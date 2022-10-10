Read full article on original website
KTBS
Murderer admits to fatal shooting as Caddo jury seated
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court Dec. 28, when he will be sentenced...
Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
KTBS
Shreveport man pleads guilty to kidnapping, attempted robbery at start of trial
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local man accused of a kidnapping and attempted armed robbery just over a year ago pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Wednesday as the jury for his trial was being selected. Shreveporter Kdeaydrain D. Ardis, 23, charged with kidnapping and attempting to rob an acquaintance Sept....
KTBS
Second Tuesday night homicide victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the second man who was among three killed in four separate shootings Tuesday night. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport, was shot several times on Patzman Street. He died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital shortly after being taken there. His homicide...
Monroe Police arrest man for several traffic offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/12/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 12, 2022, Shunderius Brown was arrested by authorities and charged with the following offenses: Hit and Run Driving Careless Operation Violating Max Speed Flight from an Officer Resisting an Officer Switched License Plates According to officials, Brown has bonded out […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest individual after fleeing from officers
Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Street in reference to gunshots in the area on Oct. 10. While officers were checking the area they attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver stopped his car in the middle of the street and fled on foot.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported on October 10, 2022, that a Bienville Parish resident had been arrested on October 6 by agents from the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by Bienville Parish in connection with an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
KSLA
3 dead in 4 overnight shootings
The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
Crappy Situation Closes Caddo Parish Road
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office had to close a chunk of road this afternoon after a major accident. It happened just before 2:30pm in the Keithville area, when a truck overturned on the road. But it wasn't the truck that caused the major shutdown, it was the contents of the truck.
KSLA
SPD investigating dollar store armed robbery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about an armed robbery that took place late Tuesday night. Officers got the call just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 11 to the 2700 block of W. 70th Street. According to SPD, a man around 6″ and...
KTBS
3 killed in night of violence in Shreveport; first victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three people died Tuesday night in multiple Shreveport shooting. The Caddo Coroner's Office has identified one of the victims as Jaylin Edwards, 21, of Shreveport. The three homicides make the day the deadliest by gunfire in Shreveport since a domestic shooting on Nov. 4 claimed the lives...
KSLA
SFD responds to reported fire at Caddo Middle Magnet
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a school in Shreveport Thursday afternoon about a reported fire. The Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Caddo Parish dispatch records show. More than a dozen units responded to Caddo Middle Magnet in the 7600 block of Cornelious Lane between Turner Lane and Terrell Drive.
ktalnews.com
Local business owner reacts to fatal shooting outside store
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A local businesswoman is speaking out about gun violence after three fatal shootings in Shreveport. Jaime Willis is the owner of her family business, Pipes Emporium, in Shreveport. Tuesday was an ordinary day for Willis and her staff until about 9:15 p.m. “I was stocking...
KSLA
Man arrested after leading police on chase from east Texas into Louisiana
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man is in jail after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 7:30 a.m., they got a dispatch call about a vehicle stolen from the 200 block of N Cypress Street within the city limits of Hallsville. The police department there responded, and the stolen vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Altima, was entered into the state and national information computer system.
wfft.com
Benton teen's suicide death puts the spotlight on bullying
BENTON, Louisiana (KTBS) -- A 14-year-old Bossier City teen died by suicide in August. His family says bullies are to blame. The tragedy has rallied community members to take a stand against bullying in schools. Stand Together has hundreds joining in a united front. Meanwhile, an attorney representing the teenager's...
2 teens and Union County man arrested after overnight El Dorado shooting
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 9:30 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched near Four Oaks Lane in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies were advised that the complainants heard two gunshots near their residence. According to deputies, the complainants observed a dark vehicle driving past the […]
KNOE TV8
Overnight Arkansas shooting involves two juveniles, one adult
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting involving two juveniles and an adult. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2022, Union County Deputies responded to Four Oaks Lane in reference to shots fired. Deputies said they were told by complainants they hear two gunshots...
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash On I-20 (Shreveport, LA)
On Sunday night, authorities responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Jewella Avenue exit. According to the police, an 18-wheeler struck a [..]
Bossier Car Burglars Sought By Crime Stoppers
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. The subject (pictured) along with another black male (not pictured) were caught breaking into several vehicles outside the Northgate of Barksdale Air-force base. The Burglaries occurred around Winchester Dr. And Jefferson Place.
