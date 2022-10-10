ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.

Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank

One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
theadvocate.com

Owners of Bon Temps Grill to open bluesy New Orleans lounge in former Jolie's location

The owners of Bon Temps Grill are bringing new life to the iconic Pinhook Road building that once housed Jolie's Louisiana Bistro and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Brothers Patrick and Steven O'Bryan said their latest venture, Whiskey & Vine, will bring the golden era of New Orleans jazz clubs to Lafayette with live blues music, classic Southern dishes and an expansive drink menu.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our views: Supporters hope to hoist Holy Rosary, treasured school, from the soil

If there’s a last-chance deadline bearing down on Holy Rosary Institute, it may arrive within weeks. The revered former Catholic high school, situated on Lafayette’s Carmel Avenue, is a ramshackle ghost of its former glory. For much of its eight decades, it represented the best chance for Black teens — girls when it opened in 1914, girls and boys by 1947 — to gain a high school education in segregated Louisiana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baker community celebrates homecoming 2022

The Buffalo community came together to celebrate Baker High School during the 2022 homecoming, themed “Coming to America” on Sept. 29. The Buffalo Nation started the festivities with a pep rally followed by the homecoming parade. The parade kicked off with 1985 Baker High School alumna Superintendent De’Ette...
BAKER, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amédé Ardoin
Person
David Greely
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is being built near the West Lee-Burbank intersection

A new Wendy's is under construction near the intersection of West Lee and Burbank drives. The restaurant at 651 Frogmore is being developed by Haza Foods, the Houston-based company that has 15 Wendy's restaurants in metro Baton Rouge. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Seafood restaurant to open in abandoned Shoney's space in north Lafayette

A long-abandoned building on the Evangeline Thruway in north Lafayette will be the site of a seafood restaurant. Boogaloo’s Seafood Kitchen will open in the soon-to-be-renovated space that once held the Shoney’s restaurant at 2208 NE Evangeline Thruway, the owners announced on Facebook Tuesday. Work has been ongoing...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: When will the lights be coordinated?

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has talked about traffic light synchronization since she first took office. “In this Digital Age, very few cities in the U.S. have fully connected traffic signal systems — I’m proud to say Baton Rouge is leading the way,” she said in 2020.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Sorbonne University#Acadie#Art Museum#Dance#Lincoln Center
theadvocate.com

Albertsons in talks with grocery giant Kroger to merge, report indicates

National grocer Albertsons, which has four stores in the Lafayette area and seven in the Baton Rouge area, is in negotiations to merge with grocery giant Kroger to form what could be an industry powerhouse, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal could involve thousands of stores around the country...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadia Parish considering four-day school week

Students in Acadia Parish public schools may get an extra day off every week if a proposal being considered by the school board is enacted. A post on the Acadia Parish School System website is asking for parents’ opinion of the possibility of moving to a four-day school week.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
theadvocate.com

Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says

A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary School Board honors a student and a teacher at October meeting

The Zachary School Board honored one of its students and a teacher at the Oct. 4 School Board meeting. Zachary High School junior Luke Parks was honored for creating a business. He is the creator of Royal Treats and produces tea cakes/cookies at the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute. His products are sold at several grocery stores in Baton Rouge.
ZACHARY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy