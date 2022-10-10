Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
theadvocate.com
Juban's brunch is back with jazz, Hallelujah crab and breakfast cocktails
Brunch at Juban's is back. Gone are the stucco archways dripping with the old New Orleans charm of yesteryear. Now all of the spaces are bathed in just the right amount of light to feel open, yet cozy. The space is awash in deep teals, copper, white and wood grain.
theadvocate.com
Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.
Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
theadvocate.com
Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank
One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
theadvocate.com
Travelodge Motel added to Oil Center Cultural District; See the new plans for the building
The former Travelodge motel and other buildings along West Pinhook Road in Lafayette were approved to be part of the Oil Center Cultural District. The office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced the expansion of the district’s boundaries for the district to include buildings near the intersection of Pinhook Road and Travis Street.
theadvocate.com
See inside new New Orleans jazz lounge opening in Lafayette in mid-November
The owner of Bon Temps Grill will soon open Whiskey & Vine, a new bluesy New Orleans-style jazz club set to offer live blues music, classic Southern dishes and an expansive drink menu. It's expected to open in mid-November ahead of the holiday season. See photos below. Read more about...
theadvocate.com
Owners of Bon Temps Grill to open bluesy New Orleans lounge in former Jolie's location
The owners of Bon Temps Grill are bringing new life to the iconic Pinhook Road building that once housed Jolie's Louisiana Bistro and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Brothers Patrick and Steven O'Bryan said their latest venture, Whiskey & Vine, will bring the golden era of New Orleans jazz clubs to Lafayette with live blues music, classic Southern dishes and an expansive drink menu.
theadvocate.com
Our views: Supporters hope to hoist Holy Rosary, treasured school, from the soil
If there’s a last-chance deadline bearing down on Holy Rosary Institute, it may arrive within weeks. The revered former Catholic high school, situated on Lafayette’s Carmel Avenue, is a ramshackle ghost of its former glory. For much of its eight decades, it represented the best chance for Black teens — girls when it opened in 1914, girls and boys by 1947 — to gain a high school education in segregated Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Baker community celebrates homecoming 2022
The Buffalo community came together to celebrate Baker High School during the 2022 homecoming, themed “Coming to America” on Sept. 29. The Buffalo Nation started the festivities with a pep rally followed by the homecoming parade. The parade kicked off with 1985 Baker High School alumna Superintendent De’Ette...
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is being built near the West Lee-Burbank intersection
A new Wendy's is under construction near the intersection of West Lee and Burbank drives. The restaurant at 651 Frogmore is being developed by Haza Foods, the Houston-based company that has 15 Wendy's restaurants in metro Baton Rouge. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and...
theadvocate.com
Seafood restaurant to open in abandoned Shoney's space in north Lafayette
A long-abandoned building on the Evangeline Thruway in north Lafayette will be the site of a seafood restaurant. Boogaloo’s Seafood Kitchen will open in the soon-to-be-renovated space that once held the Shoney’s restaurant at 2208 NE Evangeline Thruway, the owners announced on Facebook Tuesday. Work has been ongoing...
theadvocate.com
Letters: When will the lights be coordinated?
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has talked about traffic light synchronization since she first took office. “In this Digital Age, very few cities in the U.S. have fully connected traffic signal systems — I’m proud to say Baton Rouge is leading the way,” she said in 2020.
theadvocate.com
Albertsons in talks with grocery giant Kroger to merge, report indicates
National grocer Albertsons, which has four stores in the Lafayette area and seven in the Baton Rouge area, is in negotiations to merge with grocery giant Kroger to form what could be an industry powerhouse, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal could involve thousands of stores around the country...
theadvocate.com
Acadia Parish considering four-day school week
Students in Acadia Parish public schools may get an extra day off every week if a proposal being considered by the school board is enacted. A post on the Acadia Parish School System website is asking for parents’ opinion of the possibility of moving to a four-day school week.
theadvocate.com
Cajuns QB Ben Wooldridge made a statement against Marshall, then celebrated with mom
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — For UL quarterback Ben Wooldridge, there were many great aspects of the Cajuns’ 23-13 road win over Marshall on Wednesday night. As he walked off the field at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, there to greet him was his mother, Sheri, all the way from California.
theadvocate.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey talks country music, not dating and more 'real stuff' in BR Classic lunch
Kim Mulkey never missed a day of school from kindergarten through 12th grade. She was the valedictorian of her class. She has never had a drop of alcohol in her life — or coffee, for that matter. "I played ball. I studied till the wee hours of the morning....
theadvocate.com
What restaurant serves the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? Tell us here.
Louisiana thermometers have dipped below 70, even fleetingly — so you know what that means. It's gumbo time!. We're looking for the best gumbo in Baton Rouge and would like your input. Vote for one of the following or write-in your choice.
theadvocate.com
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says
A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
theadvocate.com
CF Industries tags ExxonMobil, EnLink to ship its Donaldsonville carbon emissions to this parish
CF Industries has enlisted ExxonMobil and EnLink as partners in its $200 million carbon capture project, announcing an agreement Wednesday will move 2 million tons of carbon dioxide annually from CF Industries' Donaldsonville complex to a site in Vermilion Parish. CF Industries will handle capturing carbon dioxide at the Donaldsonville...
theadvocate.com
Zachary School Board honors a student and a teacher at October meeting
The Zachary School Board honored one of its students and a teacher at the Oct. 4 School Board meeting. Zachary High School junior Luke Parks was honored for creating a business. He is the creator of Royal Treats and produces tea cakes/cookies at the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute. His products are sold at several grocery stores in Baton Rouge.
