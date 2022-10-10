ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Microsoft Edge is getting a killer feature that could tempt workers away from Google Chrome

Microsoft has detailed an expansion for its flagship web browser that may go some way to solving common headaches faced by professionals. As announced at Microsoft Ignite 2022, Microsoft Edge will soon benefit from a new feature called Workspaces, described as “a set of browser tabs that will allow groups to view the same websites and working files in one place”.
TechRadar

Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it

Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
TechRadar

Meta Quest Pro VR headset may, with Microsoft's help, be super productive

Microsoft is bringing some of its most popular remote working software to the metaverse, announcing during the recent Meta Connect 2022 event that it is entering a new productivity-focused VR and AR partnership. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Microsoft highlighted that as workplace environments evolve in the...
TechRadar

9 benefits of WordPress hosting

Websites are an essential component of any company's or individual’s online presence. It is not only the most important marketing tool but also sets your business apart from others in its industry. It also helps to build trust with customers who may be researching you before they decide on doing something worthwhile like buying a product from you.
TechRadar

Google's password-killer tool is now available on Chrome and Android

Google Chrome and Android are getting support for passkeys, a new security feature designed to replace traditional passwords, the company has revealed. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Google said users will now be able to create and use passkeys on Android devices, which will be securely synchronized through the Google Password Manager (opens in new tab).
TechRadar

There's now a new 'premium' version of Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has announced that a premium service for its Teams collaboration platform is on the way as part of a staged rollout that will end in 2023. At this year's Microsoft Ignite event, the company explained that the optional premium add-on features for its video conferencing software will make meetings more personalized, intelligent, and secure.
TechRadar

7 cybersecurity awareness tips to protect your data against malware apps

From fake camera editor software to VPN services, recent reports show how cybercriminals have refined their tactics in developing seemingly legitimate malware apps. Meta has recently warned to uninstall over 400 malicious mobile apps after discovering that these tools were designed to steal people's Facebook login credentials. The harmful services were so well-crafted that they even dodged the privacy check of both Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store.
TechRadar

5 signs your mobile might have malware

It used to be safe to use your mobile device without worrying about viruses, spyware, or other malware infections. But as society has shifted to using mobile as its primary source of online access, cybercriminals have also shifted their focus. Most antivirus software is now formatted to work on both...
TechRadar

Microsoft: Companies aren't holding back on cloud spending

One of Microsoft's most senior cloud executives claims he has "not seen organizations slow their efforts to move software programs to the cloud in the past few months". Scott Guthrie, who serves as EVP of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI division, told CNBC that he's not "seen the current situation cause people to pause cloud".
TechRadar

New Microsoft 365 app could solve one of the biggest hybrid working headaches

Microsoft has announced a new Microsoft 365 app called Microsoft Places that will look to “optimize” the management of hybrid workplaces. Introducing the app at its Ignite event, the company explained the idea is to inform team members as to when colleagues are coming into the office, and suggest whether certain meetings may be best held in-person.
TechRadar

Windows 11 22H2 bug breaks Windows Hello security feature

Windows 11’s first big update (22H2) has run into further trouble, this time related to Windows Hello logins. As Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab) reports, Microsoft has confirmed that the Windows 11 22H2 update is being blocked from some PCs due to compatibility issues with the security feature, namely that the upgrade breaks Windows Hello. Apparently the gremlin in the works doesn’t just affect biometric logins – like the webcam using facial recognition – but also PIN entry.
TechRadar

New Microsoft 365 app will try to do what the Office app never could

Microsoft has revealed that the cloud-based version of its Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, will be ported to a single desktop and mobile application. The move, announced (opens in new tab) at the company’s annual Ignite event, will put an end to the Office.com web portal from November 2022, with the existing Microsoft Office apps on desktop and mobile being phased out in January 2023.
TechRadar

What to expect from Microsoft's 2022 Surface event

Microsoft's big October 12 hardware event has almost arrived, and there's plenty of buzz surrounding which new Surface products we might see. Since the Surface Laptop 4 launched back in April 2021, there hasn't been much on the hardware front from Microsoft barring a few releases in October 2021. We're expecting a lot of new hardware announcements from this event, although our current expectations are based mostly on leaks so temper your excitement until the day itself.
TechRadar

How to choose the perfect smart speaker for you

Choosing the right smart speaker is challenging. In a world of multiple assistants and more little grey fabric spheres than we like to count, it feels like everything is promising the world to you, in the form of a digital assistant. If you just want to know about the different...
TechRadar

InnoCN 27M2U Mini LED monitor review

InnoCN may not be a household name but the 27M2U carries all the hallmarks of a great product. Keen price, a headline feature (MiniLED) and a few other tricks like a pair of sensors and 90W power delivery. There are some rough edges - like the plastic finish - but they can be easily amended.
