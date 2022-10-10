ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

WTGS

South Carolina schools ask parents, community for input

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Education is inviting the public to review instructional materials that have been proposed for use in public schools across the state. The instructional materials are on display at 12 locations throughout the state, including University of South Carolina Beaufort,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

GA Governor candidate Abrams speaks at local political forum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams spoke Thursday night in Savannah at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Savannah. Community members gathered to hear her speak and ask questions of their own. Abrams wasn’t the only candidate invited to this political forum; Gov. Brian Kemp and libertarian...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah Area small businesses recognized at annual awards banquet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Small businesses in Savannah were celebrated and recognized on Thursday at an awards banquet hosted by the Savannah Chamber of Commerce. In attendance were businesses ranging from local nonprofits to major corporations, and about 400 guests attended. Conni Reynolds serves as the small business event manager for the Chamber of Commerce, and she explained what this banquet meant to Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

SCCPSS announces Teacher of the Year finalists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials announced their 2024 Teacher of the Year finalists on Thursday at the Woodville Tompkins Technical and Career High School Auditorium. Each of the schools in the district chose their own teacher of the year each year. Of these teachers, four...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Beaufort-Jasper County municipalities agree to Regional Housing Trust Fund

WTGS — The Beaufort-Jasper County municipalities reached an agreement to establish a Regional Housing Trust Fund. Lowcountry leaders explained why they believe this initiative will support workforce development in the region. According to Hardeeville mayor Harry Williams, the housing crisis is particularly challenging for low to medium-income residents who...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Chatham County commissioner weighs in on TSPLOST

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — With the Nov. 8 election quickly approaching, one Chatham County commissioner is explaining why voters should approve the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) on the ballot. County Chairman Chester Ellis said that due to the growing population in the county and...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Savannah officials to evict homeless camp underneath Truman Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — One of the most visible homeless camps in the city will be cleared by Savannah officials on Thursday, Mayor Van Johnson announced. Individuals living underneath Truman Parkway on President Street are being ordered to vacate. Johnson said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday that those living underneath the bridge have become a public safety concern.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

CDC dedicates over $1 million to Savannah area with REACH grant funding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia announced that CDC has confirmed $1,086,000 in REACH grant funding to Savannah and Chatham County. Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant funding will be made available over the next year to increase access to health and nutritional resources for African-American and Hispanic/Latino American populations in the area, according to the organization.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Chatham County reports nearly 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — On Wednesday, Chatham County experienced sewer spills of raw sewage on Cardinal Road and Elizabeth Circle, according to the county. Officials said an estimated 7,000 gallons of raw sewage on Elizabeth Circle and 2,500 gallons on Cardinal Road leaked from manholes, with some of it entering Herb Creek.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Prayer vigil held in Savannah for toddler presumed dead by police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Community members gathered in Daffin Park Wednesday night for a prayer vigil for Quinton Simon, who police have been searching for since last Wednesday. Quinton has been missing for more than a week now, and police officials have been able to give very few details...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

SCCPSS recognizes students, faculty at achievement ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School officials gathered with students and family members at Alfred E. Beach High School to recognize students, teachers and faculty for their achievements. Superintendent Ann Levett and the school board awarded over 100 students, teachers and administration at tonight’s district achievement ceremony....
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Jasper County home damaged by fire, American Red Cross assisting

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A home on Forest Avenue in Ridgeland, South Carolina, was damaged by a fire early Thursday morning. According to American Red Cross, volunteers are assisting a family after their home was damaged. The Red Cross is helping three people by providing financial assistance for immediate...
RIDGELAND, SC
WTGS

Rincon Police Department collecting hurricane relief items in wake of Ian

RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — The Rincon Police Department is teaming up with local agencies to provide relief to Florida residents in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Rincon Police Chief Jonathon Murrell said they started the relief team back when Tuscaloosa was hit by tornadoes, years ago. People around Sanibel...
RINCON, GA
WTGS

Bass Pro Shops hosts hiring events ahead of holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Bass Pro Shops hosted a hiring event the past few days in preparation for their holiday activities. Amanda Bryant, the co-manager of the Bass Pro Shops in Savannah, said they are looking for seasonal workers for their annual Santa's Wonderland. She said the celebration draws...
SAVANNAH, GA

