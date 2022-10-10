ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Slow down! 45 mph on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo starts Friday

Be prepared for slower driving on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo starting Friday. The Oregon Department of Transportation will be lowering the speed limit to 45 mph between Robal Lane and Gerking Market Road. The speed reduction is to keep construction workers safe along the highway for the upcoming...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Driver crashes into Tumalo fire station, cited for DUII

Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies say a Crooked River Ranch man who crashed his SUV into a fire station in Tumalo Wednesday night has been cited for DUII. DCSO said the crash happened around 11:13 p.m. at the fire station on Cook Avenue. The fire station is operated by Bend...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Mirror Pond Committee moves to Phase 2 on Newport Dam fish passage

It’s a project that’s been talked about for ten years. And a significant step was taken Wednesday. The Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee moved into Phase 2. That will include deciding the method of passage for fish through the dam and start its final report to submit to the City of Bend for approval.
BEND, OR
Bend, OR
kpic

UPDATE: DCSO responds to house fire in La Pine on Boundary Road

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: Authorities report that all evacuation levels are being dropped and that residents who were evacuated can now return to their homes. Officials say that some roads will remain closed as fire crews continue to work in the area. Original Story:. A house fire in...
LA PINE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up

The master plan for a new 52-acre commercial retail and development on the north end of Bend, including a 188,000-square-foot relocated Costco, won support Monday evening from the city's Planning Commission and goes before the City Council next month. The post New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ La Pine house fire that prompted evacuations a total loss

Fire investigators are still looking for the cause of a house fire near La Pine Tuesday afternoon that forced the evacuation of nearby homes. La Pine Rural Fire District said it responded around 2:24 p.m. to a fire at a manufactured home at 53782 Boundary Road in a heavily forested area. Neighbors reported concerns that the fire may spread to other homes, trees and vehicles.
LA PINE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes Library Board OKs $10.25 million purchase of Stevens Ranch land in SE Bend for new library

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — As the Deschutes Public Library comes to the close of its 90-day due diligence period on property in southeast Bend, the Library Board voted Wednesday to move forward with a $10.25 million Purchase Sales Agreement on the 9.37-acre parcel. The post Deschutes Library Board OKs $10.25 million purchase of Stevens Ranch land in SE Bend for new library appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bear Creek principal named Bend-La Pine Administrator of the Year

Bear Creek Elementary Principal Lisa Birk was greeted by cheers Thursday as she was named the Bend-La Pine School District Distinguished Administrator of the Year. While the surprise from students and staff was unexpected for Birk, it did take some trickery to get her to go to the school library for the ceremony.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend PD: Calls coming in as they try to ID Deschutes River remains

Bend Police say its request last month for help identifying human remains that were found in the Deschutes River over the summer has garnered calls from people who have missing family members and friends. However, it may be months before the person’s identity is confirmed. Bend PD asked for...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair

A 15-year-old Warm Springs resident has been arrested on burglary charges involving recent break-ins at a Madras gas station and cannabis dispensary and weapons charges stemming from a fight last July at the Jefferson County Fair, authorities said Tuesday. The post Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Taste This! Bend Wine Month

If you’ve noticed over the past few years that more winery tasting rooms are popping up in Bend… you’d be right!. There are several now from downtown to the Old Mill District, and they’re bringing world-renowned wine to the High Desert. Six of them are participating...
BEND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Celebration of life for former Harney County Sheriff

Harney County, Or (Released by Harney County Sheriff’s Office)-There will be a celebration of life for former Harney County Sheriff Greg Peterson on October 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM at 707 SW Kalama Ave. in Redmond, OR. Peterson was a deputy from 1989 until 1992 when he joined Burns...
HARNEY COUNTY, OR

