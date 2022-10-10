Joey and Pam Boler announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Jennifer boler Collins to Robert Clifton Killen. Jennifer is the granddaughter of the late Eugene and Sue Boler and the late Sanford and Shirley Tolbert. Jennifer has 2 sons, Christian and Logan Collins. Robert is the son of Clifton and the late Ann Killen and the grandson of the late Seibert and Viva Killen and the late Haskle and Minnie French.

PHILADELPHIA, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO