Buffalo Bravado: Bills Defense Dominates Steelers; Repeat at Chiefs vs. Patrick Mahomes?

Fielding a healthy unit for the first time since Week 1, the Buffalo Bills defensive front dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers running game on Sunday.

It had been a while since the Buffalo Bills fielded a full arsenal along their defensive front.

Since their Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the Bills have attempted to work around injuries to both defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips, often at the expense of their depth chart.

In spite of the line’s health woes, Buffalo’s run defense has still maintained their position as a top-three unit in the league. That prowess was evident in their 38-3 dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Entering the game with their top eight defensive linemen active for the first time since Week 1, the Bills' preventive unit held the Steelers rushers to 54 yards on 17 attempts, with a 3.2 yards-per-rush average. Pittsburgh’s feature back, Najee Harris, found little success in logging just 20 yards on 11 carries for a meager average of 1.8 yards per carry. Fellow running back Jaylen Warren met with much of the same results, earning only 12 yards on four carries, until his late fourth-quarter carry added 12 yards to his total.

For the Bills, playing shut-down defense is simply a part of their job. And of course, each week is different; in Week 6, the Bills play at Kansas City, where the idea of a "conventional'' running game is often turned upside-down by QB Patrick Mahomes.

However, run defense remains foundational in importance. And here, coach Sean McDermott praised his unit, along with their coordinator, for sound teamwork and a strong effort.

"It's a team effort and Leslie (coordinator Frazier) did a good job along with the defensive staff getting through practice, giving them the looks they needed to see, the looks we were anticipating and then adjusting through the game too,” McDermott said after Sunday’s win. “That's important and the players executed.''

With the game well out of hand by the second quarter, Pittsburgh was forced to abandon the running game. However, the Bills defense was effective in stopping two more-than-capable backs from the outset. Neither Harris nor Warren could find the necessary seams to gain any traction, as Buffalo’s front seven overwhelmed the Steelers offensive line . As a result, Pittsburgh became the Bills’ third opponent in five games to be held under 60 rushing yards this season.

Understandably, Buffalo’s defense was beaming with bravado after a well-earned victory. In fact, linebacker Von Miller indicated the Bills were not only pleased with their output, they were proud for responding to a bit of a challenge from their head coach.

"Coach McDermott, he challenged the offensive line and defensive line coming into this game," said Miller, who earned a tackle for loss along with a sack on Sunday. "He said it was going to be won up front. Jordan [Phillips], he took that challenge personally … And our defensive line, they played their ass off. All four quarters, even when they [Steelers] put their ‘twos’ in, they still didn't let the standard drop. It was an incredible day for all the guys that stepped up. "

The 4-1 Bills will now take their talents to the road, where they will square off with the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

