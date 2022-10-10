Tendinopathy Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 05+ Companies by DelveInsight | Leading Players – MiMedx, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and Others

Golden International Mining Group Limited would like to release updates from the company based on the recent results and progress dated October 6th 2022. Firstly Golden International Mining Group Limited would like to state that they are satisfied with the results of the company on a whole this past quarter. However due to the current uncertainty and market conditions, the board have unanimously agreed to withdraw any application to market until Q3 2023 at the earliest. This will revolve around the correct path forward for the company which is yet to be decided.

