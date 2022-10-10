Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Five Peru State WBB players named Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes
(Peru, Neb.) – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced on their National Awards Day that nearly 11,000 student-athletes nation-wide were named as 2021-22 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes. Five Peru State women's basketball players made the list. Fifth-year senior Maria Alcantara (Recife, Brazil) led the group. Academic seniors...
News Channel Nebraska
Garcia-Castaneda transferring from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. - A Nebraska football player is leaving the program before completing his first season with the Huskers. Junior wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced via social media on Tuesday that he would be entering the transfer portal. Garcia-Castaneda was a junior in his first season with the Huskers. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
News Channel Nebraska
Charlie Wistrom, daughter of former Husker Grant Wistrom, making a name for herself on the football field
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It might not be surprising to learn that one of most ferocious and accomplished defenders in Nebraska football history has a kid thriving in high school football this fall. The surprise comes when you learn that Super Bowl champion Grant Wistrom’s child is earning praise as...
News Channel Nebraska
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Southeast Nebraska
OMAHA/VALLEY-A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for portions of River County. The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Johnson County in southeastern Nebraska... Western Nemaha County in southeastern Nebraska... Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska... Pawnee County in southeastern Nebraska... * Until 1215...
News Channel Nebraska
LSO: Teen stabbed multiple times in Waverly park
WAVERLY, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing at a park in Waverly that left a 15-year-old with possible life-threatening injuries. Deputies were dispatched to Wayne Park in Waverly Thursday around 11 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. Preliminary information determined a 14-year-old boy stabbed...
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse allocates for disc golf
SYRACUSE – The Syracuse City Council approved construction of a disc golf course at Williams Park. Nathaniel Cordray proposed the project for his Eagle scout badge. He will work with Zeb Kreifels of Syracuse to construct six bases and three baskets. The city allocated $2,800 for the bases. Cordray...
News Channel Nebraska
October storm triggers severe warning
12:10 a.m. – Tree down in Nebraska City, Ninth Street and Seventh Corso. 12:09 a.m. – Thunderstorm warning expiring for Johnson, Nemaha, south central Otoe and Pawnee counties until 12:15 am. 12:07 a.m. - OPPD reports 22 power outages in Otoe County. 122 in Sarpy county. 11:59 p.m....
News Channel Nebraska
Wind topples The ooh-aah Tree
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County courthouse has a decision to make after one of the trees from the Enchanted Arboretum was blown from its pedestal Wednesday. Wind of 48 mph overnight and gusts up to 43 mph on Wednesday are blamed for toppling The oooh-aaah Tree by Phyllis Mally at the courthouse’s north sidewalk.
News Channel Nebraska
Monday morning accident leaves multiple injured in Platte County
COLUMBUS, Neb -- A two-vehicle collision with injuries happened in the early hours of Monday morning near Columbus. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened near 205th Ave. on 325th St. PCSO said that when they investigated the crash, it showed that a...
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
News Channel Nebraska
Combine fire near Percival
PERCIVAL – Firefighters were dispatched Thursday afternoon for a combine fire near Percival. Radio traffic indicated that the combine was fully engulfed in flames. The combine was located near 230 Street and 201 Avenue where crews were harvesting beans. Wind gust of 40 mph were reported around 3:30 today...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice School Board designates teacher bargaining entity, hands out honors
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Education Association has been formally recognized as a sole bargaining agent on behalf of Beatrice Public School teachers for the 2024-2025 school year. It’s a formality taken by the Beatrice School Board periodically. Superintendent Jason Alexander says negotiations will begin soon on a contract between the district and teachers for the 2023-2024 school year.
News Channel Nebraska
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Fire & Rescue said there's roughly $200,000 in damage following a fire at an apartment building late Monday night. Fire officials said crews were called to the Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th and Normal just after 11 p.m. LFR said firefighters first on scene saw heavy...
News Channel Nebraska
More guns recovered from Omaha gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities said more guns taken during a smash-and-grab burglary of an Omaha gun store have been recovered. Federal officials said three of the 59 guns stolen from Frontier Justice this summer were retrieved in three separate incidents in just the last few days. This as 18-year-old Ace...
News Channel Nebraska
U.S. Highway 136 mishaps near Beatrice, cause injury
BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say an accident caused by a deer jumping onto the highway southwest of Beatrice caused injury to the driver. It happened near U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 45th Road at around 2:40 in the morning, last Saturday. A 2007 Ford Edge driven...
News Channel Nebraska
Village of Waterloo under boil water advisory
WATERLOO, Neb. -- The village of Waterloo is under a boil water advisory until further notice. Waterloo officials said there was a water main break under the levee near Madison and 7th St. on Oct. 7. After unsuccessful attempts of fixing the break while the water was still live, officials decided it was best to disconnect the water services.
News Channel Nebraska
Kraus sentenced after Walmart shoplifting incident
FALLS CITY – Jamie Kraus, 37, of Omaha was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine. Richardson County sheriffs’ deputies arrested Kraus after Nebraska City police reported that a man crawled beneath the divider at a Walmart dressing room and stole a jacket. She and the theft suspect were arrested while sleeping in a pickup truck alongside a Richardson County road. Deputies say the pickup was stolen and methamphetamine was found inside.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced for meth and firearm convictions
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 10 years in prison for meth and firearm related convictions. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 31-year-old Dontevis Morrow of Omaha was sentenced on in federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced for drug-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on a drug trafficking offense that caused overdoses. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 43-year-old Darnell Polite, of Omaha, was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday. Polite was charged for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Polite will begin a five-year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after allegedly headbutting Lincoln police officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old man was arrested after assaulting a police officer in Lincoln Monday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration. The traffic stop happened in the 900 block of south 14th St. around 4:15 p.m.
