On today's episode of Bucky's 5th Podcast we've got plenty to discuss as the Badgers hit the road to take on the Michigan State Spartans. To start, we talk about how Graham Mertz will look to repeat his big performance against a struggling MSU secondary on Saturday. After that, we talk about the defense and how they'll look to slow down one of the top wideouts in the conference in MSU's Jayden Reed. Later, we talk about a key matchup to watch as well as get into a score prediction for Saturday. To finish things out we quickly discuss the news surrounding the transfer of tackle Logan Brown*.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO