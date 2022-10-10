Global Industrial IOT Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc.

QIE mining pools are now available on QI blockchain, a decentralised POW (Proof of work) blockchain. This move will allow users to mine QI blockchain’s native cryptocurrency called QIE in a similar way one could mine Bitcoin in 2011 to verify transactions on the network. Mining has always been a rewarding operation, and several miners have reportedly earned billions of dollars during the initial days of crypto mining. But, of late, rewards have been reduced considerably for most coins. Bitcoin, for instance, halves the rewards for mining blocks every four years. So, while miners earned 50 BTC in 2012, the rewards have reduced to 6.25 in 2022 and will further fall to 3.125 in 2024. That’s a considerable drop in earnings, and since the prices of mining rigs, their upkeep, and power have gone up, mining Bitcoin isn’t as appealing or profitable as it used to be. But all hope is not lost yet! There are other blockchains offering lucrative rewards, and QI Blockchain seems to be the preferred option amongst miners.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO