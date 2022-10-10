A Saudi activist has written an open letter to the LPGA’s commissioner, board of directors and players to urge them not to align with LIV Golf.LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in July she would “engage in a conversation” with LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman about a potential collaboration with the Saudi-funded breakaway.Now, as some of the LPGA’s top players compete in the Saudi-backed Aramco Team Series in New York, Lina Alhathloul has urged them to think twice after describing her sister Loujain’s imprisonment by the Saudi authorities for campaigning for women’s rights.“The general situation for women in Saudi...

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO