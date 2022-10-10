Read full article on original website
Designing 2023 — Margaret Hatcher’s ‘Seasonal Fantasies’
It lasts a year, but it was 25 years in the making. Margaret Hatcher, who was the Special Projects Manager at Sonoma Community Center, has produced a gorgeous calendar for 2023 – each month a themed costume images carefully designed, crafted, and photographed. She calls it Seasonal Fantasies. Her...
Fun and funk for Sonoma’s Ukrainian sister city
A night of fun and funk, dinner and live music at the El Verano Inn, all to benefit relief efforts for Kaniv, Sonoma’s Ukrainian sister city. Tuesday, October 25. The evening includes dinner and drinks, live music by ZigZag, and a chance to bid on a rare, vintage 1988 Sister Cities poster (above) signed by the acclaimed artist Stanley Mouse, famous for his 60s era rock posters of the Grateful Dead, and others at the Fillmore in San Francisco.
Writers speak to the art of Raymond Saunders
Poet and author Caroline M. Mar has assembled a stellar line-up of Bay Area writers for a Sonoma Valley Museum of Art event on Oct. 16 — Freedoms Found: Writers Speak to the Art of Raymond Saunders. Each has composed an original work inspired by Oakland-based artist Raymond Saunders,...
Evening tours of the Vallejo Home
On October 22, California State Parks will lead two evening tours of General Vallejo’s Home in Sonoma. rd Street West, are 6 and 8pm. Advance tickets required. Additionally, there will be an activity table for children and an informational table focusing on bats. The price for admission is $3...
Free Outdoor Dance Fitness Class Draws Crowds Every Weekend
Kenny Walter got certified to teach Turn Up Dance Fitness classes—a Zumba-style workout that combines dance and high intensity interval training—in February 2020. “I got a good following for four weeks, and then the lockdown happened,” recalled Walter. But the high-energy fitness instructor, who said he always...
Sonoma’s new public-access pool opens October 16
A community swimming pool in Sonoma, a project first launched in 2014, will be realized October 16 with the opening on an aquatics center at Sonoma Valley High School. Nonprofit operator Sonoma Splash will host a free Community Day Celebration from 11am to 4pm. The event marks the official opening...
Willie Nelson Appears at an Event for Sonoma County’s Farm to pantry
Willie Nelson appeared at a private event in Sonoma County on Saturday night. The hour-long concert was part of an annual celebration for non-profit Farm to Pantry, an organization that works to rescue leftover produce from farms to feed those in need. Last year, the surprise musical guest was Emmylou Harris. The concert capped the event at Sonoma’s Haystack Farms, a site that provides a lot of produce for Farm to Pantry.
An Exceptional Estate Designed and Built to Instill Generations of Enjoyment in Sebastopol Seeks $3.495 Million
The Estate in Sebastopol, a luxurious home with an intimate quality, structures blend easily with in the pristine natural setting and the sun drenched acreage belies the scented bay is now available for sale. This home located at 887 Jonive Rd, Sebastopol, California offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Cory Maguire (Phone: 707-477-9347) & Ian Kalember (Phone: 707-799-3352) at Corcoran Global Living for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sebastopol.
8 Haunted Bay Area Restaurants and the Ghost Stories Behind Them
We all have our favorite haunts in the Bay Area, those restaurants that serve the same comfort foods that mom used to make or elicit fond memories of meals shared with friends. While some Bay Area restaurants are known for their ever-changing menus and unique ambiance, others serve ghostly apparitions alongside lunch and dinner entrees. If you’re looking for a spooky dining experience this Halloween season, look no further than these eight Bay Area restaurants.
LIST: Halloween 2022 events happening in SF Bay Area
Looking for something spooky to do this Halloween with all your favorite ghouls and ghosts? We have you covered.
What’s New in Town This November: Mamita Cocina Mexicana Brings Oaxacan Cuisine to Novato, Local Kitchens Opens a Mill Valley Outpost and More
Owners Shah Bahreyni, Peter Paul and executive chef Partner Bernardo Robles, who also own Novato and Corte Madera locations of Boca Pizzeria, pivoted Novato’s Crave space in late September to focus on the cuisine of Oaxaca. Chilies and spices imported from Oaxaca make their way into chicken enchiladas with mole coloradito and cauliflower al pastor with achiote and chipotle aioli. The built-in oak wood grill will roast chilies and veggies for salsas plus carne asada and chicken for the Mexican tortas. Heirloom corm masa is made in-house, a fine underpinning for quesabirria tacos at lunch and dinner and chilaquiles at breakfast. A tequila cart will transport some of the 60+ tequilas and margaritas from the bar straight to your table. Bahreyni, who has called San Rafael home for over 26 years, is planning on having a live DJ for smooth salsa nights on Thursdays on the patio. “It’s an authentic taste of the soul food of Oaxaca and Puebla,” Bahreyni says.
Fans 'get down on their knees and pray' at packed concert in SF's Chase Center
The stadium was packed with people worshipping two legendary '80s bands.
Fogtober? Why the SF Bay Area is getting summer weather in fall
Forecasters say the foggy pattern is expected to persist through the week.
Cotati brings Dutch designs to California
photo credit: Courtesy of Erauch/Wikimedia For now the cannabis shops are the main thing Cotati and Amsterdam have in common, but soon enough Cotati’s neighborhoods may look a lot more Dutch. "The sum result of all of this is the creation of a series of outdoor living rooms," Cotati planner Autumn Buss said. The living rooms Buss is talking about: Woonerfs. A very Dutch word and design. They are the pedestrian-centric residential streets that dot the Netherlands and blur the lines between front yards and roads. Buss laid out the Woonerf concept. "A woonerf is an internal driveway within a...
‘Bay Area Backroads’ returns to KRON4 News this October
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “Bay Area Backroads” is coming back this October with KRON4 anchor, Grant Lodes taking over hosting duties. The beloved Bay Area show which ran in the ’80s and ’90s will be a new regular segment in the KRON4 newscast as Grant takes the lead in reviving a franchise that was one […]
School district warns community of offensive Wi-Fi name
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A school district superintendent wants to warn parents and the community about an offensive Wi-Fi name that looks like it is coming from one of their elementary schools. We want to warn you that the name does contain a derogatory term. If you open your Wi-Fi settings on the Frederiksen Elementary […]
Blue Angels Fleet Week events canceled on Sunday
Thousands of people waiting to see the Blue Angels take to the San Francisco skies on Sunday for Fleet Week are out of luc
Continued mountain lion sightings fuel student fears
As if Rohnert Park residents haven’t had enough reasons to be fearful as of late, with clowns and prowlers seen roaming the area, mountain lion sightings are once again popping up in multiple neighborhoods. At least four individual sightings occurred on Sept. 27 from 3-4 a.m. Police were not...
Rohnert Park Shutting Down Homeless Camp at the Park and Ride
Rohnert Park is in the process of shutting down a large homeless encampment at the Park and Ride on Roberts Lake Road. Work to lower the capacity of the camp started earlier this week. The city is moving residents of the encampment into an interim housing facility that’s scheduled to open within the next two weeks. The city gave the camp’s 110 residents notices on Tuesday. Some will be moved into the new 60-unit supportive housing facility, while the rest will be part of a smaller, managed camp at the site.
KGO Host ‘Saddened’ That He Couldn’t Say Goodbye.
Mark Thompson was told just before starting his 10am-12pm show on KGO San Francisco (810) Thursday that Cumulus Media planned to flip the station and that his show would be canceled. “I was told right before I went on that it was coming,” Thompson told SFGATE. “I was saddened by...
