LJWORLD

Lawrence City Commission to reconsider rezoning request for duplex project

The Lawrence City Commission will reconsider a request to increase the density of a 3.4-acre parcel of land at 1100 Kasold Drive to allow for duplexes to be built there instead of single-family homes. Commissioner Amber Sellers asked for the rezoning request to be reconsidered as part of the commission’s...
KCTV 5

After 16 years of false starts, new movement on Mission Gateway?

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - The site of the old Mission Mall is showing new potential signs of life. Two big meetings are coming up in the next few weeks, after 16 years of frustration surrounding the Mission Gateway Project. “We haven’t seen much progress at all,” Tom Hyde, who has...
LJWORLD

In hastily called special meeting, Lawrence school board appoints superintendent to hear student’s suspension or expulsion appeal

The Lawrence school board on Wednesday hastily called a special meeting to appoint the superintendent as an appeal hearing officer for a student’s suspension or expulsion appeal. Board President Shannon Kimball said after the meeting that Superintendent Anthony Lewis was appointed to the role. Kimball said she could not...
WIBW

Boil Water Advisory issued for Franklin Co. Rural Water District 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory has been issued on Tuesday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for Franklin County Rural Water District 1 public water supply system located in Franklin County. KDHE said residents in the area should use the following precautions until further notice:
LJWORLD

Woman awaiting retrial in 2002 Topeka killings released on bond

TOPEKA — A woman who always maintained she was hiking and driving in Colorado when her ex-husband and his girlfriend were slain is free on bail for the first time in a decade as prosecutors prepare to try her for a third time in the 2002 Kansas killings. Dana...
KCTV 5

Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
