FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Most people turn up the thermostat when the weather gets cold outside but, this year, NIPSCO customer Alexie Follett might not be one of them. “I’ve just been letting it get cold at night. Because it’s fine. You bundle up when you’re going to sleep anyways,” Follett said.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO