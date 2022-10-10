SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia announced that CDC has confirmed $1,086,000 in REACH grant funding to Savannah and Chatham County. Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant funding will be made available over the next year to increase access to health and nutritional resources for African-American and Hispanic/Latino American populations in the area, according to the organization.

