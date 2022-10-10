Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
New businesses opening in Meridian by 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is expected to look different with all the new developments that are coming to the Queen City. Downtown, Sela Ward Parkway, Frontage Road, and even North Hills are thriving with new retail stores being built. “We are really excited about the growth...
WTOK-TV
Uptown Meridian to host job fair
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Uptown Meridian will have a job fair at center court, Thursday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mall management said it wants to help connect potential employees with local jobs. Participants include: Buckle, C Spire, City of Meridian, Service Master, Allied Security, Koch Foods,...
Neshoba Democrat
Jennifer Boler Collins to wed Robert Clifton Killen Oct. 15
Joey and Pam Boler announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Jennifer boler Collins to Robert Clifton Killen. Jennifer is the granddaughter of the late Eugene and Sue Boler and the late Sanford and Shirley Tolbert. Jennifer has 2 sons, Christian and Logan Collins. Robert is the son of Clifton and the late Ann Killen and the grandson of the late Seibert and Viva Killen and the late Haskle and Minnie French.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2022
There were no robberies reported. At 1:40 AM on October 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a window. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 8:29 AM on October 12, 2022, Meridian...
WDAM-TV
Woman’s body found in Laurel identified, mother charged with murder
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of the woman found in Laurel this past week has been identified. According to the Laurel Police Department, the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Shanice Nicole Watts, formerly of Long Beach, Calif. LPD also confirmed the victim was the daughter of the suspect.
kicks96news.com
Person Shot Today in Leake County
9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter. 3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible...
WLBT
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the Laurel Police Department, 54-year-old Phyllis Tiller Watts (Watts-Tiller) of Laurel was arrested in a Walmart parking lot and charged with one count of murder around noon on Friday, Oct. 7.
WTOK-TV
Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement is needing the public’s help in finding someone wanted for questioning. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance images of a man buying items from a local sports store. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun didn’t say much about exactly what the...
Former Lincoln County teacher charged with embezzlement
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A retired school teacher was arrested for embezzlement in Lincoln County. The Daily Leader reported Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested on October 7 and charged with felony embezzlement. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall said Butler was accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund. She retired in May […]
kicks96news.com
More DUI Arrests in Neshoba
KINNARD LEE KING, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. JAMES GARRETT MCKINNEY, 32, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,420. DANIEL MCMILLIAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. CYLAS C MINGO, 20, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BYRON DURAN MORRIS, 36, of Philadelphia,...
Lincoln County man sentenced to life for 2018 homicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Bogue Chitto man was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years for a homicide that happened in 2018. The Daily Leader reported Troy Galarza, 54, was found guilty on October 7 by a jury trial in Lincoln County Circuit Court for the murder of Wesley O. Watts, of […]
WTOK-TV
Man hit, killed near Highway 11 and N. Frontage Rd.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night and killed near Waters International, which is not far from the interstate. Coroner Clayton Cobler said the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. We will update this story as...
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
WTOK-TV
Tropical Storm Karl has formed
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Karl form in the SW Gulf (Bay of Campeche) on Tuesday afternoon. It’s the 11th named system of this hurricane season. It’s expected to battle wind shear in the coming days, but it looks like it may maintain as a tropical storm before moving inland across Mexico later this week.
WDAM-TV
Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An officer for the Laurel Police Department was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. The officer, Raven Naylor, was arrested in Forrest County. Police Chief Tommy Cox said they are currently working on an internal investigation, which is a city and department policy.
deltadailynews.com
Three SWAT officers shot, injured in Philadelphia; police call level of gun violence ‘ridiculous’
(PHILADELPHIA) — Three members of a Philadelphia SWAT team were shot while serving a warrant Wednesday morning, according to police, who again pleaded for an end to the city’s gun violence. It appears all the injured officers will be OK, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. This shooting occurred...
