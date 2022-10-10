ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Ceramics Market worth $3.6 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

“The major players operating in the medical ceramics market are CeramTec GmbH (Germany), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Nobel Biocare Services (Switzerland),”. – In 2020, Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland) entered into a strategic partnership with XJet Ltd. (Israel) to develop Ceramic AM based dental implants. Straumann is utilizing...
Edge Computing Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2027

“AWS (US), Cisco (US), Dell Technologies (US), Google (US), HPE(US), Huawei (China), IBM (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), Nokia (Finland), Adlink(Taiwan), Axellio (US), Capgemini (France), ClearBlade (US), Digi International (US), and more.”. Edge Computing Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Smart Cities, Remote Monitoring, IIoT, AR and VR,...
Biophotonics Market Size, Share, Value, Trends, Growth Analysis, and Competitive Forecast Report 2022-2029

Biophotonics Market is Segmented By Technology (In-vivo, In-vitro), By Application( Inside Imaging, Surface Imaging, See-through Imaging, Microscopy, Biosensors, Medical Lasers, Spectromolecular, Other Technologies), By End-user(Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Tests, and Components), By Region. Biophotonics Market Analysis Outlook. According to the research report published by DataM Intelligence, the global Biophotonics Market size was...
Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence

The Global Liposuction Surgery Devices Market is estimated to reach a high CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period (2022-2029). Liposuction Surgery Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2022-2029. The North America region has the highest market share in the Liposuction Surgery Devices Market, and it is further continuing its dominance during the forecast period.
Marketing Cloud Platform Market Size, Share with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2027

“Adobe (US), Salesforce (US), Oracle (US), Pegasystems (US), HubSpot (US), SAP (Germany), SAS (US), Redpoint Global (US), Cheetah Digital (US), Acoustic (US), Braze (US), Acquia (US), Cision (US), Insider (US), Sitecore (US), Resulticks (US), Fico (US), Selligent (Belgium), Zeta Global (US), and Algonomy (US).”. Marketing Cloud Platform Market by Component...
The Associated Press

monday.com Expands Its Asia Pacific and Japan Presence with Local Tokyo Team and Channel Partner Growth

TOKYO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, has expanded its global presence into Japan with an office in Marunouchi, Tokyo. The company celebrated this milestone with a press event at the Andaz Tokyo, that included presentations by Dean Swan, monday.com Regional Vice President Asia Pacific & Japan, and Koji Watanabe, monday.com Japan Country Manager. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006091/en/ The monday.com team. (Photo: Business Wire)
WORLD
DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 15% by 2035 | Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “DNA and Gene Cloning Services Market, 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings. In order to avail benefits, such as technical competence, reduced cost, and fast delivery of high-quality DNA and gene customized clones, several players have demonstrated a preference to leverage expertise of DNA and gene cloning service providers.
Autistic disorder Pipeline Assessment – FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Emerging Drugs, Clinical Trials, Therapeutic Analysis, Growth Prospects, and Key Companies by DelveInsight

Autistic Disorder pipeline constitutes 30+ key companies continuously working towards developing 30+ Autistic Disorder treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight. Autistic Disorder or Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. Some people with ASD have a known difference, such as a genetic condition. Other causes are not yet known. Scientists believe there are multiple causes of ASD that act together to change the most common ways people develop.
Asset Performance Management Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments and Forecast to 2026

“AVEVA (UK), AspenTech (US), Bentley Systems (US), GE Digital (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Detechtion Technologies (US), ARMS Reliability (US), ABB (Switzerland), Uptake (US), DNV (Norway), SAS (US), Siemens Energy (Germany), Oracle (US), Infor (US), Nexus Global (US), BISTel (South Korea), Operational Sustainability (US), Rockwell Automation (US).”. Asset Performance Management...
TechCrunch

Meet these five emerging startups at TC Sessions: Crypto

Pay to play: It’s early-bird season, folks, so buy your pass today and save $150 — before prices go up. Take a deep dive through the awesome agenda to plan your day, but be sure to save time to meet and greet the early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor. These founders represent the next iteration of products and possibilities across the blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and web3 ecosystem.
Hour Global launch: Ultimate Website Covering Existing News Worldwide

Hour Global is making waves as a leading website that offers a wide range of topics – from entertainment to music, fashion, and politics. It is an excellent platform for those who want their everyday “news fix” and those who like to check out pressing political issues and juicy entertainment news.
BBC

New crisis looms for Ukrainians in the UK

Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have been in the UK for almost six months, analysis by BBC News shows. It means nearly a third of the total arrivals under the Homes for Ukraine scheme are facing the end of their initial hosting arrangements. So what happens to them now?. Clare, Olena...
How Demetri Morris and MORR are reshaping the marketing industry through “Humanizing Brands”

MORR is a future-forward digital agency that helps ambitious brands implement modern-day marketing and innovative technology to profitably grow online. ‍. MORR is a future-forward digital agency that helps ambitious brands implement modern-day marketing and innovative technology to profitably grow online. Demetri Morris, the founder of MORR, is a true...
Bravo Savings Network boosts presence on the UK market as part of international expansion

Bravo Savings Network receives minority investment from leading international fund. Projected UK market growth rate exceeds 30% YOY following expansion. New brand partnerships with ASOS, YouGarden and Shein consolidate expansion and boost consumer offering. Bravo Savings Network, market leader in digital couponing and affiliate marketing, strengthen their presence on the...
Pittsburgh’s TMD Holdings Helps Its Partners Build a Supply Chain With Direct Access to Global Customized Sourcing and Manufacturing

Leading companies have been turning to TMD Holdings, a supply chain services company located in Western PA. It continues to grow its diverse portfolio of clients including Fortune 500 companies from various industries worldwide comprising of Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Industrial, Government, Restaurant and Food Service. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – October 12,...
