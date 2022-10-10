Hempstead, NY - Hofstra sophomore forward/midfielder Eliot Goldthorp, who earlier this week was named the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week, added another award to his resumé as he was selected Division I National Player of the Week by the United Soccer Coaches. Goldthorp had also been named to the College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer Teams of the Week. He is the first Hofstra men's soccer player to earn National Player of the Week honors from the coaches association.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO