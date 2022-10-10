Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Picks Up Big Win Over UNCW In The Rain
Hempstead, NY - The freshman Icelandic duo of Dagny Run Petursdottir and Thorhildur Thorhallsdottir scored goals and the Hofstra defense held the Seahawks offense in check as the Pride picked up a much-needed 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association win over UNCW Thursday night at a rainy Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The win...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Set For First-Place Battle Against Elon
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University men's soccer team will host Elon in a battle for first place in the Colonial Athletic Association Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The Pride and the Phoenix are tied atop the CAA standings at 4-1-1 (13 points). Hofstra and Elon are ranked second and third, respectively, in the United Soccer Coaches Atlantic Region Poll.
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Welcomes CAA Foes for Doubleheader Weekend; Hosts Morgan’s Message Game on Friday
Hempstead, NY – The Hofstra field hockey team returns home for a weekend of Colonial Athletic Association action, as the Pride hosts Monmouth on Friday, October 14, before hosting #25 William & Mary on Sunday, October 16. Friday's game is set to start at 3 p.m., and the opening draw on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m.
gohofstra.com
Goldthorp Named National Player Of The Week
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra sophomore forward/midfielder Eliot Goldthorp, who earlier this week was named the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week, added another award to his resumé as he was selected Division I National Player of the Week by the United Soccer Coaches. Goldthorp had also been named to the College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer Teams of the Week. He is the first Hofstra men's soccer player to earn National Player of the Week honors from the coaches association.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gohofstra.com
2023 Schedule Announced; 16 Games With Nine At Home
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra women's lacrosse program and Head Coach Shannon Smith announced today her team's 2023 schedule. The slate will feature 16 games with nine contests at James M. Shuart Stadium. Five of the nine home games will be exciting lacrosse doubleheaders with the Pride men's lacrosse team.
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Extends Unbeaten Streak To Nine With Convincing Win
Hempstead, NY - Eliot Goldthorp had a goal and two assists and six Hofstra players recorded at least one point as the Pride defeated visiting Saint Joseph's, 4-0, Tuesday night at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The win was Hofstra's fourth consecutive and extended its unbeaten streak to nine games (8-0-1). The Pride, who received votes in the United Soccer Coaches Poll this week, improved to 9-2-1 on the season with the win, while Saint Joseph's dropped to 2-5-6.
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Welcomes UNCW And Charleston To Start Homestand
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University women's soccer team begins a regular season ending three-game homestand Thursday night when it welcomes the Seahawks of UNCW to Hofstra Soccer Stadium for a 7 p.m. matchup. The Pride will then host Charleston Sunday at 12 p.m. as the team makes a push for a berth in the upcoming Colonial Athletic Association Championship.
gohofstra.com
Hofstra To Make Three Appearances On CBS Sports Network
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra men's basketball team will make three appearances on the CBS Sports Network as part of the Colonial Athletic Association package released this morning. The Pride's initial nationally-televised contest will be its first conference game of the year when it visits Delaware for a 7 p.m....
Comments / 0