gohofstra.com

Hofstra Picks Up Big Win Over UNCW In The Rain

Hempstead, NY - The freshman Icelandic duo of Dagny Run Petursdottir and Thorhildur Thorhallsdottir scored goals and the Hofstra defense held the Seahawks offense in check as the Pride picked up a much-needed 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association win over UNCW Thursday night at a rainy Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The win...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Set For First-Place Battle Against Elon

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University men's soccer team will host Elon in a battle for first place in the Colonial Athletic Association Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The Pride and the Phoenix are tied atop the CAA standings at 4-1-1 (13 points). Hofstra and Elon are ranked second and third, respectively, in the United Soccer Coaches Atlantic Region Poll.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Goldthorp Named National Player Of The Week

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra sophomore forward/midfielder Eliot Goldthorp, who earlier this week was named the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week, added another award to his resumé as he was selected Division I National Player of the Week by the United Soccer Coaches. Goldthorp had also been named to the College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer Teams of the Week. He is the first Hofstra men's soccer player to earn National Player of the Week honors from the coaches association.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

2023 Schedule Announced; 16 Games With Nine At Home

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra women's lacrosse program and Head Coach Shannon Smith announced today her team's 2023 schedule. The slate will feature 16 games with nine contests at James M. Shuart Stadium. Five of the nine home games will be exciting lacrosse doubleheaders with the Pride men's lacrosse team.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Extends Unbeaten Streak To Nine With Convincing Win

Hempstead, NY - Eliot Goldthorp had a goal and two assists and six Hofstra players recorded at least one point as the Pride defeated visiting Saint Joseph's, 4-0, Tuesday night at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The win was Hofstra's fourth consecutive and extended its unbeaten streak to nine games (8-0-1). The Pride, who received votes in the United Soccer Coaches Poll this week, improved to 9-2-1 on the season with the win, while Saint Joseph's dropped to 2-5-6.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Welcomes UNCW And Charleston To Start Homestand

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University women's soccer team begins a regular season ending three-game homestand Thursday night when it welcomes the Seahawks of UNCW to Hofstra Soccer Stadium for a 7 p.m. matchup. The Pride will then host Charleston Sunday at 12 p.m. as the team makes a push for a berth in the upcoming Colonial Athletic Association Championship.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra To Make Three Appearances On CBS Sports Network

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra men's basketball team will make three appearances on the CBS Sports Network as part of the Colonial Athletic Association package released this morning. The Pride's initial nationally-televised contest will be its first conference game of the year when it visits Delaware for a 7 p.m....
HEMPSTEAD, NY

