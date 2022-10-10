Here's How Snoop Dogg & Travis Scott Will Celebrate Halloween Weekend

Photo: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg and Travis Scott are headed to Miami to kick off their Halloween Weekend celebrations.



The Death Row Records owner and the Houston native are expected to appear at a pair of events at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach as part of their 2nd annual BleauLive Halloween Weekend presented by LIV Golf. Snoop Dogg is scheduled to perform at the first event on Friday, October 28 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. On the following night, Scott is expected to hit the stage for the Maxim Halloween party. Both events, which are happening in partnership with VIP Nightlife, UnKommon Events, and Capture Studios, are expected to feature surprise performances and DJ sets as well.

Scott is no stranger to Miami. He's been to the Magic City several times since he slowly eased his way back on stage following the tragic events at Astroworld nearly a year ago. Not only has he headlined Rolling Loud in the past and popped up at the music festival with Future over the summer, but he also performed at several nightclubs in Dade County.



Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg is in the process of finalizing his new album with Dr. Dre . At the top of this month, Snoop opened up about his upcoming project with Dre, which is expected to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut album Doggystyle. During an interview Stephen A. Smith's K[no]w Mercy podcast, the rapper-actor revealed the album will be called Missionary .



"Why that name?" Smith asked Snoop. The Doggfather replied, "The first one was called Doggystyle ."



To see Snoop Dogg and Travis Scott perform on Halloween Weekend, cop your tickets at BleauLive's official website now.