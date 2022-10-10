Read full article on original website
Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods to host Heroes Run in Bossier City, Minor Traffic Delays Early Saturday
Brookshire Grocery Co. is excited to host their annual Heroes Run on Saturday, Oct. 15, at. the Brookshire Grocery Arena located at 2000 Brookshire Arena Drive, Bossier City, La. The Heroes Run features a half marathon and 5K race, along with kids 1k for ages 12 and under. The half-marathon.
Park closure
Fields at the Lawson Bo Brandon Sports Complex near Princeton will be closed. beginning Monday, Oct. 17 through January, 2023, according to Bossier Parish. Director of Parks and Recreation Warren Saucier. Saucier said parks and recreation workers will be conducting field repair and. improvements during that time period. Individuals are...
BREW: SHREVEPORT’S ORIGINAL BEER FESTIVAL RETURNS OCTOBER 29, 2022
The Red River Revel and Mudbug Madness invite you to “Revel in the. Madness” (Ostendo Sum in Insania) at BREW: Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival on Saturday,. October 29, 2022 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at the lower pavilion of Festival Plaza in downtown. Shreveport, Louisiana!...
This Saturday is the Bossier City Makers Fair!
The largest gathering of handmade goods in the Ark-La-Tex! 130+ Handmade Makers, Artists, Homemade Entrepreneurs, Crafters, Food Trucks, Kids Activities, Live Music and more will be at the LOUISIANA BOARDWALK from 11AM-6PM on Saturday 10/15/22. With FREE Admission, FREE Parking, and FREE LIVE Music in an open air, outdoor environment. Bring the entire family! See you there!
High school volleyball: Airline downs Benton
The Airline Lady Vikings defeated the Benton Lady Tigers 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in a District 1-I match Monday at Airline. Airline’s Sicily Fontaine had 16 digs and one assist. Alex Knowles had seven digs and five assists. Kylie Authement had seven digs and one assist. Airline improved to 13-12...
High school volleyball: Airline, Benton, Parkway pick up district victories
The Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers won District 1-I matches Tuesday. Airline defeated Haughton 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 at Airline, Benton downed Captain Shreve 25-23, 25-12, 25-17 at Shreve and Parkway dropped Southwood 25-8, 25-13, 25-11 at Southwood. Airline’s Jacqueline Clem had nine kills, five blocks...
High school volleyball: Haughton tops Shreve
The Haughton Lady Bucs defeated Captain Shreve in four sets in a District 1-I match Wednesday at Shreve. Haughton won the first set 25-15. Shreve took the second 25-20. The Lady Bucs then closed out the match with 25-20, 25-20, Kinsley Brotherton led the Lady Bucs in kills with nine.
Repairs happening on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway
Highway department workers for the Bossier Parish Police Jury are cutting out and. repairing sections of the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway (ART) in preparation for an. asphalt overlay project on the roadway that is scheduled to begin soon. Workers are currently making repairs on the southern end of ART near...
Five Deputies Promoted
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted five deputies in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s. Conference room Monday morning at the Sheriff’s Conference at the Bossier Parish. Sergeants Health Balkom and Jesse Tallant were promoted to the rank of lieutenant while. Corporal Blake Kennedy and Jonathan Pershon were promoted to...
