Should you buy the Apple Watch Series 7 this Black Friday?

The Apple Watch Series 8 was only released in September, but it has already been discounted to $349 at Walmart . With Black Friday quickly approaching, is it still worth investing in the older Apple Watch Series 7? In our opinion, absolutely. The novelty effect for this product may have worn off slightly by now, but it is still one of the best fitness trackers on the market. And now it may be cheaper than ever before.

You can still get all of Apple’s excellent health-tracking features (like an ECG sensor, blood oxygen monitoring and sleep tracking) in the older Series 7 model. Plus you’ll have access to the same apps and be able to take advantage of the standard smartwatch features, like Apple Pay and on-wrist notifications.

The Apple Watch Series 8 offers a series of refinements over the older model, rather than being a complete redesign. These include in-built crash detection, a skin-temperature sensor and some new activity-tracking modes. Other than these new additions, the watch is broadly the same.

At the moment, the older Series 7 watch is retailing for $309 on Amazon (renewed). As the Series 8 is currently discounted to $349, there’s a $40 difference between the different models. Is it worth shelling out an extra $40 for the latest design? That’s up to you; the in-built temperature sensor in the Apple Watch Series 8 does mean that you can do things like accurately track your ovulation and menstrual cycle. But maybe that’s not a feature you wouldn't use much.

The lowest-ever price we’ve seen attached to the Apple Watch Series 7 is $269. It is highly likely that this price will fall again in the coming days, so we’d recommend snapping it up as soon as deals become available. However, if you really want to buy a budget-price Apple Watch, you might want to consider the basic Apple Watch SE model. This doesn’t have the ECG sensor or blood-oxygen monitoring, but it can still accurately measure your heart rate and provide plenty of smartwatch features.

Want a more in-depth look at all the features available in the Apple Watch 7? Here’s everything you need to know before you make your purchase.

How much is the Apple Watch Series 7?

The Apple Watch Series 7, as with its newer sibling, arrived at a starting price of $266.77 for the “Sport” configuration. This offers a 41mm aluminum case, with a fluoroelastomer strap.

Now that it’s not available from Apple, we’ve seen it available for around $309 at the likes of Best Buy, but would expect it to get further discounts ahead of the Black Friday shopping bonanza.

It’s worth noting that there are multiple variants of Apple Watch Series 7, with another case size (45mm) and the option to swap the aluminum casing for Stainless Steel or Titanium. As you’d imagine, this increases the price somewhat. The Stainless Steel option, for example, still retails in some stores at the full price of $749.

Some versions also offer a cellular connection (data plan required). This means you can buy them through cell carriers at an additional cost to your monthly data plan.

When did the Apple Watch Series 7 come out?

The Apple Watch Series 7 was revealed on September 14, 2021, and launched on October 15 of the same year. Its successor, the Apple Watch Series 8 , was released on September 16, 2022.

What features does the Apple Watch Series 7 have?

Unlike fitness trackers from the likes of Fitbit, Apple Watch Series 7 has a deep integration with the iPhone’s iOS operating system. This means that an iPhone is all but compulsory to get the best out of the Apple Watch.

While the Apple Watch Series 7 was initially predicted to offer a revamp to the product line’s overall design, it essentially offers a similar experience to the Series 6 but with a display cascading over the edges. This, combined with a refreshed watchOS interface, makes it easier to use than prior models, with larger, easier-to-read elements like on-screen buttons and a touchscreen QWERTY keyboard. Put simply, it’s a larger display in an almost identical footprint.

In terms of sensors, the Apple Watch Series 7 offers a blood oxygen sensor, ECG function for atrial fibrillation, and an improved heart sensor over its predecessors.

The Series 8, on the other hand, adds a series of additional sensors while maintaining the same form factor. It offers Crash Detection for drivers and can now also track body temperature, with a focus on ovulation and fertility tracking.

Should I buy the Apple Watch Series 7?

Unless the Crash Detection and fertility tracking are important features for you, it’s hard to recommend the Series 8 over the Series 7 – particularly if found at a discount.

Even the Apple Watch Series 8’s S8 chip, essentially the “brain” of the device, is a rebranded version of prior chips dating back to the Series 6. That’s not necessarily a bad thing – the Apple Watch has led the wearables market for power and capability for years now – but it does perhaps show that the company is struggling to innovate further.

Even the $799 Apple Watch Ultra, designed for intense exploration and rugged conditions, comes with the S8 chip, meaning it’s no more powerful than the Series 7 or even Series 6 – although it does offer a larger, brighter display, better battery life, and more.

With the Apple Watch Series 7 likely to see discounts in the coming weeks, though, it’s hard not to recommend. As a smart watch, it stands toe-to-toe with the Series 8 in almost every way, and you’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference even if you had one on each wrist.

Read more: Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 8