ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

Related
news8000.com

Peter R. King

Peter R. King, 76, of La Crosse, died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI. Peter was born on October 18, 1945, to Raymond A. and Ona P. (Storsveen) King in La Crosse. He attended La Crosse public schools, graduating from Central High School in 1963. Attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Peter earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Mass Communications with a minor in History in 1969, and a Master of Science degree in Student Personnel Services in 1971. Remaining at UW-La Crosse, he worked in publications for the University’s College of Education and Division of University Outreach from 1971-77. He then worked in the Communications Section at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN from 1978- 83. Returning to La Crosse, Peter worked in Marketing and Corporate Communications at Gundersen Clinic, Ltd. and later Gundersen Lutheran from 1983-2003, when he retired.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Arthur J. Kanz

Arthur “Art” Joel Kanz, age 54 of Winona, passed away July 1, 2021 in La Crosse, WI. He was born to LeRoy and Janelle (Westberg) Kanz Sr. Art worked at the Hei and Low Tap in Winona for many years. He enjoyed cooking and gaming. A Private Family Burial will be held. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on Friday, October 14 from 3:00 – 4:00 PM at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview.
WINONA, MN
news8000.com

Constance “Connie” Strand

Constance Elaine Heaser Strand, age 84, of Winona, MN, and formerly of Fountain City, WI, died peacefully on Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at Benedictine Living – St. Anne in Winona, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. Connie was born July 24, 1938, to Evelyn (Cook) and Eugene Heaser at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. She grew up on the family farm near Altura, and graduated with honors from Plainview High School in 1956.
WINONA, MN
news8000.com

Surrogates play key role in full-court press heading into November

MADISON, Wis. — Amid the full-court press to close out the 2022 election, even candidates that are not on the ballot this fall help chip in on political campaigns. “We all like Tammy!” were the cheers from the crowd at a La Crosse campaign stop Thursday, where the U.S. senator campaigned on behalf of her fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes.
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, WI
State
Michigan State
City
Rochester, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
State
Massachusetts State
La Crosse, WI
Obituaries
news8000.com

Aquinas volleyball closes out regular season with sweep over Sparta

The Aquinas volleyball team capped off its regular season with a sweep over Sparta at home on Thursday night. The Blugolds will Host Mondovi next Tuesday in the opening round of the Division 3 Regionals. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
SPARTA, WI
news8000.com

Panthers preparing for biggest test in rival Aquinas

The West Salem football team lost to Onalaska on Opening Night, 14-13. The Panthers haven’t lost since. West Salem has reeled off seven straight wins since that evening, and now the Panthers control their own destiny in the Coulee Conference. On Friday night, they’ll take on an undefeated Aquinas team with a conference title up for grabs.
WEST SALEM, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taconic#St Olaf College#Rice University#The Mayo Clinic Hospital#Gte#At T#Teaching Professional#The Mankato Country Club#Oakdale Country Club
news8000.com

Holmen cruises to three-set sweep over Logan

The Holmen Volleyball team continues to win in dominant fashion, as the Vikings improved to 11-1 in MVC play on Friday night with a three-set sweep over Logan. Holmen’s Kyla Christnovich led the way for her squad with 13 kills on the night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS...
HOLMEN, WI
news8000.com

Westby volleyball not looking ahead despite 28-1 record

One word to sum up the Westby Volleyball team this season so far is dominant. The squad has been on an absolute mission this year and the season isn’t over yet. Just one game remains on the schedule in what’s been an almost perfect season for the Norsemen up to this point. Their only loss of the season came back in August, but the Norsemen have handled every challenge that’s come their way, especially in the Coulee Conference. Westby is 28-1 overall, and 11-0 in conference play.
WESTBY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy