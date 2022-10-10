Read full article on original website
Golf World Reacts To The Big Augusta National News
Offering the first sneak peek of its upcoming PGA Tour title, EA Sports shared a teaser trailer on Tuesday revealing a first look at its exclusive Masters gameplay at Augusta National. The upcoming game is expected to drop Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Giving gamers,...
Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end
Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
Jack Nicklaus concerned PGA Tour has turned into 'two tiers'
Jack Nicklaus voiced concerns with the PGA Tour’s new schedule, worried recent changes could create two tours within the tour. Speaking to the Associated Press, Nicklaus said commissioner Jay Monahan has some work ahead to make the upcoming adjustments—specifically the elevation of a handful of tournaments—fit into the tour’s delicate tapestry.
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson among big names at Saudi-backed Aramco event at Trump Ferry Point
The stars will be out in New York this week as the Aramco Team Series heads to Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point. Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson headline the Ladies European Tour event on U.S. soil. The LPGA does not have a tournament this week and heads next to South Korea.
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Are Dating: Inside Their ‘Cuddled Up’ Outing in New York
It’s official! Less than one year after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, she has a new beau: Marcus Jordan. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Miami personality, 48, and Michael Jordan’s son, 31. “They are trying […]
Tiger Woods’ Expansive Real-Estate Portfolio Includes Florida Properties for Both of His Parents
Tiger Woods has used some of his wealth to buy homes for each of his parents. Learn about his relationship with each of them here.
Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
Patrick Beverley Roasts Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley weighed in on the Golden State Warriors drama
Cameron Smith settles into life on LIV, but one ‘heartbreaking’ concern remains
After a roller coaster few months, Cameron Smith can almost see the finish line of a wild 2022. The reigning Open champion and World No. 2 has waded through the expected backlash of leaving the PGA Tour at the height of his game for LIV Golf, where he’s already claimed one tournament title. With two LIV Invitational events remaining, including this week’s stop in Saudi Arabia, an extended break in his native Australia is longingly in sight.
2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama: LIV golfers should earn ranking points
According to an Associated Press and ESPN report , 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is in favor of LIV Golf players being eligible to earn ranking points. "I think they should be able to," Matsuyama said, speaking in Japanese, at the Zozo Championship, which opens on Thursday. "However, there's a procedure they'll have to follow."
LeBron James Takes Another Social Justice Stand, This Time Against Kanye West
James and his camp pull episode of The Shop featuring the rapper because of his controversial comments
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Lawyer News
The basketball world has been anxiously waiting for WNBA star Brittney Griner to return home. It doesn't sound like that'll happen anytime soon though. Alexandr Boykov, a lawyer for Griner, had an unfortunate update on the two-time Olympic gold medalist. It seems like Griner's confidence in a return to the...
Saudi activist warns LPGA against LIV Golf link-up
A Saudi activist has written an open letter to the LPGA’s commissioner, board of directors and players to urge them not to align with LIV Golf.LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in July she would “engage in a conversation” with LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman about a potential collaboration with the Saudi-funded breakaway.Now, as some of the LPGA’s top players compete in the Saudi-backed Aramco Team Series in New York, Lina Alhathloul has urged them to think twice after describing her sister Loujain’s imprisonment by the Saudi authorities for campaigning for women’s rights.“The general situation for women in Saudi...
The trade that left the NBA stunned, skeptical: Why the Wolves went all-in with Rudy Gobert
MINNEAPOLIS -- Jaden McDaniels' phone was alerting him to the truth, but his response, typical when hearing something shocking, was denial. "People were telling me and [I thought] I'm not believing it until my coach tells me," the Minnesota Timberwolves forward said. "Everybody in the group chat starts saying 'OK, this is going to be a challenge at first.'"
Warriors' Draymond Green fined, not suspended, will play Friday
SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said after Golden State's preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Green has been away from the team since an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He has been fined but...
Golf world reacts to Dustin Johnson’s LIV Golf earnings
Former PGA Tour star Dustin Johnson received a ton of criticism for jumping ship to LIV Golf, but it appears that it was certainly the correct financial move for him and his family. Johnson was able to clinch the inaugural LIV Golf Individual Championship on Sunday, which netted him $18...
Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland weigh in on LIV's chase for OWGR points
Hideki Matsuyama on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour after being heavily linked to LIV Golf for much of last season. Speaking to reporters ahead of his home title defense at the Zozo Championship, Matsuyama said through a translator that he has “never been prouder” to be a member of the PGA Tour.
Harrison Frazar regains his confidence, says goodbye to Monday qualifiers — for now
Harrison Frazar has always been the lesser-known of two University of Texas roommates who were among the powerhouse Longhorn teams that won seven Southwest Conference titles in a row under coach Jimmy Clayton from 1989-1995. Justin Leonard was the four-time conference tournament medalist and the 1994 NCAA individual champion who went on to win the 1997 British Open and the 1998 Players Championship, among 12 PGA Tour titles. ...
Dustin Johnson doesn't sound like he regrets ditching PGA Tour for LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson made a name for himself on the PGA Tour. He won 24 times, reached No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and won two majors including the COVID 2020 Masters. Let’s just say he isn’t missing it. At the end of May, Johnson’s name was...
