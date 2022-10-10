Read full article on original website
Special Schedule: Wednesday, 10/12/22
Grades 9 and 10 Schedule for Wednesday, October 12, 2022. This is a 2-hour late-start “in-service” day for 9th and 10th graders, meaning that we will have supervision available for grade 9 and 10 grade students, however, a student’s attendance or absence will not be counted for or against them. If your student elects to be on campus, they will need to check in at the commons at 10:45am. A space for students to do schoolwork and access the school Wi-Fi will be available. Breakfast and lunch will also be available. Movement in the building will be limited due to the testing happening in classrooms.
10/27 – Family Information Night
Mark your calendars and join us on Thursday, October 27th for a Family Information Night. Families are invited to join us at 6:00 P.M. to have their child show them around their classroom and learn more about what they do all day. We hope you can come. We will also...
Reminder for Wed, 10/12
Reminder to families that impact ALL grades Wednesday, 10/12. For grades 11 and 12: the SAT will be given to seniors and the PSAT will be given to juniors at Nathan Hale, free of charge, on Wednesday, October 12th. No registration is required. Students must report to their Mentorship class at 8:30 in the morning with sharpened #2 pencils and a calculator. They may not use their phone as a calculator. It’s important that everyone be on time because no one may be admitted after the test begins. These exams are three hours long. Snacks are provided during a break, but students should bring water. As always when taking an important test, students should get a good night’s sleep and have a healthy breakfast.
Homecoming Dance Friday, Oct 21
Garfield’s Homecoming Dance, “Night Under the Sea”. The Homecoming Dance “Night Under the Sea” will be held on Friday, October 21st. Last day to buy dance tickets it’s Tuesday, October 18th. Dance tickets are available until they are sold out beginning on Tues, Oct 11,...
