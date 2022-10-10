Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until JanuaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
UNC Insider Rundown: For Whom the Bell Tolls
For Inside Carolina, I’m Taylor Vippolis and this is the Insider Rundown, where I’ll cover what I’m hearing when it comes to UNC Football. Talking to people around the program, I’m expecting to see positive regression for the Tar Heel offense as they head to Durham, meaning that the performance should trend back towards the top 10 offense we've seen for the better part of the season. The reason being that Carolina doesn’t believe Duke can win at the line, in the way that Notre Dame and Miami were able to. According to Pro Football Focus, Miami has four of the top 11 players in the conference among all front seven players, whereas Duke, in comparison, doesn’t have a player until you get in the 30s. Without that impact defender, it opens up the playbook for an already explosive offense led by the Drake and Josh duo, with Drake Maye and Josh Downs being one of the best quarterbacks and receivers in the country, respectively. Downs is as polished a receiver as I’ve ever seen on this level and while Maye has done a terrific job of spreading the ball around this year, I believe that benefits Downs with defenses unable to solely focus on him as the offense’s primary target.
The Game Plan: Coastal Clash With Duke
InsideCarolina.com's Game Plan podcast features Jason Staples and Greg Barnes discussing North Carolina’s matchup with the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night in Wallace Wade Stadium. The 8:00 p.m. kickoff features a Carolina team trying to create separation in the ACC’s Coastal division while the Devils are coming off a disappointing loss to Georgia Tech.
UNC Football Commit Earns Coveted Four-Star Ranking
The UNC football commit gained an extra star after impressing at the 4A level.
UNC Official Visit Preview: James Brown
A noticeable recruiting trend in Hubert Davis’ first 18 months as UNC’s head coach is competition. More often than not, Davis identifies two-to-three targets at a given position, offers them both scholarships, then starts the clock. In the 2024 class at lead guard both Elliot Cadeau and Boogie...
Brian's Breakdown: How does NC State replace Dereon Seabron?
When Kevin Keatts arrived in Raleigh, he brought with him an offense that centers itself around pick-and-roll action: space the floor and work to bend the defense with efficient screen-dive decision-making. It’s a straightforward design: three or four shooters, at least one ball handler and one screener who dives to the rim. With that 4-around-1 approach, NC State has become one of the signature high-volume pick-and-roll offenses in the country.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: Can the Heels seal the deal and land 2023 four-star Zayden High?
In case any of you are out of the loop when it comes to the recruitment of 2023 four-star power forward Zayden High, let me get you up to speed: High made his way to Chapel Hill for his official visit during Hurricane Ian, and from the sounds of it his trip went really well. He spoke very highly of his visit itself, and it helps a lot that he would get a good amount of playing time right away with Pete Nance graduating after this season. All and all, you couldn’t hope for a more successful official visit.
North Carolina makes cut for five-star Trentyn Flowers
The UNC basketball recruit is one of the most coveted prospects in the class of 2024.
Rivals North Carolina, Duke meet again for Victory Bell
North Carolina (5-1, 2-0 ACC) at Duke (4-2, 1-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network) Line: UNC by 7, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: The schools disagree. UNC says it leads 64-40-4. Duke says UNC leads 63-41-4. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Time for five-star Trentyn Flowers to announce list
Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Trentyn Flowers tweeted on Wednesday that he'll reveal a list of 13 schools advancing to the next stage of his recruitment at 3:00 p.m. ET Thursday. Although the Duke basketball recruiters have not extended an offer to the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, there's ...
packinsider.com
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips Sticks up for NC State at ACC Tipoff
The ACC Tipoff has been going on in Charlotte the past two days, and to kick things off, Commissioner Jim Phillips spoke about a variety of topics, but on two occasions he went out of his way to go to bat for NC State. When talking about how well the...
Everything Jon Scheyer said at ACC Tipoff Media Day Event
Duke Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer will rack up firsts throughout his initial season atop the program where he played his college ball, and Wednesday was another of them - his first time meeting with the media at the Atlantic Coast Conference's Tipoff Media Event in Charlotte, NC. Scheyer was paraded around different TV sets, up on the dais in a relaxed press conference atmosphere, bouncing through tables on "radio row", and finally in breakout sessions with the conference beat writers pointing microphones and cameras in his face asking mostly the same questions over and over.
PHOTOS: Preseason basketball practice 10/13
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- View photographs from the Hurricanes basketball practice on Thursday. Returning starters Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller along with six newcomers, including transfers Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier, are among those featured.
goduke.com
Duke Wraps Up at ACC Basketball Tipoff
CHARLOTTE – The annual ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff was held on Wednesday at the Westin Charlotte, with all 15 conference teams in attendance to discuss the upcoming 2022-23 season. First-year head coach Jon Scheyer was joined by team captain Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison, speaking to the...
247Sports
YouTube Gold: The N.C. A&T Aggies' Blue and Gold Marching Machine at the 1998 Aggie-Eagle Classic
The North Carolina A&T Aggies Blue and Gold Marching Machine has been an intricate part of the Aggie football atmosphere for decades. We came across this YouTube video showing how things were just a few decades ago - that don't seem all that far away. The year was 1998 and...
Photos: Historic images from the 1939 Duke-Carolina rivalry game
See historic images from the overflow crowd at Duke
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina’s barbecue history
North Carolina has a lot to brag about, including its delicious barbecue. The High Point Museum can tell you all about it.
Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
Going to the NC State Fair? Here’s where to park, how to take a shuttle and more
A key — and sometimes stressful — part of planning a trip to the State Fair is figuring out where to park. We’ve broken down your options.
cbs17
Raleigh – yes, Raleigh – is the nation’s best city for driving, says website
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is the best city in the nation for driving a car. This is according to the personal finance website WalletHub which unveiled its rankings of the most drivable cities Tuesday, based on four general measures that it then broke into 30 subcategories. It says...
NC State Fair begins Thursday: What you need to know
If it’s not the 96 rides, it may be the nearly 40 new types of fair food that will have people excited to visit the N.C. State Fair.
247Sports
