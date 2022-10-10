The coin market is similar to other financial markets worldwide. Every experienced trader knows the importance of hype and how it can spur an asset to new heights. As a result, most traders are found purchasing coins with plenty of hype around them. While this may seem like a sound strategy, an interesting thing to note is that occasionally certain coins spring out of nowhere and take over the market space. Many times, these explosive price movements occur when no one is paying attention.

