After Mark Wilson’s mother went to deputies to tell them that her son committed these crimes, she wore a wire to record her son’s confession to the killing of the two boys. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Testimony continued Wednesday in...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for hitting 88-year-old mother

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jacqueline Wimberly Bivens, 59, was arrested last night after a caregiver said she hit her 88-year-old mother several times. A woman who is employed as a caregiver for the victim, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, called law enforcement to report an incident on September 26. The caller said she entered the home and called out but received no response. She said that after she set down her belongings, she heard cries and yells for help from the back of the house and then heard a slapping sound. She said she opened the door to the victim’s bedroom and saw Bivens hit the victim’s arm with an open hand. Another relative was also present, reportedly holding the victim’s arms over her head and keeping her pinned to the bed. The two women were in the process of bathing the victim.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

6 shootings in 6 days in Gainesville

According to the Gainesville Police Department's (GPD) Facebook, they reported that six shooting occurred within six days. GPD says that four out of the six shootings were drive-by shootings. They believe that they could be possibly related. One incident occurred just three days ago at a Circle K where someone...
GAINESVILLE, FL

