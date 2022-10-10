ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Cool end to the workweek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It's a frosty start to the day with temperatures stepping off in the lower 30s. Friday is a mostly sunny and breezy day with highs reaching into the upper 50s. The clouds increase across the region late in the afternoon, and it’s a mostly...
Fall foliage in full swing across the region

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — We are in the middle of fall and already witnessing the magical transformation of the leaves, going from green to red, yellow, and orange. John Woodmansee with Purdue Extension in Whitley County says we’re on schedule this season. “We typically think early to...
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
Man from Tuesday's crash on Maplecrest identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead after driving his car off Maplecrest Road on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Terry Jay Tomei, Jr., 37, of Monroeville. The cause of death is impalement injuries of the head and neck...
One dead in early morning crash

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One person is dead after a crash around State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest early Tuesday morning. New Haven Police say the driver was traveling down Maplecrest when they hit a tree as they left the road, driving through an open field before it crashed into another tree where the car came to rest.
Indiana town under siege from speeding trucks

REDKEY, Ind. (WISH) — Bridge construction around the east central Indiana town of Redkey is creating a traffic nightmare. The Indiana Department of Transportation project started in July and is supposed to be finished sometime this year. Larger trucks and semitractors are being directed around the project, but the...
One woman dead, one man injured in early morning stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman has died and a man has been injured after being stabbed early Friday morning. Police responded to a call about a woman being stabbed around 2:35 a.m. in the 7900 block of Decatur Road. Police say they found a woman who was pronounced...
Girls High School Soccer: Regional Semifinal roundup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Carroll, Leo, Bellmont, and Canterbury earn victories in their regional semifinal matches. The Carroll Chargers escaped McCutcheon 1-0 in their 3A regional semifinal battle. They will face Noblesville -- the team who beat Homestead 3-0 -- in the championship match Saturday in Kokomo at 2 p.m.
Students evacuate schools for fire prevention week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Thick smoke filled the Holland Elementary hallways as students evacuated the building. For National Fire Prevention Week, all Fort Wayne schools went through an emergency evacuation drill. Holland was the lucky school chosen for a simulated fire, part of the 76th Annual WOWO citywide fire drill.
Pickleball continues to grow in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation opened 30 new pickleball courts across five local parks Tuesday. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation opened 30 new pickleball courts across five local parks Tuesday.
September shooting on McClellan Street being investigated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that took place on September 25. The shooting happened around 4:06 a.m. at 4900 McClellan Street. Police say they found a woman with a gunshot wound at the address, and she was taken to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.
Fort Wayne mayor arrested for drunken driving after crash￼

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city apologized Sunday after an overnight arrest for drunken driving. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy, were involved a crash, though no injuries were reported. Hours after his release from the Allen County jail, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters, apologizing […]
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
FWPD: One shot in gas station parking lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one person was shot in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of S. Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the victim then ran across the street to the Cash America...
Man arrested, facing multiple charges related to September incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:40 and is facing charges related to an incident in September. Police say Adrian Collins was arrested near the intersection of Fourth Street and Spy Run Avenue and booked into the Allen County Jail. Collins faces charges stemming...
