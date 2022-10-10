Read full article on original website
David Schumacher, the nephew of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, suffered a broken spine following a crash in Germany. David's vehicle crashed during the last round of the 2022 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters season at Hockenheim on Saturday. His father, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, confirmed his 20-year-old son's injury to German news outlet Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
