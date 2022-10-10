Read full article on original website
Related
LJWORLD
Lawrence City Commission to reconsider rezoning request for duplex project
The Lawrence City Commission will reconsider a request to increase the density of a 3.4-acre parcel of land at 1100 Kasold Drive to allow for duplexes to be built there instead of single-family homes. Commissioner Amber Sellers asked for the rezoning request to be reconsidered as part of the commission’s...
LJWORLD
Lawrence mayor asks disruptive commenter, County Commission candidate to leave meeting under new public comment policy
A frequently disruptive public commenter who is running for Douglas County Commission was asked to leave the Lawrence City Commission’s meeting on Tuesday under the governing body’s new public comment rules. Mayor Courtney Shipley asked Justin Spiehs, a Republican candidate for the Douglas County Commission, to keep his...
LJWORLD
City leaders suggest multiple funding sources, potential formats for expanding utility assistance
Lawrence city leaders on Tuesday discussed multiple potential funding sources and methods to expand the city’s limited utility assistance programs, with plans to discuss options in more detail at a future meeting. The Lawrence City Commission previously asked to consider a possible expansion, and as part of its meeting...
Overland Park to discuss pay raise for city’s crossing guards
Wednesday night, leaders in Overland Park, Kansas, will get their first look at a proposal to increase hourly salaries for crossing guards who work outside schools in the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Shawnee City Council passes agenda item declaring its support of a transgender sports ban
SHAWNEE, Kan. — On Monday night, the city council of Shawnee voted and passed 7-1 its Fairness in Girls Sports agenda item. There was a large crowd at the council meeting, and roughly 18 people spoke about the Fairness in Girls Sports item. 15 of them were against it, while only three people were proponents for it.
KCTV 5
After 16 years of false starts, new movement on Mission Gateway?
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - The site of the old Mission Mall is showing new potential signs of life. Two big meetings are coming up in the next few weeks, after 16 years of frustration surrounding the Mission Gateway Project. “We haven’t seen much progress at all,” Tom Hyde, who has...
LJWORLD
In hastily called special meeting, Lawrence school board appoints superintendent to hear student’s suspension or expulsion appeal
The Lawrence school board on Wednesday hastily called a special meeting to appoint the superintendent as an appeal hearing officer for a student’s suspension or expulsion appeal. Board President Shannon Kimball said after the meeting that Superintendent Anthony Lewis was appointed to the role. Kimball said she could not...
Clay County plans to develop multi-billion dollar project near I-435, Route 152
The Clay County Economic Development Council has big plans in the works. The county, which holds nearly 250,000 people, could be seeing its landscape reimagined on the way south from the airport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Republican Johnson County Commission chair supports Democrat to replace him
Retiring Johnson County Commission Chair Ed Eilert announced he has endorsed Mike Kelly, a Democrat, to replace him.
Overland Park neighbors push back against rumblings of new Deer Creek apartment plan
Residents in Overland Park's Deer Creek neighborhood have heard rumblings the developer is entertaining an apartment complex once again.
KCMO LGBTQ Commission investigates Midtown Costco over gender confirmation care
The Kansas City, Missouri, LGBTQ Commission issued a statement Thursday concerning an investigation into whether the Midtown Costco was denying customers gender confirmation care.
LJWORLD
With building sale on the horizon, century-old Reuter Organ Company planning to scale back operations
Reuter Organ Company is planning to scale back operations with the impending sale of its 78,000-square-foot corporate facility in northwest Lawrence, the company’s president and CEO Albert Neutel Jr. announced in a press release Wednesday morning. The building, at 1220 Timberedge Road, is being sold to Harvesters, a Kansas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Boil Water Advisory issued for Franklin Co. Rural Water District 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory has been issued on Tuesday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for Franklin County Rural Water District 1 public water supply system located in Franklin County. KDHE said residents in the area should use the following precautions until further notice:
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board member advocates for recommendation to remove Native American mascots, branding from Kansas schools
To see an example of the impact Native American mascots have on students, Lawrence school board member Carole Cadue-Blackwood said people should look at sporting events, where whoops and gestures make a mockery of Native culture and communicate harmful messages. And in Kansas, she said, those messages are starting in public schools.
LJWORLD
Woman awaiting retrial in 2002 Topeka killings released on bond
TOPEKA — A woman who always maintained she was hiking and driving in Colorado when her ex-husband and his girlfriend were slain is free on bail for the first time in a decade as prosecutors prepare to try her for a third time in the 2002 Kansas killings. Dana...
Man sentenced for making crystal meth near Kansas City elementary school
A man was sentenced for his role in making crystal meth within 1,000 feet of George Melcher Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.
LJWORLD
First Nations Student Association at KU raises tipi on campus to honor Indigenous Peoples
The University of Kansas’ First Nations Student Association has a week of events slated as part of its recognition of Indigenous People Day, including the raising of a tipi, which occurred Wednesday morning on the KU campus. FNSA is also encouraging folks to attend a pair of presentations by...
Fire damages KCK building for third time in a day
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters responded to a third fire at the Rosedale Ridge Apartments in about 24 hours.
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
Comments / 0