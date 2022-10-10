Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: How to watch Week 7 matchup
The Wisconsin Badgers hit the road again this weekend as they head to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans. It’s been a while since these two teams met with the last contest coming in 2019 where the Badgers won 38-0 in Madison. In fact, these two teams have played just twice in the last decade with the other game coming in 2016 where the Badgers won 30-6 in East Lansing. This will be the last time these two teams play until 2025 barring any changes to the schedule in the “new Big Ten” when USC and UCLA come aboard.
saturdaytradition.com
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin
Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 377: Michigan State Preview with The Only Colors
Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast we’ve got plenty to discuss as the Badgers hit the road to take on the Michigan State Spartans. To start, we talk about how Graham Mertz will look to repeat his big performance against a struggling MSU secondary on Saturday. After that, we talk about the defense and how they’ll look to slow down one of the top wideouts in the conference in MSU’s Jayden Reed. Later, we talk about a key matchup to watch as well as get into a score prediction for Saturday. To finish things out we quickly discuss the news surrounding the transfer of tackle Logan Brown*.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football at Michigan State Spartans Betting Preview
Last week, the Badgers picked themselves up off the mat in dominating fashion as they beat the Northwestern Wildcats 42-7. Both sides of the ball were impressive in the contest but the star of the game was quarterback Graham Mertz who set a career-high in passing yards (299) and tied a career-high in passing touchdowns (5).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jim Leonhard Reveals Wisconsin Player Was Kicked Out Of Program
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Brown announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday night. On Thursday, interim head coach Jim Leonhard revealed that Brown got kicked off the team for an undisclosed reason. "The reality of what happened is that there was an internal incident here within the program...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard highlights true freshman guard who is starting to impress ahead of season opener
Greg Gard has been impressed with Connor Essegian so far. Wisconsin almost missed out on one of their biggest potential playmakers in 2021. Three-star recruit Connor Essegain didn’t exactly have the best game when Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was deciding whether or not to extend a scholarship offer during the final July evaluation period in 2021. But, despite a less than impressive showing, Gard offered the SG from Indiana.
Big Ten Football Player Kicked Off Prominent Team For 'Internal Incident'
A Big Ten football player is being dismissed from a prominent team within the conference for an "internal incident" that recently took place. Wisconsin head football coach Jim Leonhard announced this Thursday that he is kicking offensive lineman Logan Brown off the team. Brown, who ...
Channel 3000
Second Badger announces plans to enter transfer portal following Chryst’s ouster
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown is leaving the team, becoming the second player to enter the transfer portal since former Head Coach Paul Chryst’s sudden ouster a week and a half ago. Brown, a six-foot-six junior from Grand Rapids, Michigan, announced on Twitter Wednesday...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football offensive grades: Let Graham Mertz cook?
Quarterback: A- Graham Mertz had his best game of the season, completing 20/29 passes for 299 yards, while tying his career high, and the Wisconsin career high, in touchdown passes with five. Mertz consistently hit open receivers, which hadn’t been the case all season, and appeared to be much more...
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo
MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 375: Graham Mertz dominates Northwestern + Red/White Scrimmage Takeaways
Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got plenty to discuss from a busy weekend of Wisconsin athletics. First, we talk about some news surrounding Wisconsin football before getting into the game itself. In the game discussion, we start with talking about the strong energy Wisconsin came out in this contest. After that, we talk about the dominating performance of quarterback Graham Mertz. Was this the best performance of his career? It’s up there for sure! After that, we talk about some other key takeaways.
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
stevenspoint.news
WIAA to release football playoff brackets on Bally Sports Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) is set to reveal the 2022 seven-division 11-player and one-division 8-player playoff brackets on a live show on Oct 15. The hour-long show starts at 10 a.m on Bally Sports Wisconsin. Regional analysts will be on the show to take...
nbc15.com
UWPD makes arrested in attack after Badgers game
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than a day after asking the public for help finding a person of interest in an attack that followed the Badgers football team’s loss to the University of Illinois, the UW’s police department has made an arrest. UWPD credited a tip for helping...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie teacher accused of federal charges for recording students in the bathroom
With only days left until the final reveal, volunteers were hard at work on the interior makeover of the Common Threads School Program. An organization celebrated 20 years of helping non-traditional students receive education, financial help and more. Flex lane statistics show early success. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Since...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Greasy goodness’: Culver’s brings back eagerly awaited ‘CurderBurger’
MADISON, Wis. — The much-hyped “CurderBurger” that drew significant attention when it debuted last year returned to Culver’s restaurants across the country Wednesday. The burger — a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large cheese curd shaped like a patty — first started as an April Fool’s Day joke last year, but the restaurant chain launched it as a one-day special...
thecentersquare.com
Evers’ ousted parole chief hired at Madison’s new independent police monitor
(The Center Square) – The man who was pushed out as Wisconsin’s parole chief for pardoning hardened criminals has a new job keeping an eye on police officers in Madison. Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board on Monday selected John Tate II to be the city’s first ever independent police monitor.
Wisconsin Teacher Chases Away High School Pranksters With His Flamethrower
Students from Baraboo High school as well as the athletic director were in loads of trouble after a prank went foul. Athletic director Jim Langkamp along with two other men are charged criminally after they attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the teenage boys with a flamethrower when they were TPing Wednesday night.
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great fried chicken, this restaurant in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
Comments / 0