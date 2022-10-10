By his own account, chef Kyle Itani doesn’t consider himself as a sushi chef. He lived briefly in Japan and studied Japanese food for years — and understands Japanese foods, flavors, and traditions — but he identifies as yonsei, meaning fourth-generation Japanese American. His childhood was filled with both American and Japanese foods, “mixed together in different ways,” he says. For example, his Sicilian mom’s chicken cacciatore, which he ate over steamed rice rather than pasta. It’s this freedom, not being beholden to food traditions, that influences the way Itani’s approaching the menu at his new restaurant, Yonsei Handrolls, in Oakland. “This gave me kind of a pass to be able to do my thing, approach it in the way I like to do it,” Itani says, chuckling.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO