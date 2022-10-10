Read full article on original website
WTGS
South Carolina schools ask parents, community for input
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Education is inviting the public to review instructional materials that have been proposed for use in public schools across the state. The instructional materials are on display at 12 locations throughout the state, including University of South Carolina Beaufort,...
WTGS
GA Governor candidate Abrams speaks at local political forum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams spoke Thursday night in Savannah at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Savannah. Community members gathered to hear her speak and ask questions of their own. Abrams wasn’t the only candidate invited to this political forum; Gov. Brian Kemp and libertarian...
WTGS
Savannah Area small businesses recognized at annual awards banquet
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Small businesses in Savannah were celebrated and recognized on Thursday at an awards banquet hosted by the Savannah Chamber of Commerce. In attendance were businesses ranging from local nonprofits to major corporations, and about 400 guests attended. Conni Reynolds serves as the small business event manager for the Chamber of Commerce, and she explained what this banquet meant to Savannah.
WTGS
SCCPSS announces Teacher of the Year finalists
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials announced their 2024 Teacher of the Year finalists on Thursday at the Woodville Tompkins Technical and Career High School Auditorium. Each of the schools in the district chose their own teacher of the year each year. Of these teachers, four...
WTGS
Beaufort-Jasper County municipalities agree to Regional Housing Trust Fund
WTGS — The Beaufort-Jasper County municipalities reached an agreement to establish a Regional Housing Trust Fund. Lowcountry leaders explained why they believe this initiative will support workforce development in the region. According to Hardeeville mayor Harry Williams, the housing crisis is particularly challenging for low to medium-income residents who...
WTGS
City connects residents formerly living under Truman Parkway with resources to move on
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah moved forward with relocating those living in a camp underneath Truman Parkway on Thursday. Nick Zoller, the City's director of marketing and communications, said that after a fire underneath the bridge, they inspected the area to find that it was no longer safe for people to live there.
WTGS
Chatham County commissioner weighs in on TSPLOST
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — With the Nov. 8 election quickly approaching, one Chatham County commissioner is explaining why voters should approve the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) on the ballot. County Chairman Chester Ellis said that due to the growing population in the county and...
WTGS
Annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival expected to bring large crowds to Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTGS) — The annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival is returning to Richmond Hill this weekend for its 23rd year, an event that's expected to bring thousands of people. The event offers anything ranging from carnival rides to live music to fresh seafood. Kathryn Johnson serves as...
WTGS
Savannah officials to evict homeless camp underneath Truman Parkway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — One of the most visible homeless camps in the city will be cleared by Savannah officials on Thursday, Mayor Van Johnson announced. Individuals living underneath Truman Parkway on President Street are being ordered to vacate. Johnson said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday that those living underneath the bridge have become a public safety concern.
WTGS
CDC dedicates over $1 million to Savannah area with REACH grant funding
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia announced that CDC has confirmed $1,086,000 in REACH grant funding to Savannah and Chatham County. Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant funding will be made available over the next year to increase access to health and nutritional resources for African-American and Hispanic/Latino American populations in the area, according to the organization.
WTGS
Chatham County reports nearly 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Wednesday, Chatham County experienced sewer spills of raw sewage on Cardinal Road and Elizabeth Circle, according to the county. Officials said an estimated 7,000 gallons of raw sewage on Elizabeth Circle and 2,500 gallons on Cardinal Road leaked from manholes, with some of it entering Herb Creek.
WTGS
Prayer vigil held in Savannah for toddler presumed dead by police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Community members gathered in Daffin Park Wednesday night for a prayer vigil for Quinton Simon, who police have been searching for since last Wednesday. Quinton has been missing for more than a week now, and police officials have been able to give very few details...
WTGS
SCCPSS recognizes students, faculty at achievement ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials gathered with students and family members at Alfred E. Beach High School to recognize students, teachers and faculty for their achievements. Superintendent Ann Levett and the school board awarded over 100 students, teachers and administration at tonight’s district achievement ceremony....
WTGS
Jasper County home damaged by fire, American Red Cross assisting
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A home on Forest Avenue in Ridgeland, South Carolina, was damaged by a fire early Thursday morning. According to American Red Cross, volunteers are assisting a family after their home was damaged. The Red Cross is helping three people by providing financial assistance for immediate...
WTGS
Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Institute receives level-one emergency certification
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Memorial Health’s Heart and Vascular Institute received its certification as a level-one Emergency Cardiac Care Center from the state. Dr. Chadwick Stouffer, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Memorial Health, said that this recognition is given to hospitals that offer the highest quality care in the state.
WTGS
Tybee Island students host 'Fall Migration Festival' to teach community about shorebirds
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — Tybee Island students hosted an event Wednesday to educate the island's residents about shorebirds and the challenges they face during migration. Tybee Island Maritime Academy science teacher, Katie Holliday, said she came up with the idea then the kids took over to help organize it.
WTGS
Rincon Police Department collecting hurricane relief items in wake of Ian
RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — The Rincon Police Department is teaming up with local agencies to provide relief to Florida residents in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Rincon Police Chief Jonathon Murrell said they started the relief team back when Tuscaloosa was hit by tornadoes, years ago. People around Sanibel...
WTGS
Chatham Co. Police report 20-month-old toddler presumed dead, name mother prime suspect
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department announced Wednesday night that 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who had been missing for a week, was presumed dead. Police Chief Jeff Hadley gave a brief update on Simon's case to the public Thursday afternoon. Chief Hadley announced that Quinton's body...
WTGS
Bullying Prevention Month: Georgia student bullied by classmates turns to activism
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — For National Bullying Prevention Month, Memorial Health's behavioral health manager, Mary Jo Horton, shared more about how to detect when a child is being bullied. “What you’re really looking for is a change in functioning," said Horton. "A social kid suddenly not wanting to do...
WTGS
Bass Pro Shops hosts hiring events ahead of holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Bass Pro Shops hosted a hiring event the past few days in preparation for their holiday activities. Amanda Bryant, the co-manager of the Bass Pro Shops in Savannah, said they are looking for seasonal workers for their annual Santa's Wonderland. She said the celebration draws...
