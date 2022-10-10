Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
Cool end to the workweek
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It's a frosty start to the day with temperatures stepping off in the lower 30s. Friday is a mostly sunny and breezy day with highs reaching into the upper 50s. The clouds increase across the region late in the afternoon, and it’s a mostly...
wfft.com
Scattered showers and isolated storms Wednesday, gusty wind
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Wednesday is our last mild day for a while. Highs reach into the lower 70s with a gusty southwest wind. Sustained speeds between 15 and 25 miles per hour can be expected with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. A few showers are...
wfft.com
Fall foliage in full swing across the region
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — We are in the middle of fall and already witnessing the magical transformation of the leaves, going from green to red, yellow, and orange. John Woodmansee with Purdue Extension in Whitley County says we’re on schedule this season. “We typically think early to...
wfft.com
NIPSCO expects winter heating bills to rise by an average of $20 a month
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Most people turn up the thermostat when the weather gets cold outside but, this year, NIPSCO customer Alexie Follett might not be one of them. “I’ve just been letting it get cold at night. Because it’s fine. You bundle up when you’re going to sleep anyways,” Follett said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
wfft.com
Man from Tuesday's crash on Maplecrest identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead after driving his car off Maplecrest Road on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Terry Jay Tomei, Jr., 37, of Monroeville. The cause of death is impalement injuries of the head and neck...
fortwaynesnbc.com
One dead in early morning crash
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One person is dead after a crash around State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest early Tuesday morning. New Haven Police say the driver was traveling down Maplecrest when they hit a tree as they left the road, driving through an open field before it crashed into another tree where the car came to rest.
WISH-TV
Indiana town under siege from speeding trucks
REDKEY, Ind. (WISH) — Bridge construction around the east central Indiana town of Redkey is creating a traffic nightmare. The Indiana Department of Transportation project started in July and is supposed to be finished sometime this year. Larger trucks and semitractors are being directed around the project, but the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfft.com
Start Something Big: Networking and fun with the Black Business Card Party
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s almost time to roll out the red carpet again for the fifth annual Black Business Card Party. Event chair Zachary Briggs said this event is a great way to benefit minority communities in and around Fort Wayne both socially and economically. “We...
wfft.com
One woman dead, one man injured in early morning stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman has died and a man has been injured after being stabbed early Friday morning. Police responded to a call about a woman being stabbed around 2:35 a.m. in the 7900 block of Decatur Road. Police say they found a woman who was pronounced...
wfft.com
Girls High School Soccer: Regional Semifinal roundup
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Carroll, Leo, Bellmont, and Canterbury earn victories in their regional semifinal matches. The Carroll Chargers escaped McCutcheon 1-0 in their 3A regional semifinal battle. They will face Noblesville -- the team who beat Homestead 3-0 -- in the championship match Saturday in Kokomo at 2 p.m.
wfft.com
Students evacuate schools for fire prevention week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Thick smoke filled the Holland Elementary hallways as students evacuated the building. For National Fire Prevention Week, all Fort Wayne schools went through an emergency evacuation drill. Holland was the lucky school chosen for a simulated fire, part of the 76th Annual WOWO citywide fire drill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfft.com
Pickleball continues to grow in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation opened 30 new pickleball courts across five local parks Tuesday. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation opened 30 new pickleball courts across five local parks Tuesday.
wfft.com
The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: Norwell vs. Columbia City
OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) -- The NE8 once again takes center stage, as conference hardware is up for grabs when Norwell and Columbia City square off in The Locker Room's Game of the Week for the final week of the regular season. Norwell (8-0) and Columbia City (7-1) are both unbeaten...
wfft.com
September shooting on McClellan Street being investigated
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that took place on September 25. The shooting happened around 4:06 a.m. at 4900 McClellan Street. Police say they found a woman with a gunshot wound at the address, and she was taken to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.
wfft.com
High School Volleyball: Leo & Dwenger meet for sectional (21) semifinal match
LEO, Ind. (WFFT) - After losing in the first round of sectional play last year, the Leo Lions bounced back with a 3-0 win over Western to open the 2022 playoff tournament (25-10, 25-17, 25-11). Despite dropping the second set, Bishop Dwenger pulled away with a 3-1 victory over Concordia...
Fort Wayne mayor arrested for drunken driving after crash￼
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city apologized Sunday after an overnight arrest for drunken driving. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy, were involved a crash, though no injuries were reported. Hours after his release from the Allen County jail, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters, apologizing […]
WLFI.com
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: One shot in gas station parking lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one person was shot in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of S. Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the victim then ran across the street to the Cash America...
wfft.com
Man arrested, facing multiple charges related to September incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:40 and is facing charges related to an incident in September. Police say Adrian Collins was arrested near the intersection of Fourth Street and Spy Run Avenue and booked into the Allen County Jail. Collins faces charges stemming...
Comments / 0