ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

City of Huntsville seeks dismissal from luxury development lawsuit

The city of Huntsville maintains it should be dismissed as a defendant from a lawsuit filed by a group of residents objecting to a planned luxury subdivision on Monte Sano. Attorneys filed a motion to dismiss Tuesday from the lawsuit filed in August protesting approved zoning changes by the city to facilitate the development off Gaslight Way in east Huntsville. The city asserts in its motion that there are no claims against the city permitted by state law.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Atlanta’s Blue River Development plans Huntsville projects

An Atlanta-based developer has announced four projects in the Huntsville area with a mixture of housing, including single-family homes, townhomes and apartments. “With 1,700 lots in planning in Huntsville, representing four different deals, the Blue River Development team is off to a great start in Huntsville,” Managing Principal Michael Cooper said in a news release. “We are excited about the market. There is a lot of growth and energy.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
Madison County, AL
Government
Huntsville, AL
Government
doppleronline.ca

Changes to garbage pickup coming November 1st

Please note: According to the District website, new bag limits will be effective November 6. Pick-up dates will vary according to your collection schedule. You can find a link to more District waste collection information below. Huntsville Councillor Brian Thompson reminded council at its September meeting that a reduction in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Power Outages: South Huntsville, Hazel Green

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two power outages have been reported in south Huntsville and Hazel Green areas in result of a thunderstorm. The power outage has been reported in the south Huntsville area around Grissom High School. The outage is affecting customers from Drake Ave south to Lily Flagg Rd,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Medical marijuana dispensaries could soon be in Huntsville

Huntsville City Council is taking the first step in bringing medical marijuana to the Rocket City. During Thursday night's council meeting, they introduced an ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits. As they move towards bringing medical marijuana to Huntsville, the administration wants to emphasize it does not change...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Waste Disposal#Recycling Alliance Of
WAFF

Huntsville man injured in second shooting this week on Rumson Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In less than a week, two people have been injured in shootings on Rumson Rd. in Huntsville. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are searching for four potential suspects in relation to these two shootings. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Timothy Richards, HPD officers responded to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison Co. murderer dies in correctional facility

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted of murder in Madison County was found dead at the Donaldson Correctional Facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive in the dormitory on Oct. 9. Mitchell was taken to the healthcare unit...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WAAY-TV

Morgan County school board votes to close Sparkman Elementary

At the Morgan County Board of Education meeting Thursday, members voted unanimously to close Sparkman Elementary School at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The school, located off Plainview Street in Hartselle, has been open since the 1930s, when it was known as Plainview School. Attendance at the school...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy