Reminder to families that impact ALL grades Wednesday, 10/12. For grades 11 and 12: the SAT will be given to seniors and the PSAT will be given to juniors at Nathan Hale, free of charge, on Wednesday, October 12th. No registration is required. Students must report to their Mentorship class at 8:30 in the morning with sharpened #2 pencils and a calculator. They may not use their phone as a calculator. It’s important that everyone be on time because no one may be admitted after the test begins. These exams are three hours long. Snacks are provided during a break, but students should bring water. As always when taking an important test, students should get a good night’s sleep and have a healthy breakfast.

