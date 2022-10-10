Read full article on original website
Microsoft Edge is getting a killer feature that could tempt workers away from Google Chrome
Microsoft has detailed an expansion for its flagship web browser that may go some way to solving common headaches faced by professionals. As announced at Microsoft Ignite 2022, Microsoft Edge will soon benefit from a new feature called Workspaces, described as “a set of browser tabs that will allow groups to view the same websites and working files in one place”.
Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it
Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
Meta Quest Pro VR headset may, with Microsoft's help, be super productive
Microsoft is bringing some of its most popular remote working software to the metaverse, announcing during the recent Meta Connect 2022 event that it is entering a new productivity-focused VR and AR partnership. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Microsoft highlighted that as workplace environments evolve in the...
Microsoft announces Designer, its AI rival app to Canva and Adobe - but why?
Microsoft took the wraps off its image editing suite at its Surface event, called Designer. It's mostly powered by DALL-E 2, an OpenAI technology that looks to try to take on Adobe and Canva, but Microsoft could be too late to the party with this. There's been an explosion in...
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Has the Android king met its match?
Google has announced its latest flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro. If it’s to rule the Android roost, however, it’s going to have to contend with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung’s super-sized flagship is the current top dog (just take a look at our selection of the...
Netflix’s cheaper, ad-supported plan arrives – and it’s as bad as expected
Following Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ June confirmation that an ad-supported tier would be coming to the service, the company today released details on its new Basic with Ads subscription plan. Netflix Basic with Ads will cost $6.99 / £4.99 month when it launches November 3 in the US and...
9 benefits of WordPress hosting
Websites are an essential component of any company's or individual’s online presence. It is not only the most important marketing tool but also sets your business apart from others in its industry. It also helps to build trust with customers who may be researching you before they decide on doing something worthwhile like buying a product from you.
Google's password-killer tool is now available on Chrome and Android
Google Chrome and Android are getting support for passkeys, a new security feature designed to replace traditional passwords, the company has revealed. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Google said users will now be able to create and use passkeys on Android devices, which will be securely synchronized through the Google Password Manager (opens in new tab).
There's now a new 'premium' version of Microsoft Teams
Microsoft has announced that a premium service for its Teams collaboration platform is on the way as part of a staged rollout that will end in 2023. At this year's Microsoft Ignite event, the company explained that the optional premium add-on features for its video conferencing software will make meetings more personalized, intelligent, and secure.
7 cybersecurity awareness tips to protect your data against malware apps
From fake camera editor software to VPN services, recent reports show how cybercriminals have refined their tactics in developing seemingly legitimate malware apps. Meta has recently warned to uninstall over 400 malicious mobile apps after discovering that these tools were designed to steal people's Facebook login credentials. The harmful services were so well-crafted that they even dodged the privacy check of both Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store.
5 signs your mobile might have malware
It used to be safe to use your mobile device without worrying about viruses, spyware, or other malware infections. But as society has shifted to using mobile as its primary source of online access, cybercriminals have also shifted their focus. Most antivirus software is now formatted to work on both...
Microsoft: Companies aren't holding back on cloud spending
One of Microsoft's most senior cloud executives claims he has "not seen organizations slow their efforts to move software programs to the cloud in the past few months". Scott Guthrie, who serves as EVP of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI division, told CNBC that he's not "seen the current situation cause people to pause cloud".
New Microsoft 365 app could solve one of the biggest hybrid working headaches
Microsoft has announced a new Microsoft 365 app called Microsoft Places that will look to “optimize” the management of hybrid workplaces. Introducing the app at its Ignite event, the company explained the idea is to inform team members as to when colleagues are coming into the office, and suggest whether certain meetings may be best held in-person.
Windows 11 22H2 bug breaks Windows Hello security feature
Windows 11’s first big update (22H2) has run into further trouble, this time related to Windows Hello logins. As Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab) reports, Microsoft has confirmed that the Windows 11 22H2 update is being blocked from some PCs due to compatibility issues with the security feature, namely that the upgrade breaks Windows Hello. Apparently the gremlin in the works doesn’t just affect biometric logins – like the webcam using facial recognition – but also PIN entry.
New Microsoft 365 app will try to do what the Office app never could
Microsoft has revealed that the cloud-based version of its Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, will be ported to a single desktop and mobile application. The move, announced (opens in new tab) at the company’s annual Ignite event, will put an end to the Office.com web portal from November 2022, with the existing Microsoft Office apps on desktop and mobile being phased out in January 2023.
Microsoft’s new Surface Studio 2+ is a minor upgrade, despite four-year wait
Microsoft doesn’t consider the Surface Studio range to be a priority, which is probably why it waited nearly four years to launch a follow up to the Surface Studio 2 and didn’t see it fit to call it a Studio 3. Instead, the sequel is called the Studio 2+ (opens in new tab).
What to expect from Microsoft's 2022 Surface event
Microsoft's big October 12 hardware event has almost arrived, and there's plenty of buzz surrounding which new Surface products we might see. Since the Surface Laptop 4 launched back in April 2021, there hasn't been much on the hardware front from Microsoft barring a few releases in October 2021. We're expecting a lot of new hardware announcements from this event, although our current expectations are based mostly on leaks so temper your excitement until the day itself.
How to choose the perfect smart speaker for you
Choosing the right smart speaker is challenging. In a world of multiple assistants and more little grey fabric spheres than we like to count, it feels like everything is promising the world to you, in the form of a digital assistant. If you just want to know about the different...
Meta's metaverse bill keeps rising, crosses $15 billion in 2022
When Facebook rebranded to Meta last year, little did anybody know that the company would be spending billions on building its vision of the metaverse that would look uninspiring even a year later. Worse still, the company isn't specifying exactly where it spent over $15 billion in 2022 alone, Business Insider has reported.
InnoCN 27M2U Mini LED monitor review
InnoCN may not be a household name but the 27M2U carries all the hallmarks of a great product. Keen price, a headline feature (MiniLED) and a few other tricks like a pair of sensors and 90W power delivery. There are some rough edges - like the plastic finish - but they can be easily amended.
