For Inside Carolina, I’m Taylor Vippolis and this is the Insider Rundown, where I’ll cover what I’m hearing when it comes to UNC Football. Talking to people around the program, I’m expecting to see positive regression for the Tar Heel offense as they head to Durham, meaning that the performance should trend back towards the top 10 offense we've seen for the better part of the season. The reason being that Carolina doesn’t believe Duke can win at the line, in the way that Notre Dame and Miami were able to. According to Pro Football Focus, Miami has four of the top 11 players in the conference among all front seven players, whereas Duke, in comparison, doesn’t have a player until you get in the 30s. Without that impact defender, it opens up the playbook for an already explosive offense led by the Drake and Josh duo, with Drake Maye and Josh Downs being one of the best quarterbacks and receivers in the country, respectively. Downs is as polished a receiver as I’ve ever seen on this level and while Maye has done a terrific job of spreading the ball around this year, I believe that benefits Downs with defenses unable to solely focus on him as the offense’s primary target.

DURHAM, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO