City of Huntsville seeks dismissal from luxury development lawsuit
The city of Huntsville maintains it should be dismissed as a defendant from a lawsuit filed by a group of residents objecting to a planned luxury subdivision on Monte Sano. Attorneys filed a motion to dismiss Tuesday from the lawsuit filed in August protesting approved zoning changes by the city to facilitate the development off Gaslight Way in east Huntsville. The city asserts in its motion that there are no claims against the city permitted by state law.
Atlanta’s Blue River Development plans Huntsville projects
An Atlanta-based developer has announced four projects in the Huntsville area with a mixture of housing, including single-family homes, townhomes and apartments. “With 1,700 lots in planning in Huntsville, representing four different deals, the Blue River Development team is off to a great start in Huntsville,” Managing Principal Michael Cooper said in a news release. “We are excited about the market. There is a lot of growth and energy.”
Officials, residents frustrated by long wait times at Madison County Service Center
When the Madison County Service Center opened in March 2021, it was hailed as a one-stop shop for residents getting errands done, and taking pressure off other locations. But some 20 months later, the same officials who praised it have pointed out some kinks.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Three Outdoor Warning Sirens Out of Service in Madison County
The sirens are waiting for parts for necessary repairs.
Changes to garbage pickup coming November 1st
Please note: According to the District website, new bag limits will be effective November 6. Pick-up dates will vary according to your collection schedule. You can find a link to more District waste collection information below. Huntsville Councillor Brian Thompson reminded council at its September meeting that a reduction in...
Power Outages: South Huntsville, Hazel Green
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two power outages have been reported in south Huntsville and Hazel Green areas in result of a thunderstorm. The power outage has been reported in the south Huntsville area around Grissom High School. The outage is affecting customers from Drake Ave south to Lily Flagg Rd,...
Medical marijuana dispensaries could soon be in Huntsville
Huntsville City Council is taking the first step in bringing medical marijuana to the Rocket City. During Thursday night's council meeting, they introduced an ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits. As they move towards bringing medical marijuana to Huntsville, the administration wants to emphasize it does not change...
How an old mill turned artists haven helped spark Huntsville’s growth
Did an old mill that became home to more than 200 artists spur growth in a part of Huntsville across Memorial Parkway from the city’s downtown core?. That was the opinion of the man who purchased the mill built in the early 1900s, Jim Hudson, the founder of biotech company Research Genetics.
Huntsville man injured in second shooting this week on Rumson Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than a week, two people have been injured in shootings on Rumson Rd. in Huntsville. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are searching for four potential suspects in relation to these two shootings. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Timothy Richards, HPD officers responded to...
Madison Co. murderer dies in correctional facility
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted of murder in Madison County was found dead at the Donaldson Correctional Facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive in the dormitory on Oct. 9. Mitchell was taken to the healthcare unit...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Decatur Police Department debuts new ‘investi-gator’
In good humor, the department posted a picture of a small alligator captured at Ingalls Harbor after officers responded to a call on Wednesday morning.
Death investigation underway near Pulaski Pike in Huntsville
Huntsville Police Department is investigating a death in the area of Pulaski Pike and Vogel Drive. The death was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the department. WAAY 31 will update this story as more information is made available.
Huntsville City Council member introduces abortion-related policy change proposal
A policy regarding women's health care was on the agenda for Thursday night's city council meeting in Huntsville. District 2 Councilmember Frances Akridge wants investigations related to abortions be the lowest priority to law enforcement. Akridge said she's looking at the bigger picture and wants to make Huntsville more appealing...
Huntsville to begin zoning evaluations, introduce ordinance for medical cannabis dispensaries
The city of Huntsville announced it will take another step toward allowing medical cannabis dispensaries. That step includes proposing a zoning plan that will be used alongside state regulation. The Huntsville Planning Commission is set to begin evaluating zoning recommendations Wednesday. Municipal governments must pass an ordinance and inform the...
ALEA identifies man killed in Morgan County wreck
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said one person was left dead after a wreck late Wednesday night.
Morgan County school board votes to close Sparkman Elementary
At the Morgan County Board of Education meeting Thursday, members voted unanimously to close Sparkman Elementary School at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The school, located off Plainview Street in Hartselle, has been open since the 1930s, when it was known as Plainview School. Attendance at the school...
Tank cylinder explodes overnight at Huntsville business
An explosion woke up several residents of the Moores Mill community overnight after officials say a tank cylinder had built-up pressure.
Residents have essential preparations to make as 2nd severe weather season begins in North Alabama
As the leaves change color and the temperatures begin to dip, the second severe weather season is soon to arrive. According to the National Weather Service, the second season typically starts in November and goes until mid-December, but it can start as early as October. This is the case in...
