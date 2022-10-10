Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Slow down! 45 mph on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo starts Friday
Be prepared for slower driving on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo starting Friday. The Oregon Department of Transportation will be lowering the speed limit to 45 mph between Robal Lane and Gerking Market Road. The speed reduction is to keep construction workers safe along the highway for the upcoming...
KTVZ
Highway 20 temporary 45 mph speed zone goes into effect Friday between Tumalo and Bend
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A temporary reduced speed zone of 45 mph is coming to U.S. Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo, starting Friday. The reduction will take place between Robal Lane and Gerking Market Road. Speeds are being reduced to help keep ODOT crews safe while working along the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Driver crashes into Tumalo fire station, cited for DUII
Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies say a Crooked River Ranch man who crashed his SUV into a fire station in Tumalo Wednesday night has been cited for DUII. DCSO said the crash happened around 11:13 p.m. at the fire station on Cook Avenue. The fire station is operated by Bend...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mirror Pond Committee moves to Phase 2 on Newport Dam fish passage
It’s a project that’s been talked about for ten years. And a significant step was taken Wednesday. The Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee moved into Phase 2. That will include deciding the method of passage for fish through the dam and start its final report to submit to the City of Bend for approval.
kpic
UPDATE: DCSO responds to house fire in La Pine on Boundary Road
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: Authorities report that all evacuation levels are being dropped and that residents who were evacuated can now return to their homes. Officials say that some roads will remain closed as fire crews continue to work in the area. Original Story:. A house fire in...
La Pine house fire spreads, prompting DCSO to issue Level 3 evacuations in area
A house fire in La Pine Tuesday afternoon was spreading to nearby homes and the wilderness, prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for residents in the immediate area, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The post La Pine house fire spreads, prompting DCSO to issue Level 3 evacuations in area appeared first on KTVZ.
New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up
The master plan for a new 52-acre commercial retail and development on the north end of Bend, including a 188,000-square-foot relocated Costco, won support Monday evening from the city's Planning Commission and goes before the City Council next month. The post New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up appeared first on KTVZ.
Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam
A meteor was seen far and wide around the Northwest Wednesday night, including in Bend, and was captured on the dash camera of a Lincoln City police officer. The post Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ La Pine house fire that prompted evacuations a total loss
Fire investigators are still looking for the cause of a house fire near La Pine Tuesday afternoon that forced the evacuation of nearby homes. La Pine Rural Fire District said it responded around 2:24 p.m. to a fire at a manufactured home at 53782 Boundary Road in a heavily forested area. Neighbors reported concerns that the fire may spread to other homes, trees and vehicles.
Meta announces $50,000 grant for Ochoco Preserve, Crooked River restoration projects
Meta, the social-network company formerly known as Facebook, announced Wednesday it has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Deschutes Land Trust and the Crooked River Watershed Council in support of two local conservation projects. The post Meta announces $50,000 grant for Ochoco Preserve, Crooked River restoration projects appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes Library Board OKs $10.25 million purchase of Stevens Ranch land in SE Bend for new library
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — As the Deschutes Public Library comes to the close of its 90-day due diligence period on property in southeast Bend, the Library Board voted Wednesday to move forward with a $10.25 million Purchase Sales Agreement on the 9.37-acre parcel. The post Deschutes Library Board OKs $10.25 million purchase of Stevens Ranch land in SE Bend for new library appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bear Creek principal named Bend-La Pine Administrator of the Year
Bear Creek Elementary Principal Lisa Birk was greeted by cheers Thursday as she was named the Bend-La Pine School District Distinguished Administrator of the Year. While the surprise from students and staff was unexpected for Birk, it did take some trickery to get her to go to the school library for the ceremony.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend PD: Calls coming in as they try to ID Deschutes River remains
Bend Police say its request last month for help identifying human remains that were found in the Deschutes River over the summer has garnered calls from people who have missing family members and friends. However, it may be months before the person’s identity is confirmed. Bend PD asked for...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Evacuations lifted after house fire threatened other homes near La Pine
Homes were evacuated in an area near La Pine due to a house fire that was spreading to nearby homes and the wilderness. The evacuations were lifted less than an hour later. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday that the fire was in the area of Boundary Road and Camino De Oro.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Deschutes County 2040’ seeks input on rural future: How to participate
With the population of Deschutes County growing, a set of open houses is planned to teach the community about future plans that are being made to deal with that growth, particularly in rural areas. The Deschutes County 2040 project is a comprehensive plan to address the growing population and directing...
Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair
A 15-year-old Warm Springs resident has been arrested on burglary charges involving recent break-ins at a Madras gas station and cannabis dispensary and weapons charges stemming from a fight last July at the Jefferson County Fair, authorities said Tuesday. The post Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ A Central Oregon county-by-county breakdown as psilocybin back on ballot
A magic mushroom measure passed two years ago still has another hill to climb at the ballot box. Oregon’s approval of Measure 109 in 2020 allowed for psilocybin production and therapies in the state. But this November, some counties and cities will get to decide what that means for them, including many in Central Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Taste This! Bend Wine Month
If you’ve noticed over the past few years that more winery tasting rooms are popping up in Bend… you’d be right!. There are several now from downtown to the Old Mill District, and they’re bringing world-renowned wine to the High Desert. Six of them are participating...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Celebration of life for former Harney County Sheriff
Harney County, Or (Released by Harney County Sheriff’s Office)-There will be a celebration of life for former Harney County Sheriff Greg Peterson on October 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM at 707 SW Kalama Ave. in Redmond, OR. Peterson was a deputy from 1989 until 1992 when he joined Burns...
KTVZ
‘Get Out and Give Back’: A call for volunteers in La Pine
"Get Out and Give Back" is a group in La Pine working to get more people in the volunteering spirit. The group has a volunteer day coming up on Saturday. They invite all to gather at the Frontier Days grounds at 4 p.m.
